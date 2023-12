BAGELS... SMOKED FISH PLATTERS 2 EGG SANDWICHES EGG PLATTER / OMELLETS / GRIDDLE MUFFINS / FRUIT / DESSERT WRAPS / SOUPS & SALADS / POWER BOWLS DELI SANDWICH SPECIALTY SANDWICH & BURGERS DELI SALAD BY THE POUND DELI MEATS & MORE BY THE POUND CREAM CHEESE SPREAD BY THE POUND DRINKS SIDES