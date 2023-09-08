Baghdad Restaurant 484 S Salina St
Food
Main Dish
Beef Shawarma
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Chicken Shawarma
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Mixed Shawarma
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Gyro Lamb
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Falafel Plate
Served with Salad, Bread , hummus
Kabsa Noon
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Cream Chop Chicken
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Arayes Pita
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Toshka Pita
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Tashreeb
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Ground Beef Kebab
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Ground Chicken Kebab
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Shish Tawook
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Iraqi Chicken Wings
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Fava Beans & Hummus
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Saj
Arabic Beef Saj with Fries
Tomato, Pickle, Onion Tahini Sauce
Arabic Chicken Saj with Fries
Pickle, Garlic Sauce, Iraqi Sauce
Arabic Falafel Saj with Fries
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Tahini Sauce
Arabic Gyro Saj with Fries
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Tahini Sauce
Saj special
Extra
Appetizers
Salads
Sandwich
Beef Burger Sandwich
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Beef Kebab Sandwich
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Beef Shawarma Sandwich
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Chicken Burger Sandwich
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Chicken Kebab Sandwich
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Falafel Sandwich
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Gyro Beef Wrap
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Gyro Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Gyro Falafel Wrap
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
Gyro Lamb Wrap
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce