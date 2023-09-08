Food

Main Dish

Beef Shawarma

$16.49

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Chicken Shawarma

$15.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Mixed Shawarma

$17.49

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Gyro Lamb

$16.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Falafel Plate

$13.99

Served with Salad, Bread , hummus

Kabsa Noon

$15.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Cream Chop Chicken

$14.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Arayes Pita

$14.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Toshka Pita

$14.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Tashreeb

$14.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Ground Beef Kebab

$14.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Ground Chicken Kebab

$14.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Shish Tawook

$14.49

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Iraqi Chicken Wings

$12.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Fava Beans & Hummus

$12.99

Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries

Saj

Arabic Beef Saj with Fries

$13.49

Tomato, Pickle, Onion Tahini Sauce

Arabic Chicken Saj with Fries

$12.49

Pickle, Garlic Sauce, Iraqi Sauce

Arabic Falafel Saj with Fries

$12.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Tahini Sauce

Arabic Gyro Saj with Fries

$13.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Tahini Sauce

Saj special

$25.99

Dessert

Baklava

$5.99

Knafeh

$6.99

Ice Cream

$3.00

Extra

Rice

$3.99

Bulgur

$3.50

Bread

$1.50

Feta Cheese

$3.99

Extra Meat

$3.99

Extra Kebab

$3.50

Extra Salad

$2.99

Iraqi Sauce

$0.99

Garlic Sauce

$0.99

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.99

Tahini Sauce

$0.99

Steak Sauce

$0.99

Hot Sauce

$0.99

Pita Bread

$1.50

Pita Chips

$1.50

Appetizers

Hummus App

$6.99

Baba Ghanoush App

$6.99

Labneh

$6.99

Shawarma Hummus

$9.99

Falafel 5 piece

$5.99

Fries

$4.99

Bulgur Kibbeh

$6.49

Kubba Aleppo

$6.49

Potato Chop

$6.99

Spring Rolls

$6.99

Samosas

$8.99

Iraqi Taco

$8.99

Spanakopita

$7.99

Dolma (6pc)

$4.99

Dolma (10pc)

$6.99

Salads

Tabouleh

$8.99

Eggplant Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Jajek

$6.99

Shawarma Salad

$9.99

Falafel Salad

$9.99

Gyro Salad

$9.99

Fattoush Salad

$8.88

Sandwich

Beef Burger Sandwich

$8.99

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Beef Kebab Sandwich

$9.49

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$9.49

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Chicken Burger Sandwich

$8.99

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Chicken Kebab Sandwich

$8.99

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$8.99

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Gyro Beef Wrap

$9.49

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Gyro Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Gyro Falafel Wrap

$7.99

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Gyro Lamb Wrap

$9.49

Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce

Kids

Chicken Nugget Meal

$10.99

8pc, Fries, Juice

Chicken Tender Meal

$10.99

2pc, Fries, Juice

Chicken Wings Meal

$10.99

3pc, Fries, Juice

Special

Mixed Appetizer

$15.99

Feeds 3: Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Eggplant Salad, Tabouleh, Labneh, Pita Chips

Family Meal

$80.00

Feeds 5: Mix Shawarma, Mix Kebab, Bread, Rice, Salad, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush

Sandwhich Combo

$13.99

Catering

Half Finger Food

Half Falafel

$75.00

Half Beef Kebab

$120.00

Half Chicken Kebab

$110.00

Half Samosa

$65.00

Half Spanakopita

$100.00

Half Salad

Half Greek Salad

$130.00

Half Fattoush Salad

$110.00

Half Garden Salad

$90.00

Half Eggplant Salad

$150.00

Half Entrees

Half Beef Shawarma

$180.00

Half Chicken Shawarma

$180.00

Half Chicken Tikka

$160.00

Half Breaded Chicken Chops

$160.00

Half Hummus with Chicken

$130.00

Half Hummus with Beef

$130.00

Half Sides

Half Hummus

$80.00

Half Baba Ghanoush

$80.00

Half Labneh

$150.00

Half Jajek Salad

$100.00

Half Saj & Gyro

Half Beef Saj w/ Tahini

$110.00

Half Chicken Saj w/ Garlic Sauce

$110.00

Half Lamb Gyro w/ Tzatziki

$110.00

Full Finger Food

Full Falafel

$120.00

Full Beef Kebab

$210.00

Full Chicken Kebab

$190.00

Full Samosa

$130.00

Full Spanakopita

$170.00

Full Salad

Full Greek Salad

$200.00

Full Fattoush Salad

$190.00

Full Garden Salad

$160.00

Full Tabouleh

$210.00

Full Entrees

Full Beef Shawarma

$250.00

Full Chicken Shawarma

$250.00

Full Chicken Tikka

$220.00

Full Breaded Chicken Chops

$290.00

Full Hummus with Chicken

$260.00

Full Hummus with Beef

$260.00

Full Sides

Full Hummus

$120.00

Full Baba Ghanoush

$120.00

Full Saj & Gyro

Full Beef Saj w/ Tahini

$195.00

Full Chicken Saj w/ Garlic Sauce

$195.00

Full Lamb Gyro w/ Tzatziki

$195.00

Catering Dessert & Drink

Baklava (1pc)

$2.00

Knafeh (1pc)

$6.99

Iraqi Drink (1ea)

$2.00

Beverage

Drinks

Yogurt Drink

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Sinalco

$1.99

Traubi

$1.99

7Up

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Water

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Miranda

$1.99

Juice Box

$1.50