Bagels with Deli- West 8854 West Atlantic Avenue B3/4
BAGELS...
BAGELS JUST BAGELS
BAGELS WITH
SPECIALTY SAND & BURGERS
Special SANDWICH
- Reuben$15.49
HOT CBeef or Pastrami/Skraut/MeltedSwiss/TIsland Dress/Rye
- French DIP$13.99
Seared Roasted TOP Round/ProvCHZ/Brioche/AuJus
- Tuna Melt$13.99
GrilledTuna/Tom/Swiss/on a Bagel or Grilled Rye
- Cheese Steak$14.49
GrilledBeefTender/MRooms/On/Peppers/Jalapenos/ProvChz/Brioche
- Chicken Cutlet Melt$14.49
Breaded or Grilled Chic/ProvChz/Let/Tom/On/Brioche
- Grilled Chicken Panni$14.49
- Chipotle Chicken Panini$14.49
BreadedChicCutlet/ProvChz/Bac/Let/Tom/On/AnchoChipotleDress/Brioche
- Turkey Pesto Panini$13.49
GrillHoneyTurkey/ProvCHZ/Rom/Tom/RRedPepper/Aioli/Brioche
- Little Italy Panini$14.49
BreadedChicCutlet/Mozzarella/RRedPeppers/Greens/OliveOil/BalsamicReduction/Brioche
- Turkey in Paradise Panini$13.49
GrillHoneyTurkey/ProvCHZ/Tom/SunDriedTom/Spin/HoneyMustard
- Triple Decker Turkey Club$15.99
TurkeyBreast/AppleWoodBac/LeatLET/Tom/Mayo/WhiteToast
- Triple Decker Slopppy JOE$15.99
HOT CBeef, Pastrami, RTurkey, Swiss Chz, CSlaw, Russian, Rye
BURGERS
DELI SANDWICH
DELI Sandwich
- Hot Pastrami$13.99
Hot Pastrami on choice of bread
- Hot Corned Beef$13.99
Hot CB on choice of bread
- Hot 1/2 Cb 1/2 Pastrami$13.99
HOT 1/2CB 1/2Pastami on choice of bread
- Turkey Breast$12.99
Roasted Turkey Breast on choice of bread
- House Rare Roast Beef$12.99
Rare Roast Beef on choice of bread
- Kocher Salami$13.99
Kocher Salami on choice of bread
- Baked Ham Provolone$12.49
Baked Ham & Prov CHZ on choice of bread
- Bacon Lettuce Tomato$13.99
BLT on choice of bread
- Grilled Cheeze$7.99
Grilled CHZ on choice of bread
- Bacon Tomato Grilled Cheeze$13.99
BT Grilled CHZ on choice of bread
- Tuna$12.49
Tuna Albacore Salad on choice of bread
- Low Fat Tuna$12.49
Low Fat Veggie Tuna on choice of bread
- Cran Tuna$12.49
Cranberry Dill Tuna on choice of bread
- Chix Salad$12.49
Chicken Salad on choice of bread
- Honey Almond Chicken Salad$12.49
Honey Almond Chic Salad on choice of bread
- Egg Salad$11.99
Egg Salad on choice of bread
- Lobster, Shrimp, Crab Salad$16.99
Seafood Lobster Shrimp Crab on choice of bread
WRAPS / SOUPS & SALADS / BOWLS
WRAPS
- THAI CHICKEN WRAP$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Carrots, Onions, Tomato, Cucumber, Romaine, ColbyJack Chz, Thai PNut Sesame Ginger Dress
- TURKEY COBB WRAP$13.99
Turkey Brst, Swiss, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Onions, Tomato, AVO, Romaine, Blue CHZ Dress
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Parm Chz, Romaine, Tomato, Caesar Dress
- GREAT GREEK WRAP$13.99
Grilled Chicken, Hummus, Feta, Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Banana Pepe, Onions, KOlives, Greek Feta Dress
