Bagels

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.50
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50
Classic Nova Lox

$9.50

BYO Sandwich

$1.75

Lunch Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50
BLT Sandwich

$7.50
Turkey Avocado Club

$8.50
Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.50
Hot Pastrami & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50
Pepperoni Pizza Sandwich

$7.50

BYO Sandwich

$1.75

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$1.50
Everything Bagel

$1.50
Sesame Bagel

$1.50
Salt Bagel

$1.50
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.50
Mix and Match Half Dozen

$8.00
Cinnamon Raisin Half Dozen

$8.00
Everything Half Dozen

$8.00
Plain Half Dozen

$8.00
Salted Half Dozen

$8.00
Sesame Half Dozen

$8.00
Mix and Match Dozen

$16.00
Cinnamon Raisin Dozen

$16.00
Everything Dozen

$16.00
Plain Dozen

$16.00
Salted Dozen

$16.00
Sesame Dozen

$16.00

Spreads and Cream Cheese

Butter Spread

$1.50+
Honey Butter Spread

$1.50+
Churro Spread

$1.50+
Grape Jelly

$1.50+
Strawberry Jam

$1.50+
Peanut Butter Spread

$1.50+
Nutella Spread

$1.50+
Cannoli Cream Cheese

$2.50+
Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$2.50+
Plain Cream Cheese

$2.50+
Scallion Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Chips

Miss Vickie's Jalapeno

$1.50
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt

$1.50

Sweets

Pastry

Cannoli

$4.00

Croissant

$3.00

Croissant w/ Filling

$4.00

Beverages

Coffee Hot or Iced

Coffee

$3.00+
Americano

$3.25+
Espresso

$2.75+
Cappuccino

$3.50+
Latte

$4.00+
Chai Latte

$5.00+
White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+
Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+
Hot Chocolate

$4.00+
Affogato

$5.50

Cold Beverages

Aquafina

$2.95
Sprite Bottle

$2.95
Dr Pepper

$2.95
Diet Dr Pepper

$2.95
Pure Leaf Tea Sweet

$4.00
Pure Leaf Tea Unsweet

$4.00
Red Bull

$4.00
Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00
Yellow Red Bull

$4.00
Orange Juice

$2.95
Apple Juice

$2.95
San Pellegrino Can

$3.50
Pepsi

$2.95
Diet Pepsi

$2.95
Mountain Dew

$2.95
Diet Mountain Dew

$2.95