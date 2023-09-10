Bad Ass Coffee TX, Cypress
FEATURED
Island Pumpkin Pie | Hot
Island Pumpkin Pie | Iced
Pumpkin Lava Latte | Iced
Caramel Apple Mana | Iced
Caramel Apple Mana | Whip
BAD ASS LATTES
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Small
12 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Hot, Large
20 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Bad Ass Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate
Caramel Wave | Hot, Small
12 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Hot, Large
20 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Caramel Wave | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel and Vanilla
Beach Bliss | Hot, Small
12 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Beach Bliss | Hot, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Beach Bliss | Hot, Large
20 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Beach Bliss | Iced, Medium
16 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Beach Bliss | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | White Chocolate & Macadamia Nut
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Small
12 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Hot, Large
20 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Monkey Mocha | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Banana and Dark Chocolate
Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Small
12 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Hazelnut Hula | Hot, Large
20 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Hazelnut Hula | Iced-Medium
16 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Hazelnut Hula | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel, Dark Chocolate, and Hazelnut
Three Waves | Hot, Small
12 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
Three Waves | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
Three Waves | Hot, Large
20 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
Three Waves | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
Three Waves | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Coconut, Caramel & Macadamia Nut
DIY Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own
DIY Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors, choice of milk, and add a "kick" to make it your own
ICED CLASSICS
Americano | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.
Americano | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Espresso shots topped with cold water, served over ice.
Cafe Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.
Cafe Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam, served over ice.
10% Kona Blend | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Iced Coffee, 10% Kona Blend
10% Kona Blend | Iced, Big Kahuna
Iced Espresso | Double
Double | 2 shots over ice.
Iced Espresso | Quad
Quad | 4 shots over ice.
HOT CLASSICS
100% Kona | Brewed, Small
12 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
100% Kona | Brewed, Medium
16 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
100% Kona | Brewed, Large
20 oz | 100% Kona coffee is renowned for being one of the richest and most flavorful coffees in the world. Slightly nutty and fruity, lightly acid, very rich and smooth.
Brewed Coffee | Small
12 oz | Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Brewed Coffee
Brewed Coffee | Large
20 oz | Brewed Coffee
Café Au Lait | Hot, Small
12 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Café Au Lait | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Café Au Lait | Hot, Large
20 oz | Hot coffee combined with steamed milk.
Americano | Hot, Small
12 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.
Americano | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water
Americano | Hot, Large
20 oz | Espresso shots topped with hot water.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cafe Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Small
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Cappuccino | Hot, Large
16 oz | Signature espresso combined with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam.
Espresso | Hot, Single
Single | 1 shot of espresso.
Espresso | Hot, Double
Double | 2 shots of espresso.
Espresso | Hot, Quad
Quad | 4 shots of espresso.
COLD BREW
Cold Brew | Medium
16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.
Cold Brew | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew delivers a rich and velvety smooth, mellow taste that is, by nature, less acidic.
Cold Lava Cold Brew | Medium
16 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.
Cold Lava Cold Brew | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our Hawaiian Blend Cold Brew topped with a chilled, flavored foam.
Nitro | Medium
Nitro | Big Kahuna
Cold Brew Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Cold Brew Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Hawaiian blend cold brew & classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
KOFFEE KOOLER
Koffee Kooler | Medium
16 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.
Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our twist on a classic granita. With rich coffee flavor and a smooth kick of vanilla.
Mocha Kick | Frozen, Medium
16 oz | Dark chocolate and white chocolate with a dark chocolate swirl
Mocha Kick | Frozen, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Dark chocolate and white chocolate with a dark chocolate swirl
Turtle Kick | Frozen, Medium
16 oz | Caramel, dark chocolate, and hazelnut with a dark chocolate swirl
Turtle Kick | Frozen, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel, dark chocolate, and hazelnut with a dark chocolate swirl
Caramel Kick | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Caramel and vanilla with a caramel swirl
Caramel Kick | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Caramel and vanilla with a caramel swirl
DIY Koffee Kooler | Medium
16 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.
DIY Koffee Kooler | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Customize with your favorite flavors and add a "kick" to make it your own.