- BLAZING BUFFALO WRAP$13.99
Chicken Cutlet, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cool Ranch Dress
- HUMMUS & AVOCADO WRAP$12.99
BSpinach, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Edamame, Carrots, Roasted Red Pepe, Onions
SOUP / CYO / SALADS
- SOUPS Bowl$5.99
Bowl of Soup
- SOUPS Quart$10.99
Quart of Soup
- MATZO BALL SINGLE$1.59
MATZO BALL
- CYO Salad$10.99
Select Yours Grees / Including 8 Toppings
- BUFF Stack$8.99
- Killer Cobb$15.99
Killer Cobb $15.99 Wild Alaskan Salmon $16.99 Chicken Milanese $14.99 Chicken Caesar $14.99 Seasonal Signature $13.99 Greak Greek $12.99
- Wild Alaskan Salmon$16.99
Grilled OR BLKened Salmon/BabySpinach/Tomato/Cucumber/Onions/ChoppedEGG/Almonds/PoppySeed Dress
- Chicken Milanese$14.99
BUFMozzarella/CherryTomato/BreadedChicCutlet/Greens/BalsamicReduction/OliveOil/BalVinaig
- Chicken Caesar$14.99
GrilledChic/Romaine/ParmChz/MultiGrainCroutons/House Made Caesar Dress
- Seasonal Signature$13.99
Greens/Tomato/SBerries/GoatChz/CranB/BlueB/Walnuts/Poppy Seed or RasB,Vinaig Dress
- Greak Greek$12.99
Romaine/Feta/CPeas/Onions/KalamataOlives/Tomato/Cucumber/BananaPepe/Greek Feta Dress
EGG PLAT / OMELLETS / GRIDDLE
Egg Platters / Omelettes
- #1 Egg & Bagel$5.99
2 Grade A Eggs Any Style
- #2 Egg, HF or TOM, & Bagel$7.99
1 plus HF or Tomato Slices
- #3 Egg, HF or TOM, Meat, & Bagel$10.99
2 plus Bacon, HTurkey, Ham, Chorizo, Pork or Turkey Sausage
- #4 Corned Beef HASH$13.99
CB HASH, 3 XL EGGS, Bagel w CC & Butter
- 3 Cheese$11.99
CHED, JACK, & MUEN CHZ
- Atlantic AVE$12.99
CHED CHZ & Bacon, Ham, Chorizo, Pork, Turkey Sausage
- LEO$13.99
SCRAM Eggs, NOVA, & GRILLED Onions
- B-Y-O$13.99
BYO PICK 5
- Salami Scrambled$13.99
Griddle
- Pancakes SHORT$4.49
3 Pancakes
- Pancakes SHORT SLAM$10.49
3 Pancakes w 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage
- Pancakes TALL$6.49
5 Pancakes
- Pancakes TALL SLAM$12.49
5 Pancakes w 2 Eggs, Bacon or Saussage
- French Toast SHORT$4.09
French Toast
- French Toast Short Slam$10.09
French Toast w 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage
- French Toast TALL$7.59
2 French Toast
- French Toast Tall Slam$13.59
2 French Toast w 2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage
2 EGG SANDWICHES
2 Egg SAND
- Delray$5.99
2 SCRAM Eggs w AM CHZ
- Delray Deluxe$6.99
Delray w Ham, Bacon, Chorizo, Pork or Turkey Sausage
- New Yorker$6.99
Taylor Ham, Fried Eggs, AM CHZ on KRoll
- Western$6.99
Ham, Peppers, Onions, Tomato, PROV CHZ
- Veggie$6.99
Onions, Peppers, MRooms, Broc, Spinach, PROV CHZ
- Weight Watcher$7.59
EGG WHITES, H.TURKEY, Tomato, PROV CHZ
- Big Dawg Wrap$7.99
3 SCRAM, CHED CHZ, Bacon, HAM & PORK Sausage
- Ranchero Wrap$7.99
3 SCRAM, CHORIZO, BEANS, CORN, CHED CHZ, AVO
