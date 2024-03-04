Bagalis 320 East Main Street
Breakfast (Online)
Breakfast
- 3+2+1$14.95
2 pancakes or FT 2 eggs any style and choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Cured salmon
- Avocatini$12.95
house made rustic bread, 1 scrambled egg, pesto, avocado, sprouts, cilantro, jalapenos, LTO
- Babi$11.95
cream cheese, one egg over hard, pesto, tomato, goat cheese, herbs, clover sprouts
- Bagel w/cc$7.95
- Bagel w/cc and Bac$8.95
- Burr$15.95
flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black refried beans, onion, hash browns, choice of red chipotle or poblano green chile, queso fresco, crema mexicana, cilantro
- BYO Bagel$10.95
choice of 3 items
- Chilaquiles$15.95
two eggs any style, corn tortilla chips, red chipotle chile, crema mexicana, cilantro, onion, queso freso, avocado
- Squash Scram$15.95
three egg whites, onions, zucchini, spinach, roasted red pepper, queso fresco, hash browns,toast or english
- Duck Confit$21.95
two eggs any style, hash browns, mixed greens, english or toast
- French Toast$13.95
Palisade peaches, vanilla cinnamon batter, powdered sugar,
- Frisco Omelet$13.95
three eggs, fresh herbs, mixed greens, champagne vinaigrette
- Frisco w/Fixings$16.95
three eggs, hash browns, toast or muffin with any of three items: apple wood smoked bacon, local sausage, black forest ham, cured gravlax salmon, Sonoma goat cheese, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, spinach, avocado,roasted red peppers, queso fresco, zucchini,Olathe corn, tomato, jalapenos, chipotle red or poblano green chile.…. More than three items 1.50 each
- Gravlax$14.95
in house cured, cream cheese, 1 scramble egg, cucumber, radish, capers, red onions
- Huevos$15.95
flour tortilla, refried black beans, two eggs any style, choice of red chipotle or poblano green chile, crema mexicana, cilantro, onion, queso fresco, hash browns,
- Mia Mariposa$10.95
cream cheese, one egg over hard, bacon, ham, jalapenos
- Natalia$10.95
cream cheese, one egg over hard, tomatoes, avocado, clover sprouts
- Nutella Pancakes$12.95
Palisade Peaches, short or tall stack, add real maple syrup 3.50
- Pancakes$8.95
short or tall stack, add real maple syrup 3.50
- S.E.A. Scram$17.95
house cured salmon, three scrambled eggs, avocado, red onions, hash browns, toast or muffin
- Chorizo Scramble$15.95
three scrambled eggs, onions, Palacios chorizo, mushrooms, herbs, hash browns, toast or muffin
- Truffle Scram$14.95
three scrambled eggs, mozzarella cheese, fresh herbs, truffle oil, hash browns, toast or muffin
- Two Eggs$12.00
any style, hash browns, country wheat toast or english muffin 12.00
- Two Eggs with Meat$14.95
any style, hash browns, country wheat toast or english muffin add: applewood smoked bacon, local sausage, black forest ham, house cured salmon
- Veg Hash$17.95
tri color beets, yukon potato, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, pesto, two eggs any style, toast or muffin
- Sunrise BLT$12.95
house made rustic bread, 1 scrambled egg, chimayo mayo,apple wood smoked bacon, LTO add hash browns or field greens salad 3.95
Side
- one choc chip Pancake$6.00
- Side Arugula$4.00
- Side Avo$4.00
- Side Bac$4.95
- Side Bagel$4.00
- Side Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.50
- Side Berries$5.95
- Side Black Beans$2.95
- Side Bread$3.00
- Side Butternut Squash$6.00
- Side Chick$12.00
- Side Chimayo Mayo
- Side Chipotle Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Chips$2.00
- Side Chorizo$4.95
- Side Cilantro$1.00
- Side Corn Tort$2.95
- Side Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side Cured Salmon$12.00
- Side Dice Tomatoes$1.00
- Side Duck Confit$12.00
- Side Egg Whites$5.50
- Side Eng Muff$3.95
- Side Field$5.00
- Side Flour Tort$2.95
- Side Fruit$4.95
- Side Fresh Herbs$1.00
- Side Goat Chz$2.95
- Side Green Chile$2.95
- Side Grilled Onions$2.00
- Side Ham$4.95
- Side Hash Browns$3.95
