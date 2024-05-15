Pop Up Fort Pierce Pick Up & Delivery!
Bagel Brothers of New York
NEW! Breakfast Burritos
- Huevorito
Burrito with 3 scrambled eggs, smashed tots, sautéed peppers & onions, house made Pico de Gallo & shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese and our Signature Bros Sauce.$10.99
- SpicyRito
Burrito with 3 scrambled eggs, smashed tots, sausage, pickled jalapeños & shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, topped with our Signature Bros Sauce.$10.99
- CaliforniaRito
Burrito with Sauteed peppers & onions, 3 scrambled eggs, shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, our smashed avocado spread, topped with our Signature Bros Sauce.$10.99
- PastramiRito
Burrito with Carnegie Deli Pastrami, 3 scrambled eggs, shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, smashed tots and our Signature Bros Sauce.$10.99
NEW! Crispy Chicken Sandwiches
- Nashville Hot Chicken
Our Crispy Chicken, tossed in our Nashville sauce, sliced pickles, topped with our house made creamy Cole Slaw.$12.99
- Crispy Cordon Bleu
Crispy Chicken, Boar's Head sliced Ham, Melted Swiss Cheese & Boar's Head Honey Mustard.$12.99
- Spicy Chipotle
Crispy Chicken, melted Pepper Jack Cheese, sliced pickled jalapenos and our house made chipotle sauce.$12.99
- Crispy Avocado Ranch
Our Crispy Chicken, avocado mash, bacon, melted Cheddar Cheese and ranch dressing.$12.99
Bagel Breakfast & Nova Sandwiches
- "NEW" GRAB & GO Nova Package
Just add your bagel! Make it at home just the way you like it, everything included. Acme Smoked Center Cut Nova, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Red Onions.$11.99
- The Nova Sandwich
Acme Smoked Center Cut Nova, Cream Cheese, Capers, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Red Onions.$11.99
- Dilly Red Nova Sandwich (NEW)
Smoked Center Cut Nova, Cream Cheese, Red Onions, capers, fresh dill, EVOO Drizzle, ground pepper & sea salt$13.99
- Basic Tomato Nova Sandwich (NEW)
Smoked Center Cut Nova, Cream Cheese, beautiful sliced tomatoes, squeeze of lemon, EVOO Drizzle, ground pepper & sea salt.$13.99
- Long Island Originals
(Choose One) Bacon Egg and Cheese / Sausage Egg & Cheese or Ham Egg & Cheese on your Choice of Bagel or Kaiser Roll.$7.55
- Pastrami Egg & Cheese
Carnegie Deli Pastrami sliced thin & grilled, 2 eggs and American Cheese on your choice of Bagel.$8.45
- Nova Eggstreme
Scrambled eggs, Nova, Spinach, Provolone Cheese & our House Made Herb Mayo on your choice of a bagel.$8.99
- Jersey Special
Taylor Pork Roll Egg & Cheese$7.45
- Egg White Avocado
Egg Whites, Diced Tomatoes, Smashed Avocado, Choose Your Cheese and Bagel.$8.50
- Brothers Deluxe
3 eggs scrambled, Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Cheese & Potatoes served on our hero bread.$8.75
- Steak Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Scrambled Eggs, Grilled Seasoned Beef, Choice of Cheese on a fresh baked Bagel$7.50
Freshly Baked Bagels
Bagel with
- Plain Bagel$1.85
- Poppy Bagel$1.85
- Sesame$1.85
- 7 Grain$1.85
- Everything Bagel$1.85
- Asiago Parmesan$2.25
- Cheddar Bacon Chive$2.25
- Cheese Bagel$2.25
- Cheesy Everything$2.25
- Jalapeño Cheddar$2.25
- Pesto Mozzarella$2.25
- Spinach Parmesan$2.25
- Bialy$1.99
- Blueberry$1.85
- Cinnamon Raisin$1.85
- Whole Wheat$1.85
- Cinnamon Sugar$1.85
- Egg$1.85
- Egg Everything$1.85
- Egg Onion$1.85
- Engish Bagel$1.85
- French Toast$1.85
- Garlic Bagel$1.85
- Minis$1.40
- Onion Bagel$1.85
- Pumpernickel$1.85
- Rainbow$2.75
- Salt$1.85
- Special$2.25
Spreads by the Pound
- Plain Cream Cheese$1.99+
- Vegetable Cream Cheese$2.49+
- Chopped Scallion Cream Cheese$2.49+
- Bacon Scallion Cream Cheese$2.49+
- LOX Spread Cream Cheese$2.99+
- Butter$0.99+
- Honey Butter$0.99+
- Cinnamon Raisin Cream Cheese$2.49+
- Cinnamon Sugar Cream Cheese$2.49+
- Blueberry Cream Cheese$2.49+
