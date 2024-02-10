Bagel and Bean Cafe 25 South Moger Avenue
Full Menu
Wraps
- Chicken Chipotle$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado, Cheddar cheese, and chipotle mayo
- Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Wrap$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken and sautéed broccoli rabe with fresh mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, tomato, bacon, fresh mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Buffalo chicken (grilled or fried), lettuce, Cheddar cheese, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
Fresh Salads
- Chef's Salad$13.99
Mixed greens, Swiss cheese, ham, turkey, roast beef, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, and cucumbers
- Cobb Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, sliced eggs, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, and blue cheese dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, Caesar dressing, and grated cheese (add chicken for $3.99)
- Apple Walnut Salad$12.99
Baby spinach, walnuts, apples, cranberries, and creamy balsamic dressing (add chicken for $3.99)
- Chopped Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, Parmesan cheese, apples, walnuts, Caesar dressing
Sandwiches
- Mt. Kisco Club$10.99
Chicken cutlet, bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayonnaise
- Kickn' Chickn$10.99
Chicken cutlet, Muenster cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Russian dressing on a grilled roll
- Chief Kisco$9.99
Our signature chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- B&B Cutlet Sandwich$10.99
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, coleslaw, avocado, and mayo on a club roll
- Ginny Lyn$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, avocado, and mayo on a club roll
- American Combo$10.99
Roast beef, deluxe ham, ovengold turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Chopped Cheese$10.99
Chopped ground beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, ketchup, or mustard
Hot Delicious Sandwiches
- Monte Cristo$10.99
Deluxe ham, ovengold turkey, Switzerland Swiss, and Russian dressing
- Kisco Buff$10.99
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- Eataliano$10.99
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, and house dressing
- Bronx Bomber$10.99
Roast beef, melted mozzarella, crispy bacon, and BBQ sauce
- Pastrami Reuben$10.99
Hot pastrami, melted Swiss, coleslaw, and Russian dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak$10.99
Steak, peppers, onions, and American cheese
- Roast Beef Blitz$10.99
Thin sliced roast beef, Asiago, sautéed peppers, and onions, and chipotle mayo on everything bagel
- Grilled Veggie Delight$10.99
Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, tomato, spinach, and Cheddar cheese
- wedge$2.00
- Chicken Cutlet$7.99
Cold Cuts Sandwiches
Bagels
Pound Spreads
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Two Eggs Any Style Sandwich$3.99
- Hungry Man$8.99
2 eggs, cheese, bacon, ham, sausage, and hash brown
- Bigfoot$10.99
2 eggs, chicken cutlet, bacon, cheese, and hash brown
- Powerhouse$8.99
3 egg whites, avocado, tomato, spinach, and feta cheese on a whole wheat bagel
- Ham, Egg, & Cheese$5.99
- Sausage, Egg, & Cheese$5.99
- Turkey with 2 Egg Whites$8.99
With choice of cheese
- Breakfast Burrito$9.99
3 eggs, scrambled with Cheddar, grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes
- Grandmother$7.99
Hash brown, 2 eggs, and jalapeños
- Avocado Toast with Egg$7.99
- BECHASH$6.99
- Ham Egg/Cheese/ hash$6.99
- BEC$5.99
- Sausage Egg/Cheese/Hash$6.99
- Sausage & Egg /Hash$5.99
Breakfast & Omelets
- Energy Omelet$9.99
4 egg whites, spinach, tomato, and feta cheese
- Garden Omelet$9.99
3 eggs, spinach, tomato, onion, mushroom, and peppers
- Protein Omelet$10.99
3 eggs, grilled chicken, bacon, turkey, and mushrooms
- Jamming Ham Omelet$9.99
3 eggs, ham, roasted peppers, mushrooms, onions, spinach, and feta cheese
- Western Omelet$9.99
3 eggs, ham, onions, and peppers
- French Toast$9.99
- Waffles$9.99
- Pancakes$9.99
- Plain Omelette$6.99
Baked Goods
Drinks/Sides
Drinks
- 16 oz water$2.00
- 20oz Water$2.50
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Bai Juice$3.00
- Coconut Water$3.00
- Coffee and Co$28.00
- Coffee Box$25.00
- Core Water$2.75
- Gatorade$3.00
- Hal's$2.00
- Hot Choc$3.00
- Ice Tea$2.50
- Juice$2.75
- Kevita$4.50
- Kinder Joy$3.00
- Kombucha$4.25
- Large Core$3.00
- Medium Coffee$2.31
- Large Coffee$2.50
- Small Coffee$2.08
- Monster$3.50
- Naked Juice$3.99
- Nesquick$2.75
- Pellegrino$3.00
- Perrier$3.00
- Poppi Soda$2.75
- Red Bull$3.00
- Small Tea$2.08
- Snapple$2.75
- Soda$2.75
- Starbucks$3.50
- Tropicana Juice$5.00
- Celsius$3.25
- Poppi soda$2.99
- Doritos$2.49
- BANANA$1.00
- Fresh Juice$3.99
- Pringles$1.49
Candy/Chips
Sides
- Apple Turnover$4.00
- Black and White$3.00
- Blueberry Turnover$4.00
- Bread Pudding$5.00
- Cannoli$2.50
- Cherry Turnover$4.00
- Cinnamon Roll$4.50
- Croissant$3.00
- Croissant Dessert$6.00
- Crumb Cake$3.00
- Danish$4.00
- Large Cookie$4.00
- Loaf Cake$2.50
- Muffin w/Butter$3.50
- Muffins$3.25
- PB&J$3.00
- Seasonal Cookies$5.00
- Sprinkle Cookies$4.00
- Turnovers$4.00
- Yogurt$5.00