- Side Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Jalap$1.25
- Side Lett$1.50
- Side Mexican Crema$2.95
- Side Mozz Chz$2.95
- Side Mushr$2.00
- Side Nutella$3.00
- Side One Egg$2.75
- Side One FT$4.00
- Side one nut/app P$6.00
- Side One P$4.00
- Side One Rstd Apple FT$5.00
- Side Orange Juice$3.25
- Side Parsley Green$0.50
- Side Patty Burger$8.00
- Side Peaches$4.95
- Side Pesto$4.00
- Side Pickle$0.50
- Side Pocini Hollandaise$3.00
- Side Pork$12.00
- Side Powder Sugar
- Side Queso$2.00
- Side Raw Onions$0.50
- Side Real Maple Syrup$3.50
- Side Red Chile$2.95
- Side Rstd Apples$2.00
- Side Rstd Red Peppers$1.50
- Side Salmon$12.00
- Side Saus$4.95
- Side Sliced Tom$2.00
- Side Sprouts$1.50
- Side Trout$6.00
- Side Truffle Oil$2.00
- Side TST$2.95
- Side Two Eggs$5.50
- Side Veg Hash$8.00
- Side Vegetables$5.95
Lunch (Online)
Lunch
- A-Beach Burg$18.95
challah bun, LTO, avocado, chipotle red chile, queso fresco,jalapenos, chimayo mayo, field green salad or corn tortilla chips
- Bac Mozz Burg$17.95
challah bun, LTO, chimayo mayo,bacon, mozz, field green salad or corn tortilla chips
- BLT$14.95
applewood smoked bacon, LTO, chimayo mayo, field green salad or corn tortilla chips
- Chick Sand$17.95
country style bread, LTO, pesto, mozzarella, sprouts, field green salad or corn tortilla chips
- Field Green Salad$8.00
- Forest Mushr Burg$17.95
challah bun, LTO, local beef, goat cheese, mushrooms, chimayo mayo, field green salad or corn tortilla chips
- Frisco Burg$15.95
challah bun, LTO, chimayo mayo, field green salad or corn tortilla chips
- Grill Cheese$16.95
challah bun, LTO, chimayo mayo, field green salad or corn tortilla chip
- Kids BLT$14.95
applewood smoked bacon,LTO, Chimayo mayo
- Kids Burger$15.95
hand packed patty, challah bread, side fruit
- Kids Burrito$13.95
flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese, potato, black refried beans, side fruit
- Kids Grill Cheeze$13.95
Mozzarella cheese, Challah bread, side fruit
- Little Chief$18.95
grilled chicken breast, tri-color beets, goat cheese, pesto
- Monte Cristo$11.95
egg battered challah bread, black forest ham, mozzarella cheese, Colorado jelly, powder sugar
- Peak One Burr$18.95
flour tortilla, seasonal vegetables, black refried beans, potato, onions, queso fresco, crema mexicana, cilantro choice of chipotle red chile or poblano green chile
- Pork Burrito$18.95
flour tortilla, roasted pork, black refried beans, potato, onions, queso fresco, crema mexicana, cilantro choice of chipotle red chile or poblano green chile
- Pork Chilaquiles$18.95
crispy corn tortilla, red chipotle chile, crema mexicana, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, avocado
- Pork Green Chile$8.95
onions, queso, cilantro, crema, choice of bread or corn tortillas
- Pork Sand$15.95
chimayo mayo, roasted apples, field green salad or corn tortilla chips
- Soup$8.00
ask your server, choice of bread or corn tortillas
- Tacos$14.95
three tacos, mushrooms, roasted apples, cilantro, onions, queso fresco, crema mexicana, poblano chile
Italian (Online)
Appetizers
- Squash Soup$8.00
- Truffle Fries$9.00
Truffle Fries, tossed on truffle oil,sea salt, topped with parmegiano-reggiano and side of chimayo mayo
- Calamari$17.00
Fried Calamari, lemon, assorted olives, sundried tomatoe, pepperoncini, lemon caper sauce
- Buratta$17.00
Buratta Cheese, over a honey pistachio paste, dried apricot, extra virgen olive oil, sea salt
- Meat and Cheese Plate$17.00
Sopressata, Capicollo, Proscuitto, rotating selection of artesanal cheesses, olive salad
- Field Greens$8.00
grapes, Gorgonzola, almonds, Champagne vinaigrette
- Arugula Salad$9.00
tri-color beets, pistachios, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar$8.00
romaine hearts, challah croutons, caesar dressing, parmegiano-reggiano
Pasta
- Adult Butter$20.00
Choice of pasta with Butter
- Marinara$22.00
Choice of pasta with Marinara Sauce
- Arrabiata$23.00
Choice of pasta with spicy marinara sace garlic and onions