- Honey Walnut Cream Cheese$2.49+
- Olive Pimento Cream Cheese$2.49+
- Flavor of the Month$2.49+
- Caramelized Onion$2.49+
Classic Breakfast
- Belgian Waffle
Belgian Waffle / Maple syrup/ add breakfast potatoes/sausage or bacon$9.90
- Challah French Toast
Two thick cu challah slices/ powdered sugar/ breakfast potatoes/ bacon or sausage$9.90
- The Classic Platter
Two eggs your way/ bacon or sausage/ breakfast potatoes/ bagel$9.75
- Home Fries
An order of our seasoned red potatoes.$3.50
- Side of Bacon$2.75
- Side of Sausage$2.75
Omelettes
- Garden Veggie
Cherry Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Baby Spinach, Sliced Mushrooms, Scallions, Diced Onions.$9.50
- Spinach Florentine
Baby Spinach, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes.$9.75
- Original Leo
Acme Chopped Nova, Diced fresh onions.$10.25
- Classic Western
Bell Peppers, Spanish Onions, Sliced Mushrooms, Diced Ham, Diced Tomatoes.$9.90
- Build Your Own Omelette$10.25
Bakery
- 6 oz Jumbo Muffins$3.95
- Homemade Crumb Cake$3.75
- Fresh Baked Brownie$4.25
- Assorted Danishes$2.95
- Linzer Tarts$2.85
- Carnegie Black & Whites$3.25
- Apple Turnovers$2.85
- Fresh Baked Cinnamon Rolls$3.25
- Assorted Butter Cookie Package Small$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKAssorted Rugelach PackageOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- Rainbow Cookies (by the lb)$10.99
Avocado Toast
- Smoked Salmon
Acme Smoked Nova, Housemade Avocado Mash, Everything Bagel Seasoning, Herb Salad, Red Onions, Capers, Drizzled with EVOO, Sliced Multigrain Toast.$13.49
- Caprese (NEW)
Housemade Avocado Mash, thin sliced tomatoes, Fresh sliced Mozzarella, Basil infused Olive Oil, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze on Multigrain Toast.$12.99
- Grated Egg Avocado
Hard Boiled Eggs Grated, Housemade Avocado Mash, Kosher Salt & Pepper, Mayo, Light Siracha Sauce, Drizzled with EVOO, Multigrain Toast.$12.49
Signature Sandwiches 🥪
- French Dipper
Thin sliced beef, melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions on a fresh baked hero, served with our house made Au jus.$11.59
- B.L.T
Smoked Bacon / Leaf Lettuce / Sliced Tomato / Herb Mayo / Buttery Brioche$9.45
- Healthy Croissant
Our Homemade Chicken Salad, grapes, celery, walnuts & mixed greens on a fresh baked Croissant$11.00
- Smokehouse
Smoked Turkey, Sliced Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon and our Housemade BBQ Mayo$10.75
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing on a wrap$10.60
- Grilled Cheese With Fries
Our thick sliced Challah Bread, melted cheese of your choice, served with our house cut seasoned fries.$8.99
- Grilled Ham And Cheese With Fries
Our thick sliced Challah Bread, melted cheese of your choice, Boar's Head Sliced Ham, served with our house cut seasoned fries.$9.99
- OUT OF STOCKEggplant Special (Friday Only)
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Honey pesto Mayo on our Kalamata Olive Bread.OUT OF STOCK$11.79
Panini - Wraps
- NEW! Firesmith Chicken Ciabatta
Boar's Head Firesmith Chicken, smoked Gouda Cheese, Bacon, lettuce, tomato and our own Roasted Red Pepper Spread on a rustic ciabatta.$12.00
- The Cubano
Our Slow Roasted Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mustard on a pressed Ciabatta.$10.29
- Bourbon Street
Bagel Brothers Original - Grilled Blackened Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sauteed Onions, Cajun Mayo on a pressed Ciabatta.$10.44
- Italian Slam
Deluxe Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Picante Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera, Red Onions, Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Aioli, Pressed Gourmet Asiago Ciabatta.$13.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Wheat or Plain Wrap.$10.75
- Garden Delight Wrap
Sliced Avocado, Cucumber, Carrots, Tomatoes, Spinach, Lettuce, Brothers House Dressing, In a Wheat or Plain Wrap.$10.75
