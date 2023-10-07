Badageoni 26 East Main Street
SOUPS
SALADS
COLD PLATES
ADJAPSANDALI
GF, Veg, V, Eggplant, Tomatoe & Red Bell Pepper Ragout
PKHALI ROLLS
GF, Veg, V, Eggplants & Sweet Peppers stuffed With Traditional Walnut Pate
PKHALI
GF, Veg, V, A Tasteful Combination of Spinach, Beets and Carrots With Walnuts & Spices
PKHALI PLATTER
GF, Veg, V, Combination of Pkhaly & Pkhaly Rolls
BAJE
HOT DISHES
KHACHAPURI
ADJARULI
Veg, Cheese Boat With Our Signature Cheese Blend, Butter & Sunny Side Egg
ADJARULI NO EGG
Veg, Cheese Boat With Our Signature Cheese Blend & Butter
MEGRULI
Veg, Round, Double Cheese Bread
IMERULI
Veg, Traditional Round Cheese Bread
LOBIANI
Veg, V, Round Bread With Mashed Beans & Spices
KHINKALI
SIGNATURE DISHES
CHAKAPULI
GF, Lamb Stew With Tarragon, Scallions & Sour Plums Slow Cooked in White Wine
CHASHUSHULI
GF, Beef Stew Slow Cooked With Herbs, Tomatoes & Pickles
TABAKA
GF, Georgian Style Pan Fried Cornish Hen
TABAKA PLATTER
GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen Garnished With Adjika Served with Pickles and Home Fries
SHKMERULI
GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen in Garlic Cream Sauce
TABAKA IN BAJE
GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen in Walnut Sauce
SALMON IN BAJE
GF, Salmon Filet in Walnut Sauce
SALMON SHKMERULI
GF, Salmon in Garlic Cream Sauce
SALMON
GF, Salmon Filet Served With Salad