Bagger Dave's Tavern Berkley
FOOD
Shareables
- C/O - Cheese Curds$9.95
Premium Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer-battered and deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
- C/O - Fried Pickle Chips$9.95
Hand-breaded crinkle-cut pickle chips deep-fried, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
- C/O - Parmesan Truffle Fries$9.95
Hand-Cut fries tossed in truffle oil, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with a side of truffle aioli.
- C/O - Pretzel Rails$12.95
Soft-baked pretzels served with a trip of dips
- C/O - Santa Fe Nachos$13.95
Grilled all-natural chicken breast, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, shredded cheddar and mozzarella, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, black olives, fresh jalapenos. Guacamole and Sour Cream served on the side
Tavern Style Pizza
- BYO - Pizza$13.50
12" Tavern-Style Thin Crust Pizza. Spice things up with our signature Hot Oil
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$17.50
BBQ sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, applewood bacon, red onion, parsley. Served on our signature 12" thin crust.
- Midwest BLT Pizza$16.95
House-made Ranch, premium mozzarella cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, grape tomato. Served on our 12" signature thin crust.
- Hot Honey Pizza$16.95
Pizza sauce, premium mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, applewood bacon, grape tomato, parsley, House-made Hot Honey drizzle Served on our signature 12" thin crust.
- Santa Fe Chicken Pizza$17.50
House-made Santa Fe Chipotle, premium mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, black olives, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos. Served on our signature 12" thin crust.
- Truffle Shuffle Pizza$15.95
House-made Truffle Aioli, premium mozzarella cheese, fresh mushroom, caramelized onions, parsley. Served on our signature 12" thin crust.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- A-1 Crunch$15.95
A-1 Sauce, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato topped with House-Made onion straws and Garlic Aioli, grilled sesame brioche bun.
- Bacon BBQ$15.25
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled brioche bun. Try it with Chipotle BBQ sauce.
- Black Bean Veggie$14.50
Vegan Chipotle black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.
- Crispy Cheese Bacon$15.25
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar and parmesan cheese crisp, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun.
- Fuego Burger$14.95
House-made Fuego sauce, shredded cabbage, pepperjack cheese, fresh jalapeno slices, topped with crushed Takis, grilled brioche bun
- Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.95
Two all-natural turkey patties, Swiss cheese, house-made Garlic Aioli, sautéed mushrooms on a grilled brioche bun.
- Santa Fe Chipotle Turkey$14.95
Two all-natural turkey patties, pepper jack, coleslaw, tomato, guacamole, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled nine grain bun.
- Stacked Patty Melt$14.95
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, Railhouse thousand island, served on toasted Marble Rye
- The B.O.M.$15.95
Applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack, cheddar, tomato, onion topped with our Bacon Onion Marmalade, grilled brioche bun.
- The Blues Burger$14.95
Bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, lettuce, Cajun spice, Santa Fe Chipotle sauce, grilled pretzel bun.
- Train Wreck Burger$15.95
Sunny-side up egg, Hand-Cut Fries, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, cheddar, lettuce, Railhouse Thousand Island® sauce, grilled sesame brioche bun. Spice it up with fresh jalapeños.
- Create Your Own Burger$14.95
Act like a chef & create your own masterpiece.
- C/O - Great American Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, grilled sesame seed brioche bun
- Backyard BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Brown sugar BBQ dry-rubbed all-natural chicken breast, Sweet BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, grilled brioche bun.
- California BLT$12.95
Applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, with your choice of sourdough or marble rye bread.
- Crazy Train Grilled Cheese$13.95
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, applewood smoked bacon, sliced apple, Garlic Aioli, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
- Firebird Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Lightly breaded spicy chicken breast, House-made Fuego sauce, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, spicy pickles, grilled brioche bun
- Fried Atlantic Haddock$13.95
Atlantic Haddock, house-made Garlic Aioli, coleslaw, tomatoes, pickles, toasted brioche bun. Served with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge.
- Grilled Pastrami Sandwich$14.25
Grilled premium Sy Ginsberg Pastrami sliced in-house, Railhouse Thousand Island, swiss cheese, spicy pickles, coleslaw, Garlic Aioli, grilled marble rye bread.
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Lightly breaded spicy chicken breast, House-made Hot Honey, shredded cabbage, pepperjack cheese, spicy pickles, grilled brioche bun
- Plain Train Grilled Cheese$12.50
Muenster, Cheddar, Parmesan, choice of sourdough or marble rye bread. Served with a cup of Roasted Red Pepper Soup.
Greens
- Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, brown sugar BBQ dry rubbed allnatural chicken breast, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, black bean corn salsa, grape tomatoes, cheddar. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
- Cobb Salad$14.95
Mixed greens, grilled all-natural chicken, grape tomatoes, applewood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg, guacamole. Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
- Simple Side Salad$6.95
Mixed greens, cheddar cheese, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, croutons and your choice of dressing.
- Antipasto Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, black olives, banana peppers, red onion, Italian dressing
- Caesar Side Salad$6.95
Chopped romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, Tossed in Caesar dressing.
Sides
- Hand-Cut Fries$4.95
Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries
- House-Made Coleslaw$4.50
House-made coleslaw
- Seasonal Soup Cup$5.50
Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda
- Seasonal Soup Bowl$7.50
Roasted Red Pepper & Gouda
- Natural-Cut Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
Hand-cut, sweet potato fries
- Turkey Black Bean Chili Cup$5.50
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
- Turkey Black Bean Chili Bowl$7.50
Fire-roasted tomatoes, green peppers, onions and fresh jalapeños.
- Cajun Fries$5.50
Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries
- Onion Rings$5.95
Hand-cut, 6 step Belgian style fries
Tavern Favorites
- Fish & Chips$15.50
Three hand-crafted fillets of Atlantic Haddock served with Hand-Cut Fries along with coleslaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
- Chicken Tenders & Fries$13.50
Homestyle breading, seasoned with white and black pepper and a touch of garlic, served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce.
Kids Menu
Dessert
- Dessert Cups - Oreo Dream$6.95
- Dessert Cups - Caramel Apple$6.95
- Dessert Cups - Lemonberry$6.95
- Dessert Cups - Marble Truffle$6.95
- Shake$6.45
CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.
- Float$4.95
ROOTBEER | GINGER ALE | ORANGE CREAM | BLACK CHERRY CREAM | COKE
- Kids Shake$3.45
CHOCOLATE | VANILLA | CARAMEL | STRAWBERRY | OREO® | REESE’S® PEANUT BUTTER CUP | HONEY CINNAMON SEA SALT | Topped with whipped cream. Add malt flavor to any shake upon request.
DRINKS
Beverages
- Water
- Coke$3.59
- Diet Coke$3.59
- Sprite$3.59
- Root Beer$3.59
- Ginger Ale$3.59
- Black Cherry Cream$3.59
- Orange Cream$3.59
- Iced Tea$3.59
- Peach Iced Tea$3.79
- Raspberry Iced Tea$3.79
- Lemonade$3.59
- Peach Lemonade$3.79
- Raspberry Lemonade$3.79
- Arnold Palmer$3.79
- Coffee$2.49
- Cranberry Juice$3.25
- Orange Juice$3.25
- Milk$3.25
- Chocolate Milk$3.25