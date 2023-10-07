SOUPS

KHARCHO

$15.00

GF, Beef Cooked in Tomato & Rice

CHIKHIRTMA

$14.00

GF, Georgian Chicken Egg Drop Soup

SALADS

COUNTRY STYLE

$14.00

GF, Veg, V, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions and Greens in Dried Sunflower Oil & Vinegar

GEORGIAN SALAD

$15.00

GF, Veg, V, Cucumbers & Tomatoes in Traditional Walnut Pate

COLD PLATES

ADJAPSANDALI

$15.00

GF, Veg, V, Eggplant, Tomatoe & Red Bell Pepper Ragout

PKHALI ROLLS

$16.00

GF, Veg, V, Eggplants & Sweet Peppers stuffed With Traditional Walnut Pate

PKHALI

$16.00

GF, Veg, V, A Tasteful Combination of Spinach, Beets and Carrots With Walnuts & Spices

PKHALI PLATTER

$30.00

GF, Veg, V, Combination of Pkhaly & Pkhaly Rolls

BAJE

$15.00

HOT DISHES

LOBIO

$15.00

GF, Veg, V, Red Kidney Beans Cooked With Georgian Spices; Served With Pickles and Cornbread

TOLMA

$18.00

GR, Grape Leaves Stuffed With Lamb & Rice

KHACHAPURI

ADJARULI

$17.00

Veg, Cheese Boat With Our Signature Cheese Blend, Butter & Sunny Side Egg

ADJARULI NO EGG

$17.00

Veg, Cheese Boat With Our Signature Cheese Blend & Butter

MEGRULI

$18.00

Veg, Round, Double Cheese Bread

IMERULI

$16.00

Veg, Traditional Round Cheese Bread

LOBIANI

$16.00

Veg, V, Round Bread With Mashed Beans & Spices

KHINKALI

POTATO KHINKALI

$16.00

Veg, Potato Dumplings in Cream Sauce Topped Off With Fried Onions

KHINKALI LAMB

$18.00
KHINKALI CHEESE

$16.00
KHINKALI BEEF & PORK

$16.00

Freshly Made Georgian Beef & Pork Dumplings

MINI KHINKALI

$16.00

Beef & Pork Dumplings in Cream Sauce

SIGNATURE DISHES

CHAKAPULI

$25.00

GF, Lamb Stew With Tarragon, Scallions & Sour Plums Slow Cooked in White Wine

CHASHUSHULI

$25.00

GF, Beef Stew Slow Cooked With Herbs, Tomatoes & Pickles

TABAKA

$25.00

GF, Georgian Style Pan Fried Cornish Hen

TABAKA PLATTER

$30.00

GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen Garnished With Adjika Served with Pickles and Home Fries

SHKMERULI

$30.00

GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen in Garlic Cream Sauce

TABAKA IN BAJE

$30.00

GF, Pan Fried Cornish Hen in Walnut Sauce

SALMON IN BAJE

$30.00

GF, Salmon Filet in Walnut Sauce

SALMON SHKMERULI

$30.00

GF, Salmon in Garlic Cream Sauce

SALMON

$30.00

GF, Salmon Filet Served With Salad

OJAKHURI W MUSHROOMS

$25.00
OJAKHURI W PORK

$30.00
OJAKHURI W PORK & MUSHROOMS

$35.00
OJAKHURI W CHICKEN

$30.00
OJAKHURI W CHICKEN & MUSHROOMS

$35.00

CHARCOAL GRILLED MEAT

MTSVADI PORK

$35.00
MTSVADI CHICKEN

$30.00
MTSVADI LAMB

$38.00
LULA KEBAB BEEF & PORK

$35.00
LULA KEBAB CHICKEN

$30.00
LULA KEBAB LAMB

$38.00

SIDES

ASSORTED PICKLES

$17.00

GF, Veg, V,

HOME FRIES

$8.00

GF, Veg, V,

CORN BREAD

$2.00

Veg, V,

CORN BREAD W. CHEESE

$8.00

Veg,

SHOTI BREAD

$4.00

Veg, V,

TKEMALI

$3.00

GF, Veg, V, Georgian Plum Sauce

AJIKA

$3.00

GF, Veg, V, Georgian Hot Sauce

SACEBELI

$3.00

GF, Veg, V, Georgian Tomato Sauce

BEVERAGES

GEORGIAN MINERAL WATER

$4.00
SODA

$3.00
GEORGIAN SODA

$5.00
TEA

$4.00
COFFEE

$4.00

AMERICANO

$4.00
GEORGIAN COFFEE

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

ESPRESSO SINGLE

$4.00

ESPRESSO DOUBLE

$6.00

DESSERTS

CHEF'S CHOICE

$14.00
CHOCOLATE CAKE

$14.00
BADAGEONI

$14.00
NAPOLEON

$14.00
ICE CREAM WT MERINGUE & CAREMEL

$10.00
ICE CREAM

$8.00
HONEY CAKE

$14.00