BAD ASS TEAS
Matcha Latte | Hot, Small
12 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 170
Matcha Latte | Hot , Medium
16 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 250
Matcha Latte | Hot, Large
20 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 340
Matcha Latte | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 285
Matcha Latte | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Organic Matcha green tea sweetened to perfection and combined with milk. Cal: 380
Chai Tea | Hot, Small
12 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Hot, Medium
16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Hot, Large
20 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Iced, Medium
16 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Iced, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Blended, Medium
16 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Chai Tea | Blended, Big Kahuna
24 oz | Our frozen blended proprietary Spiced Chai is rich in flavor with subtle hints of vanilla. Our chai mix is dairy based. No milk substitutions available.
Hot Tea | Small
12 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.
Hot Tea | Medium
16 oz | Choose your hot tea flavor.
Hot Tea | Large
20 oz | Choose your favorite hot tea flavor.
Iced Tea | Medium
16 oz | Iced Tea
Iced Tea | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Iced Tea
LEMONADE
Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Classic Lemonade
Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Classic lemonade
Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Coconut Dream Lemonade | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Dragon Fruit Dream Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Dragon fruit adds a tropical sweetness to classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
Dragon Fruit Dream Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Dragon fruit adds a tropical sweetness to classic lemonade topped with coconut cold foam
SMOOTHIES
MANA ENERGY
Iced Mana
Sunrise Swell | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango
Sunrise Swell | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango
Pipeline Plunge | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
Pipeline Plunge | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
Reef Racer | Iced | Medium
16 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit
Reef Racer | Iced | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit
Mana Whip
Sunrise Swell | Whip | Medium
16 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango
Sunrise Swell | Whip | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Strawberry & Orange Mango
Pipeline Plunge | Whip | Medium
16 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
Pipeline Plunge | Whip | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Blue Raspberry & Pina Colada
Reef Racer | Whip | Medium
16 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit
Reef Racer | Whip | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Watermelon & Dragon Fruit
LITTLE 'OHANA
Chocolate Chiller | Medium
16 oz | Rich chocolate swirls through every sip in this frozen delight
Chocolate Chiller | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Rich chocolate swirls through every sip in this frozen delight
Hot Chocolate | Small
12 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Hot Chocolate | Medium
16 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Hot Chocolate | Large
20 oz | Our gourmet hot cocoa features smooth and rich flavor that packs a punch of chocolate satisfaction.
Lemonade | Medium
16 oz | Classic Lemonade
Lemonade | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Classic lemonade
Steamer | Small
Steamer | Medium
Steamer | Large
Surfer Soda | Medium
16 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.
Surfer Soda | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Soda water with your choice of flavor.
Surfer Soda w/ Cream | Medium
16 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.
Surfer Soda w/ Cream | Big Kahuna
24 oz | Soda water, cream, and your choice of flavor.
BAKERY
- Bagel
- Bar | Caramel Apple Granny | SS
- Bar | Lemon Square | SS
- Bar | Meltaway | SS
- Bar | Pecan Chocolate Chunk | SS
- Breakfast Bread | Cinnamon Streusel
- Breakfast Bread | Lemon Glazed
- Breakfast Bread | Marble Chocolate Chip
- Breakfast Bread | Orange Poppy
- Cookie | Chocolate Chunk
Intensely flavorful chunks and morsels of sustainable chocolates with the added crunch of savory pretzel bits all in a brown butter, caramelized, chewy wonder.
- Cookie | Salted Caramel
All-natural toffee and milky white chocolate chunks, alongside crisp pretzel bites and sea salt. Topped with pretzel salt and golden Demerara sugar for a salty sweet mashup.
- Donut | Cinnamon Malasada
Cinnamon and sugar twisted donuts, 2 per order
- Muffin | Blueberry Lemon
Blueberry lemon yogurt filled muffin topped toasted almond and oat granola
- Muffin | Strawberry Rhubarb
Strawberry rhubarb yogurt filled muffin topped with brown sugar sunflower seed granola
- Scone | Artisan Blueberry
Featuring a delicate pastry, this scone is made with juicy, wild blueberries and a hint of lemon for a burst of fruity flavor.
- Scone | Artisan Cinnamon
Buttery cream scone flaky with delicate layers and pockets of sweet cinnamon and sprinkled with course cinnamon sugar for the perfect coffee treat.
BREAKFAST
- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar
Bacon, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- Sausage, Egg & Cheddar
Sausage, egg, and cheddar served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- Aloha Sandwich
Ham, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread
- The Bad Ass One
Spam, egg, swiss, pineapple, and BBQ drizzle served on King's Hawaiian® sweet bread