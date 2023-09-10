FEATURED

Island Pumpkin Pie | Hot

$5.20

12 oz | Pumpkin Pie and Macadamia Nut

$6.05

16 oz | Pumpkin Pie and Macadamia Nut

$6.60

20 oz | Pumpkin Pie and Macadamia Nut

Island Pumpkin Pie | Iced

$5.95

16 oz | Pumpkin Pie and Macadamia Nut

$6.45

24 oz | Pumpkin Pie and Macadamia Nut

Pumpkin Lava Latte | Iced

$5.95

16 oz | Pumpkin Pie & Macadamia Nut topped with Pumpkin Cold Lava & cinnamon sprinkle

$6.45

24 oz | Pumpkin Pie & Macadamia Nut topped with Pumpkin Cold Lava & cinnamon sprinkle

Caramel Apple Mana | Iced

$5.50

16 oz | Caramel & Green Apple

$7.00

24 oz | Caramel & Green Apple

Caramel Apple Mana | Whip

$7.00

16 oz | Caramel & Green Apple

$8.50

24 oz | Caramel & Green Apple

BAD ASS LATTES

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Small

$5.20

12 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Large

$6.60

20 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate

Caramel Wave | Hot, Small

$5.20

12 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Hot, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Hot, Large

$6.60

20 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Iced, Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Caramel Wave | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla

Beach Bliss | Hot, Small

$5.20

12 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Beach Bliss | Hot, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Beach Bliss | Hot, Large

$6.60

20 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Beach Bliss | Iced, Medium

$5.95

16 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Beach Bliss | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Small

$5.20

12 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Hot, Large

$6.60

20 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Iced, Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Monkey Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate

Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Small

$5.20

12 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Large

$6.60

20 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Hazelnut Hula | Iced-Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Hazelnut Hula | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut

Three Waves | Hot, Small

$5.20

12 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut

Three Waves | Hot, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut

Three Waves | Hot, Large

$6.60

20 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut

Three Waves | Iced, Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut

Three Waves | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut

DIY Latte | Hot, Small

$5.20

12 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Hot, Medium

$6.05

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Hot, Large

$6.60

20 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Latte | Iced, Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own

DIY Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$6.45

24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own

ICED CLASSICS

Americano | Iced, Medium

$3.95

16 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.

Americano | Iced, Big Kahuna

$4.30

24 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.

Cafe Latte | Iced, Medium

$4.30

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.

Cafe Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.95

24 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.

10% Kona Blend | Iced | Medium

$4.30

16 oz | Iced Coffee, 10% Kona Blend

10% Kona Blend | Iced, Big Kahuna

$4.60

Iced Espresso | Double

$3.25

Double | 2 shots over ice.

Iced Espresso | Quad

$3.85

Quad | 4 shots over ice.

HOT CLASSICS

100% Kona | Brewed, Small

$5.45

12 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

100% Kona | Brewed, Medium

$6.45

16 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

100% Kona | Brewed, Large

$7.45

20 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.

Brewed Coffee | Small

$2.85

12 oz | Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee | Hot, Medium

$3.20

16 oz | Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee | Large

$3.55

20 oz | Brewed Coffee

Café Au Lait | Hot, Small

$3.45

12 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Café Au Lait | Hot, Medium

$3.95

16 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Café Au Lait | Hot, Large

$4.40

20 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.

Americano | Hot, Small

$3.35

12 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.

Americano | Hot, Medium

$3.95

16 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water

Americano | Hot, Large

$4.30

20 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Small

$4.15

12 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Medium

$4.70

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cafe Latte | Hot, Large

$5.25

20 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Small

$4.15

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Medium

$4.70

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

Cappuccino | Hot, Large

$5.25

16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.

Espresso | Hot, Single

$2.85

Single | 1 shot of espresso.

Espresso | Hot, Double

$3.20

Double | 2 shots of espresso.

Espresso | Hot, Quad

$3.85

Quad | 4 shots of espresso.

COLD BREW

Cold Brew | Medium

$4.70

16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.

Cold Brew | Big Kahuna

$5.20

24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.

Cold Lava Cold Brew | Medium

$5.35

16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.

Cold Lava Cold Brew | Big Kahuna

$5.85

24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.

Nitro | Medium

$5.35
Nitro | Big Kahuna

$5.90
Cold Brew Lemonade | Medium

$4.65

16 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Cold Brew Lemonade | Big Kahuna

$5.15

24 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

KOFFEE KOOLER

Koffee Kooler | Medium

$5.45

16 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.

Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna

$6.65

24 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.

Mocha Kick | Frozen, Medium

$5.80

16 oz | Dark chocolate and white chocolate with a dark chocolate swirl

Mocha Kick | Frozen, Big Kahuna

$6.90

24 oz | Dark chocolate and white chocolate with a dark chocolate swirl

Turtle Kick | Frozen, Medium

$5.80

16 oz | Caramel, dark chocolate, and hazelnut with a dark chocolate swirl

Turtle Kick | Frozen, Big Kahuna

$6.90

24 oz | Caramel, dark chocolate, and hazelnut with a dark chocolate swirl

Caramel Kick | Blended, Medium

$5.80

16 oz | Caramel and vanilla with a caramel swirl

Caramel Kick | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.90

24 oz | Caramel and vanilla with a caramel swirl

DIY Koffee Kooler | Medium

$5.45

16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.

DIY Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna

$6.65

24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.