Deli Salad Sandwiches & By the 1 lb
Carnegie Deli Classics
- The Carnegie Hot Pastrami
Half Pound of Carnegie World Famous Pastrami, Swiss and Carnegie Mustard on a Bagel or NY Rye Bread.$13.99
- The Carnegie Hot Corned Beef
A Half Pound OF World Famous Carnegie Corned Beef, Carnegie Mustard or Russian Dressing on a Bagel or NY Rye Bread.$13.99
- The Carnegie Reuben
A half Pound of World Famous Carnegie Deli Pastrami, with Carnegie Mustard, Swiss, Sauerkraut on a Bagel or NY Rye.$13.99
- The Carnegie One Pounder
A half pound of Carnegie Corned Beef & World Famous Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss and Carnegie Mustard on NY Rye Bread$17.99
Deli by the pound
Boar's Head / Carnegie Deli by the Pound
- American Cheese
Crafted from a hand-selected blend of rich, savory Cheddars, this all-American cheese has a smooth, creamy texture and pleasantly mild taste. Boar's Head American Cheese is an amazingly meltable, flavorful classic.$11.99
- Picante Provolone Cheese
Made in the Old World manner, this versatile cheese has a distinctly sharp taste. Boar's Head Picante Provolone Cheese is aged more than 5 months to produce a full-bodied flavor and smooth, creamy texture.$11.99
- Ovengold Turkey
Delivering homestyle flavor in every tender slice, Boar’s Head Ovengold Turkey Breast is seasoned with aromatic spices and slow roasted to perfection according to a family recipe for a taste of home.
- Deluxe Ham
It all started with Branded Deluxe Ham. Slow cooked for a tender taste, this was our very first product and continues to be a favorite today.
- London Broil Roast Beef
Hand-trimmed and carefully seasoned with garlic, and onion. This cut is then slow-roasted to tender perfection. Our house made London Broil Cap-Off Top Round Oven Roasted Beef packs classic meaty flavor in each rich and savory slice.
- Navel Pastrami
This flavorful cut is hand-trimmed and expertly seasoned, then brined and cured using traditional methods. Great for grilling!
- Genoa Salami
Hand-crafted according to century-old Salumiere traditions, Boar's Head Genoa Salami boasts a robust flavor from an expert blend of pork with peppercorns.
- Pepperoni
A rich blend of pork, beef and spices cured according to traditional methods, Boar's Head Pepperoni is packed with robust flavor.
- Carnegie Deli Corned Beef
Our corned beef is cured then simmered long and slow until juicy, succulent and tender. There is literally no excuse for not piling this drool-worthy corned beef perfection sky high.
- Carnegie Deli Pastrami
It’s the recipe that made the Carnegie Deli famous. Our pastrami is brined, seasoned and smoked with our secret family recipe.
Weekly Specials
- Italian Slam
Deluxe Ham, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Picante Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera, Red Onions, Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Aioli, Pressed Gourmet Asiago Ciabatta.$13.00
- Healthy Croissant
Our Homemade Chicken Salad, grapes, celery, walnuts & mixed greens on a fresh baked Croissant$11.00
- Bourbon Street
Bagel Brothers Original - Grilled Blackened Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Baby Spinach, Sauteed Onions, Cajun Mayo on a pressed Ciabatta.$10.44
- OUT OF STOCKEggplant Special (Friday Only)
Fried Eggplant, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Honey pesto Mayo on our Kalamata Olive Bread.OUT OF STOCK$11.79
Daily Soups
Drinks
- Coffee$2.29
- Iced Coffee$2.99
- Orchid Island OJ$4.15
- Chocolate Milk$2.89
- Pint Milk$2.79
- Fountain Drink$2.69
- Martinellis Apple Juice
10 fl. oz. glass bottle contains 100% juice from U.S. grown fresh apples. It contains no chemical additives and is not from concentrate. Just premium apple juice.$3.99
- Dr Browns$2.79
- Manhattan Specials$3.99
- JOES Teas$3.89
- OLDE Brooklyn Sodas$2.79
- Bottle Water$1.89
- Box of Joe regular (10 Cups)$19.99
- Box of Joe flavor (10 Cups)$21.99