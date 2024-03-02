Bagel Barn Cafe & Deli Beachside 636 East 3rd Avenue
Morning Starters
Breakfast Platters
Breakfast Sandwiches
Eggs
Omelets
Side
Bagels
Toast
French toast/Pancakes
Mid-Day Fillers
Sandwiches & Subs
- Italian Hoagie$11.99
Hot Capicola Ham, Genoa Salami, Soppressata & Provolone
- American Hoagie$8.99
Cooked Salami, Bologna, American Cheese
- Big Barn$10.99
3 Meats & Cheeses
- Ham$7.99
- Turkey$11.99
- Roast Beef$12.99
- Corned Beef$12.99
- Pastrami$12.99
- Salami$11.99
- Liverwurst/Onion$7.99
- Pepperoni$10.99
- Bologna$6.99
- B.L.T.$11.99
- Egg Salad$7.99
- Chicken Salad$9.99
- Tuna Salad$8.99
- Veggie Sub$8.99
- Cheese Sub/Sandwich$6.99
- Hot Capicola$10.99
- Cooked Salami$8.99
Specialty Hoagie & Sandwiches
- Old World Italian Hoagie$14.99
12" Italian Hoagie Roll With Genoa Salami, Proscuitto, Soppressata, Imported Sharp Provolone, Hot Capicola Ham, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Olive Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Oregano, Salt & Pepper
- Grilled Reuben$13.99
Seved With Thinly Sliced Corned Beef Or Turkey Saurkraut 1000 Island Dressing And Grilled On Thick Sliced Rye Bread
- Crispy Cuban$11.99
Cuban Pork Ham Swiss, Mustard & Pickles Hot Pressed Until Cripsy
- The Park Avenue$13.99
Turkey Breast, Bacon, Swiss 100 Island Topped With Homemade Cole Slaw Served On Thick Sliced Rye Bread
- The Grandy$9.99
Half Pound Of Shaved Ham & Swiss Cheese On Kaiser Roll
- Turkey Special$10.25
Turkey Bacon And Avo
- Three Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.99
- The Ridgewood$10.99
- Corn Beef Spacial$12.99
For the Kids
Hot Hoagie & Sandwiches
- Chicken Cheese Steak$13.99+
- Cheese Steak$13.99+
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$13.99+
- Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$13.99+
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.99+
- Chicken Chicken Caesar$13.99+
- Frank'S Chicken Italiano$13.99+
Chicken Cutlet, Spinach, Garlic And A Long Hot (Pepper)
- Philly Cheese Steak$13.99+
Topped With Red & Yellow Peppers, Mushrooms, And Fried Onions
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Steak$13.99+
- Chicken Dilly Sandwich$11.99
Burgers
Scoops to go
- Egg Salad$1.99
- Tuna Salad$2.99
- Potato Salad$1.99
- Pasta Salad$1.99
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Traditional Chix Salad$2.99
- Grape & Walnut Chix Salad$2.99
- Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox$3.99
- 4Lbs. Potato Salad$21.99
- 4Lbs Pasta Salad$39.99
- 1/2lb Egg Salad$2.99
- 1/2lb Tuna Salad$5.99
- 1/2lb Potato Salad$2.99
- 1/2lb Pasta Salad$3.50
- 1/2lb Coleslaw$2.99
- 1/2lb Traditional Chix Salad$5.99
- 1/2lb Grape & Walnut Chix Salad$5.99
- 1/2lb Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox$9.99
- 1lb Egg Salad$5.99
- 1lb Tuna Salad$9.99
- 1lb Potato Salad$5.99
- 1lb Pasta Salad$6.99
- 1lb Coleslaw$5.99
- 1lb Traditional Chix Salad$9.99
- 1lb Grape & Walnut Chix Salad$10.99
- 1lb Fresh Thinly Sliced Lox$21.99
- 4 LBS Potato Salad$21.99
- 4 LBS Of Pasta Salad$39.99
Salads
- Assorted Salad Plate$10.99
Scoop Of Tuna Or Chicken Salad, Homemade Pasta Or Potato Salad, Tomato, Balck Olives On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce
- Garden Salad$8.99
Crisp Iceberg/Romaine Blend With Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Green & Red Peppers, Celery, Olives, Onions & Croutons
- Caesar$9.99
Romaine, Baconcroutons & Parmesan Cheese
- Chef'S Salad$10.99
Ham, Turkey, Roast Bef, Cheddar, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber & Tomato On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce
- Cobb Salad$10.99
Chopped Turkey Breast, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Black Olives & Tomato On A Bed Of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce
- Traditional Greek$10.99
Romaine, Feta, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Tomato, Greek Olives & Red Onions, Served With Greek Dressing, And You Can Even Add Ham For A Buck!
