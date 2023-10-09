Greek Salad

$11.00

This popular dish originates from the traditional Mediterranean cuisine and is loved for its refreshing flavors. It features a medley of fresh fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, which are combined with tangy feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and a sprinkle of herbs. The salad is dressed with a simple yet delicious blend of olive oil and lemon juice. Enjoy the taste of Greece in every bite!