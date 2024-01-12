Baghdad Restaurant - Solvay 2204 W Genesee Street
Food
Main Dish
- Beef Shawarma$16.49
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Chicken Shawarma$15.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Mixed Shawarma$17.49
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Gyro Lamb$16.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Falafel Plate$13.99
Served with Salad, Bread , hummus
- Kabsa Noon$15.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Cream Chop Chicken$14.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Arayes Pita$14.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Toshka Pita$14.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Tashreeb$14.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Ground Beef Kebab$14.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Ground Chicken Kebab$14.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Shish Tawook$14.49
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Iraqi Chicken Wings$12.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
- Fava Beans & Hummus$12.99
Served with Salad and Choice of Bulgur, Rice or Fries
Saj
- Arabic Beef Saj with Fries$13.49
Tomato, Pickle, Onion Tahini Sauce
- Arabic Chicken Saj with Fries$12.49
Pickle, Garlic Sauce, Iraqi Sauce
- Arabic Falafel Saj with Fries$12.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Tahini Sauce
- Arabic Gyro Saj with Fries$13.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Tahini Sauce
- Saj special$25.99
Extra
Appetizers
Salads
Sandwich
- Beef Burger Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Beef Kebab Sandwich$9.49
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$9.49
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Chicken Burger Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Chicken Kebab Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$8.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Falafel Sandwich$7.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Gyro Beef Wrap$9.49
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Gyro Chicken Wrap$9.49
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Gyro Falafel Wrap$7.99
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce
- Gyro Lamb Wrap$9.49
Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Pickle, Tahini Sauce