MUFFS FRUIT DESSERT
Desserts
- Cup of Fruit$4.69
Cup of Fruit
- Parfait$4.69
Yogurt Fruit Parfait
- Banana$1.49
Banana
- Cookie$2.49
Cookie
- RUGELACH$8.50
Rugelach
- Blueberry Muffin$3.75
- Cranberry Muffin$3.75
- Dble Choc Chip Muffin$3.75
- Express Chip Muffin$3.75
- Banana Walnut Muffin$3.75
- Drizzle Muffin$3.75
- B & W Muffin$4.00
- Cinn Coffee Cake Muffin$3.75
- Pumpkin Muffin$3.75
- Seasonal MUFF$3.75
DELI SALAD LBs
Deli by the lbs
- Balsamic Tomato Salad$10.00
Balsamic Tom Salad
- Broccoli Slaw$10.00
Broccoli Slaw
- Chick Peas$10.00
Balsamic Chick Pea Salad
- Cucumber Dill$9.50
Cucumber Dill Salad
- Greek Orzo$10.00
Greek Orzo Salad
- Health Slaw$9.50
House Slaw Salad
- Macaronii Salad$9.50
Mac Salad
- Mushroom Quinoa$10.00
Mushroom Q
- Potato Salad$9.50
Red Potato Salad
- Cole Slaw$9.50
Creamy Cole Slaw
- Toasted Orzo$10.00
Toasted Orzo
- Tuna Albacore$14.00
White Albacore Tuna Salad
- Low Fat Veggie Tuna$14.00
Veggie Tuna Salad
- Cranberry Tuna$14.00
Cranberry Dill Tuna
- EGG Salad$12.00
Egg Salad
- Chicken Salad$14.00
White Meat Chicken
- Honey Almond Chicken Salad$14.00
Honey Almond Chicken Salad
- Baked Salmon Salad$30.00
Baked Salmon Salad
- White Fish Salad$25.00
White Fish Salad
- Lobster Shrimp Crab Seafood Salad$39.99
Seafood Salad
- Fruit Salad YUMMY YUMMY$9.00
Fresh Fruit Salad
DELI MEATS & MORE LBs
Deli Meats & MORE by the lbs
- Nova$50.00
- Pepe Nova$50.00
- Sliced Baked Salmon$30.00
- Whole White Fish Sliced$30.00
- Corned Beef$20.00
- Lean Corned Beef$23.00
- Ham$12.00
- Pastrami$18.00
- House Roast Beef$16.00
- Salami$16.00
- Turkey$18.00
- Honey Turkey$12.00
- American Chz$10.00
- Swiss Chz$10.00
- Provolone Chz$10.00
- Muenster Chz$10.00
- Cutlets Chicken$12.00
- Kugel Noodle$12.00
- Pickles$9.00
SPREADS BY THE LB
Spread by the lbs
DRINKS
- Sml Hot Coffee$2.49
COFFEE, TEA
- Reg Hot Coffee$2.99
COFFEE, TEA
- Reg Iced Drink$2.79
ICE COFFEE, FSODA, ICE T
- Lrg Iced Drink$3.29
ICE COFFEE, FSODA, ICE T
- Orange Juice$3.29
OJ did it!
- Apple Juice$2.79
Apple Juice
- Milk$3.29
MILK
- Bottle Water$1.99
WATER
- Pellagrino$2.89
WATER
- Doc Brown$2.39
DOC BROWN
- Snapple$2.69
LEMON, D. LEMON, PEACH, D. PEACH, RASP, D RASP
- Arizona$2.99
LEMON, ARNOLD P, GREEN T
SIDES
- POT KNISH$4.99
- BACON CHED KNISH$4.99
- POT PANCAKES$3.49
- Plus FFRIES$3.50
- Plus HomeFries$3.50
- Plus Lettuce$1.29
- Plus Tomato$1.29
- Plus Onion$0.79
- Plus Cucumber$1.29
- Side of Bacon$4.00
- Side of 2 Egg$3.00
- Side of Avocado$1.69
- Chips$1.89
- Bagel Chips$3.99
- Side of Chorizo$4.00
- Side of Sausage$4.00
- Side of Ham$4.00
- Side of CB Hash$7.00
- Side of Plain CC$1.00
- Side of Chive CC$1.00
- Side of Lox CC$2.00
- Half Lb Tomato$3.00
- Half Lb Onion$3.00
- Lb Tomato$6.00
- Lb Onion$6.00