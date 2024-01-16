Vietnamese Cold Cut Bánh Mi

Vietnamese ham, pork roll, cured pork hock, pork pâté, garlic aioli, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers and fresh jalapeños. Topped with black pepper and Maggi seasoning and served on a house-made baguette. Please note that the pork pâté contains garlic and onion and the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.