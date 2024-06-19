2x points for loyalty members
Bagel Mainea 190 Western Ave
Bagel Mainea
Bagels
- 8 grain$2.00
- anadama$2.00
- black olive rosemary$2.00
- blueberry$2.00
- cinnamon raisin$2.00
- everything$2.00
- garlic$2.00
- jalapeno cheddar$2.00
- onion$2.00
- plain$2.00
- poppy$2.00
- pumperenickel$2.00
- salt$2.00
- sesame$2.00
- sourdough$2.00
- veggie$2.00
- veggie garlic$2.00
- whole grain everything$2.00
- cinnamon raisin (Copy)$2.00
- everything (Copy)$2.00
Bagels by the half dozen
Bagel Breakfast Sandwiches
- One egg$5.25
- Egg and cheese$5.75
- Ham and egg$7.25
- Ham egg and cheese$7.75
- Taylor ham and egg$7.50
- Taylor ham, egg and cheese$8.00
- Sausage and egg$7.75
- Sausage, egg and cheese$8.25
- Breakfast BLT
fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo$7.50
- sausage and cheese$7.25
- bacon and cheese$6.75
- Taylor ham and cheese$7.50
- ham and cheese$5.75
- bacon and egg$7.25
- bacon egg and cheese$7.75
Additional Breakfast Options
Specialty Sandwiches
- Kevin's Club
mesquite smoked turkey, bacon, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo$11.50
- Pepper Berry
cracked peppercorn turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and cranberry sauce$10.95
- Honey-Avo-Cado
maple turkey, Monterey jack cheese, avocado, lettuce and tomato, honey mustard$10.25
- Marilyn Monroe
grilled sliced chicken and pepperoni, melted mozzarella, lettuce and tomato$10.95
- Smokin Thousand Island
black forest ham, cracked peppercorn turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, onion, lettuce, tomato and 1000 island dressing$11.75
- Roast Beef Muenster Melt
grilled roast beef and Worcestershire sauce, melted muenster cheese, and Boar's Head horseradish sauce$11.75
- Super Nova
Maine smoked salmon, plain cream cheese, capers, tomatoes and red onions$13.95
- Real Italian
black forest ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar and oregano$11.75
- Blazin' Buffalo Chicken
sliced chicken tossed with hot sauce, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and sour cream$10.25
- Matt's Munch
peppercorn turkey, veggie cream cheese, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard$10.25
- The Old English
roast beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and Boar's Head horseradish sauce$11.75
- Barn's On Fire
chipotle chicken, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo$10.25
- Charlie's
grilled chipotle chicken, Monterey jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, deli mustard and horseradish sauce$10.25
- The Hero$11.50
- BLT
Boars' Head bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo$8.95
- Chicken Philly
grilled sliced chicken, provolone cheese, grilled peppers and onions, mayo on a sub roll$10.75
- Harmonies$10.75
- Marianne's
oven gold turkey, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo$10.95
Vegetarian Options
- Bagel Mainea Melt
pesto, muenster cheese and tomato broiled on your bagel of choice$7.95
- Yummy Hummus
homemade hummus, Swiss cheese, sprouts, avocado, roasted red peppers, shredded carrots, cucumbers$8.95
- Cheese Quesadilla
shredded cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapenos, grilled onions on tortilla of choice$8.95
- Macaroni and Cheese$4.50
Salads and Salad Sandwiches
- Tossed Salad
romaine lettuce, cucumbers, shredded carrots, green peppers, red onion, alfalfa sprouts, tomatoes and croutons$9.50
- Chef Salad
American and Swiss cheeses, ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, shredded carrots, sprouts and croutons$13.50
- Greek Salad
feta cheese, Kalamata olives, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, croutons$9.95
- Caesar Salad
shredded parmesan cheese and croutons$8.50
- Chicken salad sandwich$8.50
- Tuna salad sandwich$7.75
- Egg salad sandwich$7.50
Pastries
Cream cheese options
Extras
Drinks
- Coffee$2.75
- Iced Coffee$2.75
- Soda$2.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Gatorade$2.50
- Ocean Spray Juices$2.75
- Tropicana$2.25
- V-8$2.25
- Chocolate milk$2.75
- white milk$2.75
- Water$2.25
- Naked Drinks$3.50
- Kevita$3.50
- Starbucks$4.25
- Meal Deal
soda or iced tea, small chips$3.25
- beer and wine$5.00
- beer and wine$5.00
- coffee refill$1.00
- hot tea$2.25