Banh Shop MacArthur Park
Full Menu
Soups and Salads
- Vietnamese-Style Chicken Soup$12.50
Char-grilled chicken in a seasoned chicken broth with Asian spices (coriander, clove, ginger), scallions, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, red onions, lime, and bean thread noodles
- Bun Traditional Vietnamese Noodle Salad$14.50
Vermicelli rice noodles, Char-grilled chicken, lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, mint, cilantro, peanuts, red onions, and bean sprouts tossed in a Vietnamese vinaigrette (nuoc mam)
- Tom Kha Soup$14.50
A savory wok'd soup of shrimp, spicy coconut milk, Thai basil, tomatoes with spices and a touch of red chili paste
- Fork Fight Book$28.00
Baguettes
- Grilled Steak$12.50
Marinated sirloin steak, sliced and char-grilled, with a garlic/soy, lemongrass/ginger glaze; with cucumber-cilantro aioli
- Grilled Pork Meatball$11.50
Minced pork marinated with black pepper, Vietnamese caramel glaze, and scallions; with cucumber-cilantro aioli
- Coconut Chicken Breast$11.50
Sliced chicken breast marinated in chili-coconut glaze and char-grilled with cucumber-cilantro aioli
- Grilled Pork Belly$11.50
Slow-roasted pork belly sliced thin then brushed with a caramel glaze and char-grilled; with cucumber-cilantro aioli
Bowls
- Classic Fried Rice$12.50
Wok-seared white rice, egg, broccoli, scallions, bean sprouts, and cherry tomatoes tossed in a garlic soy sauce; choice of protein
- Drunken Noodles$12.50
Stir-fried rice noodles tossed with Thai basil, broccoli, carrots, red onions, and cherry tomatoes. Smothered in sweet drunken sauce; choice of protein
- "Banh Fire" Bowl$12.50
Journey to the spicy side of our street! A lively stir-fry of carrots, bean sprouts, red onions, scallions, and cilantro. Tossed in a spicy tamarind sauce and topped with peanuts, "Banh fire" jalapeño pesto, and a dollop of cooling sour cream; served over white rice
- Pad Thai$12.50
Stir-fried thin rice noodles tossed in a traditional tamarind sauce with egg, scallions, carrots, and bean sprouts. Topped with fresh lime, peanuts, and cilantro; choice of protein
- Spicy Green Coconut Curry$12.50
Coconut cream with green curry and a splash of soy sauce, stir-fried with broccoli, pineapple, red bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, onions, and Thai basil; served over white rice with a choice of protein
- Teriyaki Bowl$12.50
Flat rice noodles tossed in a spicy red pepper sauce with cilantro, garlic, scallions, carrots, roasted corn, red bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes; choice of protein
Sharables
- Cool Fresh Summer Rolls$6.50
Lettuce, bean sprouts, carrots, mint, Thai basil, cilantro, daikon, and rice vermicelli rolled in rice paper, with nuoc mam and ginger-peanut sauce
- Sweet and Spicy Pork Belly Bites$6.50
Slow-roasted and basted pork belly bites served with sriracha mayo for dipping
- Wok'd Lettuce Cups$9.50
Cool lettuce cups filled with your choice of wok-fired Thai crispy pork or coconut curry chicken. Traditional nuoc mam dipping sauce. Four lettuce cups to an order
- Pork Dumplings$6.50
N/A Beverages
- Fountain Soda 20 oz.$3.75
- Thai Tea 20 oz.$5.95
- Vietnamese Coffee 20 oz.$5.95
- Macha Latte 20 oz.$5.95
- Topo Chico 20 oz.$4.00
- Powerade 20 oz.$3.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Lil Chico$3.00
- grape soda$2.50
- retro red$2.50
- pink lemonade$2.50
- coke vanilla$2.75
- coke zero$2.75
- coke cherry$2.75
- barqs$2.25
- strawberry fanta$2.25
- minute maid fruity$3.00
- dub cola$2.50
- dub orange$2.50
- dub red$2.50
- dub grape$2.50
- dub root beer$2.50
- dub grapefruit$2.50
- V8$3.00
- simply cranberry$3.00
- bubble tea$3.00
- orange juice$3.00
- apple juice$3.00
- smart water$3.00
- ozarka$2.50
- powerade fruity punch$2.50
Grab & Go
Grab & Go Beverages
Grab & Go Food
- Field Green Salad W/Tofu$13.50
- Field Green Salad W/Chicken$14.50
- Bun Noodle W/Tofu$14.50
- Bun Noodle W/Chicken$15.50
- American Sandwich$11.50
- American W/Pate$13.50
- DR Jalapeno$3.50
- DR BBQ$3.50
- DR Salt & Vinegar$4.00