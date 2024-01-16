Bánh and Butter Bakery Café
Croissant Sandwiches
- Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli topped with black pepper and served on a toasted everything seasoned croissant. Please note the everything croissant contains sesame seeds, and the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.$10.00
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, two eggs, cheddar cheese, and garlic aioli topped with black pepper and served on a toasted everything seasoned croissant. Please note the everything croissant contains sesame seeds, and the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.$11.50
- Smoked Salmon Croissant Sandwich
Herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, red onion, micro greens, and capers on a toasted everything croissant. Please note the everything croissant contains sesame seeds.$12.25
Baguette Sandwiches
- OUT OF STOCKVietnamese Cold Cut Bánh Mi
Vietnamese ham, pork roll, cured pork hock, pork pâté, garlic aioli, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers and fresh jalapeños. Topped with black pepper and Maggi seasoning and served on a house-made baguette. Please note that the pork pâté contains garlic and onion and the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.OUT OF STOCK$12.25
- Roasted Chicken Bánh Mi
Roasted shredded chicken, garlic aioli, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers and fresh jalapeños. Topped with black pepper and Maggi seasoning and served on a house-made baguette. Please note that our chicken marinade contains gluten and soy and the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.$12.25
- Lemongrass Grilled Pork Bánh Mi
Lemongrass marinated grilled pork, garlic aioli, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers and fresh jalapeños served on a house-made baguette. Please note that our pork marinade contains garlic, onion, gluten and shellfish and the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.$12.25
- Fried Egg Bánh Mi
Fried eggs, garlic aioli, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers and fresh jalapeños. Topped with black pepper and Maggi seasoning and served on a house-made baguette. Please note the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.$11.00
- Vegan Pâté Bánh Mi
House-made vegan mushroom and walnut pâté, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers and fresh jalapeños. Topped with black pepper and Maggi seasoning and served on a house-made baguette. Please note that our vegan pâté contains walnuts, garlic, onion and gluten.$12.25
- Ham Parisienne
Ham, yellow cheddar, cornichon pickles, lettuce and garlic aioli. Topped with black pepper and served on a house-made baguette. Please note the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.$10.00
- Turkey Parisienne
Smoked turkey, white cheddar, cornichon pickles, lettuce and garlic aioli. Topped with black pepper and served on a house-made baguette. Please note the aioli contains garlic, soy and egg.$10.00
Rice Bowls
- Roasted Chicken Rice Bowl
Roasted chicken, Jasmine rice, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers, and fresh jalapeños. Topped with crispy onions and served with a side of house-made fish sauce. Please note that our chicken marinade contains gluten and soy.$12.25
- Lemongrass Grilled Pork Rice Bowl
Lemongrass grilled pork, Jasmine rice, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers, and fresh jalapeños. Topped with crispy onions and served with a side of house-made fish sauce. Please note that our pork marinade contains garlic, onion, gluten and shellfish.$12.25
- Fried Egg Rice Bowl
Three fried eggs, Jasmine rice, pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, cucumbers, and fresh jalapeños. Topped with black pepper and crispy onions, and served with a side of house-made fish sauce.$11.00
Sides
- Kimchi Collard Greens
Soy braised collard greens with kimchi. Please note that the collard green marinade contains soy and shellfish.$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKMomma's Cucumber Salad
Cucumber and tomatoes tossed in a shallot vinaigrette. Please note that the cucumber salad vinaigrette contains onion, gluten and soy.OUT OF STOCK$3.00
- Curry Potato Salad
Potatoes and onions with a curry mayonnaise. Please note that the potato salad mayonnaise contains onion, soy, and eggs.$3.00
- OUT OF STOCKVietnamese Street Corn
Charred corn seasoned with fish sauce, tossed with shallots and green onions. Please note that the street corn marinade contains fish.OUT OF STOCK$3.00
Drinks
- Bottled Arnold Palmer
House-made lemonade mixed with black tea.$6.00
- OUT OF STOCKBottled Iced Tea
Unsweetened, black tea.OUT OF STOCK$6.00
- Bottled Lemonade
House-made lemonade.$6.00
- Bottled Thai Milk Tea
Sweetened Thai tea mixed with half and half.$6.00
- Bottled Vietnamese Coffee
Cold brewed chicory coffee served with sweetened condensed milk.$6.50