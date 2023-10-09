Bagel Bar
An iced latte is a refreshing beverage rooted in the tradition of Italian coffee, combining perfectly frothed milk with a shot of espresso poured over ice. The creamy and smooth texture of an iced latte provides a unique experience that will offer relaxation and satisfaction.
Coffee, Crushed Ice, Milk, Flavor shot
A refreshing and flavorful drink, Lemon Mint Triya is a blend of the refreshing mint and the fresh sweetness of lemon, with added hints of lime and fresh mint leaves that create a rich and invigorating taste.
This popular dish originates from the traditional Mediterranean cuisine and is loved for its refreshing flavors. It features a medley of fresh fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, which are combined with tangy feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and a sprinkle of herbs. The salad is dressed with a simple yet delicious blend of olive oil and lemon juice. Enjoy the taste of Greece in every bite!
A refreshing blend of fresh garden vegetables tossed in a tangy lemon and orange dressing, delicately coated with olive oil. This vibrant salad features cherry tomatoes, crunchy carrots, purple onions, Kalamata olives, yellow and red peppers, and a bed of fresh greens. Topped with fried goat cheese balls and sprinkled with crispy bread crumbs.
The Caesar Salad, with its refined and captivating appearance, is a treasure trove of unique flavors that will elevate any meal to a culinary masterpiece. The fresh romaine lettuce, sweet cherry tomatoes, and crisp purple onions are enhanced by the homemade crispy croutons. The flavorful and creamy Caesar dressing, combined with the grated Parmesan, adds a level of taste sophistication that will leave your taste buds craving for more.
The Quinoa Salad Surprise is a rich and flavorful dish composed of a mix of three-colored quinoa - brown, red, and black, which gives the dish its stunning appearance. Fresh and crisp tomatoes, sweet and colorful cucumbers, tender purple onions, roasted peppers, and roasted sweet potatoes add a depth of flavors. Topped with tangy dried cranberries and dressed with a lemon and mint vinaigrette, this salad is elevated with the addition of feta cheese.