BAD ASS TEAS

Matcha Latte | Hot, Small

$4.40

12 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 170

Matcha Latte | Hot , Medium

$4.90

16 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 250

Matcha Latte | Hot, Large

$5.45

20 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 340

Matcha Latte | Iced, Medium

$4.90

16 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 285

Matcha Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.65

24 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 380

Chai Tea | Hot, Small

$4.95

12 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Hot, Medium

$5.45

16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Hot, Large

$5.85

20 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Iced, Medium

$5.20

16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Iced, Big Kahuna

$5.85

24 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Blended, Medium

$5.95

16 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Chai Tea | Blended, Big Kahuna

$6.95

24 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.

Hot Tea | Small

$3.30

12 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.

Hot Tea | Medium

$3.50

16 oz | Choose your hot tea flavor.

Hot Tea | Large

$3.75

20 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.

Iced Tea | Medium

$3.65

16 oz | Iced Tea

Iced Tea | Big Kahuna

$4.25

24 oz | Iced Tea

LEMONADE

Lemonade | Medium

$3.45

16 oz | Classic Lemonade

Lemonade | Big Kahuna

$3.95

24 oz | Classic lemonade

Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Medium

$3.95

16 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Big Kahuna

$4.45

24 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Dragon Fruit Dream Lemonade | Medium

$4.25

16 oz | Dragon fruit adds a tropical sweetness to classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

Dragon Fruit Dream Lemonade | Big Kahuna

$4.95

24 oz | Dragon fruit adds a tropical sweetness to classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Smoothie | Medium

$5.65

16 oz | Strawberry

Strawberry Smoothie | Big Kahuna

$6.60

24 oz | Strawberry

Orange Mango | Medium

$5.65

16 oz | Orange Mango

Orange Mango | Big Kahuna

$6.60

24 oz | Orange Mango

Pina Colada | Medium

$5.65

16 oz | Pina Colada

Pina Colada | Big Kahuna

$6.60

24 oz | Pina Colada

MANA ENERGY

Iced Mana

Sunrise Swell | Iced | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango

Sunrise Swell | Iced | Big Kahuna

$7.00

24 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango

Pipeline Plunge | Iced | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada

Pipeline Plunge | Iced | Big Kahuna

$7.00

24 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada

Reef Racer | Iced | Medium

$5.50

16 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit

Reef Racer | Iced | Big Kahuna

$7.00

24 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit

Mana Whip

Sunrise Swell | Whip | Medium

$7.00

16 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango

Sunrise Swell | Whip | Big Kahuna

$8.50

24 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango

Pipeline Plunge | Whip | Medium

$7.00

16 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada

Pipeline Plunge | Whip | Big Kahuna

$8.50

24 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada

Reef Racer | Whip | Medium

$7.00

16 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit

Reef Racer | Whip | Big Kahuna

$8.50

24 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit

LITTLE 'OHANA

Chocolate Chiller | Medium

$4.50

16 oz | Rich chocolate swirls through every sip in this frozen delight

Chocolate Chiller | Big Kahuna

$5.00

24 oz | Rich chocolate swirls through every sip in this frozen delight

Hot Chocolate | Small

$3.55

12 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Hot Chocolate | Medium

$4.00

16 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Hot Chocolate | Large

$4.20

20 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.

Lemonade | Medium

$3.45

16 oz | Classic Lemonade

Lemonade | Big Kahuna

$3.95

24 oz | Classic lemonade

Steamer | Small

$3.55

Steamer | Medium

$4.00

Steamer | Large

$4.20
Surfer Soda | Medium

$3.35

16 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.

Surfer Soda | Big Kahuna

$4.15

24 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.

Surfer Soda w/ Cream | Medium

$3.95Out of stock

16 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.

Surfer Soda w/ Cream | Big Kahuna

$4.70Out of stock

24 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.

BAKERY

- Bagel

$3.15

- Bar | Caramel Apple Granny | SS

$3.50

- Bar | Lemon Square | SS

$3.50

- Bar | Meltaway | SS

$3.50

- Bar | Pecan Chocolate Chunk | SS

$3.50

- Breakfast Bread | Cinnamon Streusel

$2.75

- Breakfast Bread | Lemon Glazed

- Breakfast Bread | Marble Chocolate Chip

$2.75

- Breakfast Bread | Orange Poppy

$2.75
- Cookie | Chocolate Chunk

$2.50

Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy wonder.

- Cookie | Salted Caramel

$2.50

All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.

- Donut | Cinnamon Malasada

$2.95

Cinnamon and sugar twisted donuts, 2 per order

- Muffin | Blueberry Lemon

$3.35

Blueberry lemon yogurt filled muffin topped toasted almond and oat granola

- Muffin | Strawberry Rhubarb

$3.35

Strawberry rhubarb yogurt filled muffin topped with brown sugar sunflower seed granola

- Scone | Artisan Blueberry

$3.35

Featuring a delicate pastry, this scone is made with juicy, wild blueberries and a hint of lemon for a burst of fruity flavor.

- Scone | Artisan Cinnamon

$3.35

Buttery cream scone flaky with delicate layers and pockets of sweet cinnamon and sprinkled with course cinnamon sugar for the perfect coffee treat.

BREAKFAST

- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$5.00

Bacon, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Sausage, Egg & Cheddar

$5.00

Sausage, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Aloha Sandwich

$5.45

Ham, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- The Bad Ass One

$5.45

Spam, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Egg Bites | Bacon and Swiss

$5.00Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Egg White Broccoli Parmesan

$5.00Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Egg White Feta Spinach

$5.00Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Prosciutto Gruyere

$5.00Out of stock

- Egg Bites | Mushroom Swiss

$5.00

LUNCH

- Ham, Swiss, Spicy Mustard

$6.95

Ham and swiss with spicy mustard. Served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread

- Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar

$6.95

Turkey, bacon, and cheddar with everything sauce. Served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread