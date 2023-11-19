Backyard Burgers New 290 South State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, Fl.
100% Black Angus Burgers
- Back Yard Classic$5.49
topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, ketchup, mustard and mayo
- Bacon Cheddar$6.49
Cheddar, Bacon,lettuce,tomato,red onion,mustard,ketchup,and mayo
- Black & Bleu$6.29
Bacon,Bleu cheese,lettuce,tomato,red onion,and mayo
- SW BBQ burger$6.29
Sweet Baby Rays bbq sauce,chipolte mayo cheddar cheese,onion straws,lettuce, tomato,and pickle
- Mushroom Swiss$5.99
Sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Black Jack Burger$6.29
Blackened and topped with pepperjack cheese,lettuce,tomato,and creole mayo
- JR Burger$4.25
A smaller version of our flame-grilled! Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, ketchup, mustard
- Texas Melt$6.50
onions, bacon and American cheese
Chicken
- Blackened Chicken$5.99
Blackened chicken,topped with tomato,mayo, and cole slaw
- Hawaiian Chicken$6.19
Honey soy ginger glaze, lettuce,pineapple, mustard, and mayo
- Grilled Chicken$4.69
100% Grilled Chicken Breast, topped with Lettuce,tomato,and mayo
- Black Jack Chicken club$6.99
Blackened chicken,topped with pepperjack cheese,tomato,mayo, and creole mayo
- Chicken Tenders$4.99
100% chicken breast breaded and crispy
Plant/Veggie Burgers
Turkey Burgers
Salad
Nathans! Hot Dogs
Fries
Beverages
Shake
- Vanilla Shake$4.25
100% Real Ice Cream!
- Chocolate Shake$4.25
100% Real Ice Cream!
- Strawberry Shake$4.25
100% Real Ice Cream!
- Oreo Shake$4.75
100% Real Ice Cream!
- Chocolate Oreo$4.75
- Strawberry Banana$4.35
100% Real Ice Cream!
- Chocolate banana$4.75
100% Real Ice Cream!
- Peanut Butter$4.75
100% Real Ice Cream!
- Chocolate Peanut Butter$4.75
100% Real Ice Cream!