- House Greek$9.99
Iceberg, Tomato, Feta, Ham, Banana Peppers, & Greek Olives
- Spinach Salad$8.99
Tomato, Cheddar, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Hard Boikled Eggs, Red & Green Pepper On A Bed Of Spinach
- Spinach & Fruit Salad$9.99
In-Season Fruit, Feta, & Walnuts Over A Bed Of Spinach
- Small Garden Salad$4.99
- Small Ceasar Salad$5.99
- Small Cobb Salad$5.99
- Small Traditional Greek$5.99
- Small House Greek Salad$5.99
- Small Spinach Salad$5.99
- Small Spinach and Fruit Salad$5.99
- Small Chef Salad$5.99
Catering (2 Days in Advance Minimum)
Catering
- Small Bagel Tray$29.99
12 Assorted Bagels, 1/2 Lb Plain Cream Cheese, 1/2 Lb Pecialty Cream Cheese, 1/4 Lb Butter Chips & Mixed Jellies
- Large Bagel Tray$49.99
24 Assorted Bagels 1Lb Plain Cream Cheese 1Lb Specialty Cream Cheese 1/ Lb Butter Chips & Mixed Jellies
- Large Sandwich Tray$74.99
Available On Bagels, Wraps, Italian Sub Rolls, Or Kaiser Rolls
- Small Sandwich Tray$59.99
Available On Bagels, Wraps, Italian Sub Rolls, Or Kaiser Rolls
- Small Fruit Tray$29.99
Seasonal Fruit & Melons
- Large Fruit Tray$49.99
Seasonal Fruit & Melons
- Small Cookie Tray$32.99
25 Cookies
- Large Cookie Tray$49.99
40 Cookies
- Boxed Coffee$19.99
- Sliced Bagel Small Tray$3.00
- Sliced Bagel Large Tray$5.00
- Large Garden Salad (Catering)$19.99
Dessert Tray
Coffee
Coffee
- Small Americano$2.75
- Large Americano$3.25
- Small Hot Latte With Flavor$3.75
- Large Hot Latte With Flavor$4.50
- Cafe Au Lait (One Size)$3.75
- Small Hot Latte$3.00
- Large Hot Latte$4.25
- Small Cappuccino$3.50
- Large Cappuccino$3.75
- Small Drip Coffee$2.25
- Large Drip Coffee$3.25
- Hot Macchiato (3 Shots With Milk)$4.75
- Small Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Large Hot Chocolate$2.75
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Hot Chai Latte$3.50
- Large Matcha Latte$4.75
- Small Matcha Latte$3.00
- Small Breve$3.00
- Large Breve$3.50
- Cafe Con Leche$3.50
- Single Espresso Shot$2.00
- Double Espresso Shot$3.00
- Triple Espresso Shot$4.25
- Quad Espresso Shot$5.00
- Box Of Joe$19.99
- ADD FLAVOR$0.75
Iced Drinks
Prepared Meals
- Jambalaya$9.95
- Sheppard Pie$10.95
- Fresh Macaroni Salad$3.90
- Pickles Whole$1.50
- Pickles Cut$1.50
- Chicken Parm Dinner$13.95
- Chicken Florentine$13.95
- Stuffed Shells$13.95
- Chicken Pot Pie$11.95
- Sausage and Peppers Dinner$10.95
- Tomato Salad$3.99
- Eggplant$10.95
- Manicotti Dinner$10.95
- Turkey Dinner$9.95
- stuffed peppers$3.99
- Eggplant$10.99
- Spaghetti & Meatball Dinner$8.95
- Chicken Cordon Blue$10.95
- Stuffed Cabbage$10.95
- Lasagna Roll$11.95
- Chicken Pot Pie$8.95
- Steak Dinner$12.95
- Potato Salad$2.75
- Tomato salad$3.99
- Crab Cake Special$14.95
- Bowl of Soup$6.00
- Coleslaw$1.75
- Beef Tip Dinner$12.95
- Cup of Soup$3.50
- Pepper Poppers$4.99
- Meatloaf Dinner$12.95
- Mixed Fruit Cuo$3.99
- Rigatoni$10.95
- BOW TIES AND MEATBALLS$10.95
- 1/2 Lbs Cream Cheese$4.99
Deli Meats & Cheeses
Deli Meats
- Bologna$2.25
- Corned Beef$3.50
- Genoa Salami$3.25
- Ham$3.00
- Hot Capicola$3.25
- Liverwurst$2.25
- Pastrami$3.50
- Pepperoni$2.50
- Prosciutto$3.75
- Roast Beef$3.25
- Salami$2.25
- Soppressata$3.50
- Turkey$3.25
- Bologna$4.30
- Corned Beef$7.00
- Genoa Salami$6.50
- Ham$6.00
- Hot Capicola$6.50
- Liverwurst$3.80
- Pastrami$7.00
- Pepperoni$5.00
- Prosciutto$7.50
- Roast Beef$6.50
- Salami$4.30
- Soppressata$7.00
- Turkey$6.50
- Bologna$8.59
- Corned Beef$13.99
- Genoa Salami$12.99
- Ham$11.99
- Hot Capicola$12.99
- Liverwurst$7.59
- Pastrami$13.99
- Pepperoni$9.99
- Prosciutto$14.99
- Roast Beef$12.99
- Salami$8.59
- Soppressata$13.99
- Turkey$12.99