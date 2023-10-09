The Barista

Cold Drinks

Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

An iced latte is a refreshing beverage rooted in the tradition of Italian coffee, combining perfectly frothed milk with a shot of espresso poured over ice. The creamy and smooth texture of an iced latte provides a unique experience that will offer relaxation and satisfaction.

Israeli Iced Coffee

$4.75+

Coffee, Crushed Ice, Milk, Flavor shot

Fresh Lemonana

$4.75+

A refreshing and flavorful drink, Lemon Mint Triya is a blend of the refreshing mint and the fresh sweetness of lemon, with added hints of lime and fresh mint leaves that create a rich and invigorating taste.

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$6.00+

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Americano

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$3.50+

Mochalatta

$3.50+

Affogato

$5.50

Milkshakes & Ice Cream

Milkshake

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$3.50

Soft Cold Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Cola

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Water bottle

$2.00

The Chef

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$11.00

This popular dish originates from the traditional Mediterranean cuisine and is loved for its refreshing flavors. It features a medley of fresh fruits and vegetables, including tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions, which are combined with tangy feta cheese, Kalamata olives, and a sprinkle of herbs. The salad is dressed with a simple yet delicious blend of olive oil and lemon juice. Enjoy the taste of Greece in every bite!

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

A refreshing blend of fresh garden vegetables tossed in a tangy lemon and orange dressing, delicately coated with olive oil. This vibrant salad features cherry tomatoes, crunchy carrots, purple onions, Kalamata olives, yellow and red peppers, and a bed of fresh greens. Topped with fried goat cheese balls and sprinkled with crispy bread crumbs.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

The Caesar Salad, with its refined and captivating appearance, is a treasure trove of unique flavors that will elevate any meal to a culinary masterpiece. The fresh romaine lettuce, sweet cherry tomatoes, and crisp purple onions are enhanced by the homemade crispy croutons. The flavorful and creamy Caesar dressing, combined with the grated Parmesan, adds a level of taste sophistication that will leave your taste buds craving for more.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$12.00

The Quinoa Salad Surprise is a rich and flavorful dish composed of a mix of three-colored quinoa - brown, red, and black, which gives the dish its stunning appearance. Fresh and crisp tomatoes, sweet and colorful cucumbers, tender purple onions, roasted peppers, and roasted sweet potatoes add a depth of flavors. Topped with tangy dried cranberries and dressed with a lemon and mint vinaigrette, this salad is elevated with the addition of feta cheese.

Entrees

Mediterranean Shakshuka

$13.00

Shakshuka Tzfatit

$14.00

Classic Hummus Bowl

$9.00

Humshuka Bowl

$13.00

Breakfast

Israeli Breakfast

$12.00

Greek Breakfast

$14.00

Pizza & Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00
Penne Rose

Penne Rose

$14.00
Penne Pasto

Penne Pasto

$15.00
Family Pizza (18")

Family Pizza (18")

$25.00

The classic NY style pizza cuts to 8 slices and is perfect for the entire family.

Personal pie

Personal pie

$14.00

Sandwiches & Paninis

Bagel

$1.75

Caprese

$9.00

Paris

$13.00

TNT

$10.00

Sabich

$9.00

Tunisian Sandwich

$11.00

Italian Panini

$10.00

New York Panini

$13.00

Four Cheese Panini

$12.00

Sides

Handcut Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Potato Wedges

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Mozzarella Balls

$8.00

Crispy Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

Egg roles

$6.50Out of stock

The Baker

Bagel

Plain

$1.75+

Everything

$1.75+

Sesame

$1.75+

Black Sesame

$1.75+

Poppy Seed

$1.75+

Onion

$1.75+

Garlic

$1.75+

Cinnamon and raisins

$1.75+

Blueberrie

$1.75+

Cream cheese

$1.75+

Pita

Regular (5 ct)

$5.00

Whole Wheat (5 ct)

$6.00

Breads

2 Lb. Rye

$4.79

1 Lb. Whole Wheat

$4.59

1 Lb. White Bread

$3.99

French Baguette

$3.00

Sandwich Baguette

$1.79

Challah

$5.75

Croissant

Plain croissant

$3.50

Chocolate croissant

$3.50

Cinnamon croissant

$3.50

Apple croissqant

$3.50

Grab & Go

Salad

Greek salad

$11.00

Caesar salad

$10.00

Quinoa salad

$12.00