- Corsara Fettuccine$26.00
house made fresh pasta, blend of basil pesto, marinara and Alfredo sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$24.00
house made fresh pasta, Parmigiano-Reggiano, fresh herbs
- Pesto Mushrooms Linguine$24.00
house made pesto, cream sauce
- Chicken Apple$26.00
broccolini, apple, red onions, chicken demi glaze
- Lamb Linguine$26.00
slow braised Colorado lamb , poblano green chile, sweet corn, queso fresco, cilantro
- Penne Bolognese$27.00
blend of pork, beef, and veal
- Bloom Lasagne$26.00
white lasagne, marinara , in house made lasagne sheets, ricotta, peas, sweet corn , zucchini
Entrees
- Trout$28.00
lemon pepper, crispy gnocchi, broccolini, Yuzu hollandaise sauce
- Salmon$32.00
Chilean salmon, tri color beets hash, yukon potato, sun dried tomatoes, goat cheese, pesto,
- Risotto$32.00
wild Gulf shrimp, forest mushrooms , porcini powder, avocado, truffle oil, Parmigiano Reggiano
- Pork Shank$39.00
slow braised , Parmigiano creamy polenta, Barbera reduction, brussels sprouts
- Ribeye$49.00
16 oz hand cut ribye, potato puree, braised cabbage , brussels sprouts
Artizan Pizzas
- Margherita Pizza$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, garlic, basil
- Proscuitto Pizza$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, Danielle proscuitto, garlic, arugula
- Funghi Pizza$18.00
mozzarella, forest mushrooms, caramelized onions, garlic, kale, truffle oil, herbs
- P-roni Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
- Pineapple Pizza$17.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, speck, jalapenos, red onions , pineapple
- Bagali Pizza$18.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fennel sausage, capicollo, ham
- Short Rib pizza$20.00
mozzarella, caramelized onions, crispy capers
- Gorgonzola, Potato & Applewood Smoked Bacon$18.00
mozzarella, garlic, sliced potato, spinach, champagne vinaigrette
Desserts
- Side Arugula$4.00
- Side Asparragus$6.00
- Side Avo$4.00
- Side Bac$4.95
- Side Bread$3.00
- Side Broccolini$6.00
- Side Caesar Dressing$1.00
- Side Caramelized Oni$1.50
- Side Champ Vin$1.00
- Side Chick Breast$12.00
- Side Chile Verde$2.95
- Side Chimayo Mayo$1.00
- Side Cilantro$1.00
- Side Diced Tom$2.00
- Side Fresh Herbs$1.00
- Side Fries$3.95
- Side Garlic Bread$4.00
- Side Goat Chz$3.00
- Side Goronzola$3.00
- Side Grilled Onions$1.50
- Side Ham$4.95
- Side Ital Sausage$12.00
- Side Jalapenos$1.50
- Side Marinara$3.00
- Side Meatballs$6.00
- Side Mozz$2.95
- Side Mushrooms$3.00
- Side Olives$4.00
- Side Pancetta$2.50
- Side Parsley$0.50
- Side Pesto$4.00
- Side Pork$12.00
- Side Potato Puree$6.00
- Side Prosccuitto$8.00
- Side Queso Fresco$2.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Raw Onions$1.00
- Side Rstd Red Pepper$1.50
- Side Salmon$18.00
- Side Shrimp$12.00
- Side Rib Eye$45.00
- Side Sliced Tom$2.95
- Side Truffle Oil$2.00
- Side Vegetables$5.95
Kids
NA Bevs
Beverage
- Apple Juice$3.25
- Arnold Palmer$3.25
- Cappucino$4.95
- Chai Tea$4.95
- Coca Cola Merxican Btl$3.75
- Coffee$3.95
- Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Decaf$3.95
- Double Cappucino$5.95
- Double Expresso$5.50
- Dr. Pepper$3.25
- Expresso$3.95
- Ginger Beer$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.25
- Hot Chocolate$4.95
- Hot Tea$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.25
- Kids Apple Juice$3.25
- Kids Chocolate Milk$3.50
- Kids Dr Pepper$3.25
- Kids Ginger Ale$3.25
- Kids Lemonade$3.25
- Kids Milk$3.25
- Kids Coke$3.25
- Kids Shirley Temple$3.25
- Latte$4.95
- Lemonade$3.25
- Milk$3.25
- Mocha$5.95
- Mountain Dew$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Orange Pellegrino$3.75
- Pellegrino$4.25
- Pineapple Juice$3.25
- Refill soda
- Shirley Temple$3.25
- side Juice$1.25
- Coke$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Fanta$3.25
- Ginger Ale$3.25
- Soda$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Tonic$3.25
- Tomato Juice$3.25
- Water