Bahrs Landing Restaurant & Marina 2 Bay Ave
CHOWDERS
- Cup New England$8.00
- Cup Manhattan$8.00
Jack Bahrs original famous recipe. Red tomatoes peppers onions celery carrots tomatoes ocean sea clams spices
- Cup Lobster Bisque$10.00
- MUG New England$11.00
- MUG Lobster Bisque$14.00
- MUG Manhattan$11.00
- Quart Manhattan$16.00
- Quart Lobster Bisque$21.00
- Quart New England$16.00
RAW BAR
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$15.00
U/15 wild Mexican white shrimp. Poached & served chilled with lemon and cocktail sauce.
- RAW BAR TRIO SMALL$34.00
CLAMS, OYSTERS & SHRIMP, SERVED WITH COCKTAIL, MIGNONETTE
- RAW BAR TRIO LARGE$62.00
- (6) Littleneck - Clams On The Half Shell$9.00
6 Locally harvested littleneck clams served chilled on the half shell with lemon and cocktail sauce.
- (12) Littleneck - Clams On The Half Shell$15.00
- (6) Top Neck - Clams On The Half Shell$9.00
6 Locally harvested top neck clams served chilled on the half shell with lemon and cocktail sauce.
- (12) Top Neck - Clams On The Half Shell$15.00
- (6) Oyster On The Half Shell$14.00
6 Delaware Bay oysters served on the half shell with lemon and cocktail sauce.
- (12) Oysters On The Half Shell$24.00
STARTERS
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Crispy batter fried jumbo wings served with buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.
- Chilled Sea Sampler Platter$48.00Out of stock
A chilled variety of poke tuna, octopus salad, lump crab, shrimp cocktail and snow crab claws. Served with minuet, cocktail sauce, lemon and crackers.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$8.00
5 batter dipped and fried chicken tenders
- Clams Casino$12.00
5 Local clams, garlic, peppers, onion & bacon.
- Crabcake App$18.00
1 of our famous lump crab cakes, served over asian slaw and topped with a roasted red pepper coulis.
- Escargot$18.00Out of stock
Garlic butter smothered snails, topped with puff pastry
- Calamari$15.00
Seasoned floured and fried crispy squid tubes and tentalcles. Served
- Fried Clams App (No Fries)$16.00
Fried, Batter dipped and cracker meal breaded jumbo ocean clam strips. Served with cocktail sauce and tartar
- Giant Pretzel$15.00
1# giant soft pretzel, served with warm beer cheese and spicy mustard.
- LOBSTER BOSS PIZZA$22.00
lobster chunks, tomato, mozzerella and grana cheese. topped with arugula.
- Mozzarella Stix$11.00
7 Batter dipped and fried mozzerlla sticks. Served with marinara sauce
- Mussels & Chorizo$16.00
Sauteed PEI mussels with chorizo, pepper, onion, tomato, white wine, cajun spice and herbs. Served with garlic bread.
- Octopus Ragu$19.00Out of stock
WHITE BEAM & BACON RAGU, ROASTED TOMATOES, BASIL OIL & BALSAMIC GLAZE
- Popcorn Shrimp$15.00
Fried, Chili-Lime dusted 71/90 shrimp. Served with spicy aoli and lemon.
- Potato Pancakes$14.00
3 PANCAKES, SOUR CREAM, APPLESAUCE & GREEN ONIONS
- Seafood Chili Bowl$16.00
A blend of fish, clams, calamari, shrimp, scallops, pepper, onion, tomato and chili spices. Topped with tortilla chips, jack chedder cheese, sour cream and scallions.
- Shrimp Cocktail$15.00
5Pieces U/15 wild Mexican white shrimp. Poached & served chilled with lemon and cocktail sauce.
- Steam Clams$15.00
12 locally harvested clams. Steamed in clam broth and served with garlic butter and lemon. your choice of top neck or littleneck.
- Steamers$25.00
Spinney Creek Maine "Sand free!" soft shell clams. Steamed in clam broth and served with drawn butter, clam broth and lemon.
- Yellowfin Nachos$19.00
Raw tuna on top crispy wonton chips with seaweed salad, avocado, radish, cucumber wasabi, sesame dressing and rice seasoning.
- Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Crispy fried Brussel sprouts topped with chopped maplewood bacon and a sweet balsamic glaze.
- ARUGULA SALAD$9.00
Arugula, fresh lemon juice, olive oil & shaved grana cheese.
- GARDEN SALAD$8.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot and red onion. Served with your choice of dressing
- SIDE SALAD$8.00
- CAESAR$15.00
Chopped Romaine lettuce hearts, creamy ceaser dressing, grana cheese and garlic croutons.
- ICEBERG WEDGE$14.00
large wedge of iceburg lettuce. Topped with chuncky blue cheese dressing, chopped bacon, cherry tomato, and chives.
LOBSTER
- HOT LOBSTER ROLL$33.00
- JERSEY LOBSTER ROLL$28.00
Fresh Maine lobster meat combined with mayonnaise, celery and spices on a toasted split brioche roll with arugula and tomato. Served with house made potato chips, pickle and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- KING CRAB LEGS$96.00
- LOBSTER TAILS$42.00
4 Brazilian petit lobster tails broiled. served with drawn butter and lemon wedge.
- SUPER TAIL 24z$89.00
- 1 1/8 LB LOBSTER$36.00
- 1 1/2 LB LOBSTER$44.00
- 2 LB LOBSTER$69.00
- 2 1/2 LB LOBSTER$85.00
- 3 LB LOBSTER$101.00
- 3 1/2 LB LOBSTER$117.00
- 4 LB LOBSTER$133.00
- 4 1/2 LB LOBSTER$149.00Out of stock
- 5 LB LOBSTER$165.00Out of stock
- 5 1/2 LB LOBSTER$181.00Out of stock
- 6 LB LOBSTER$197.00Out of stock
- 6 1/2 LB LOBSTER$213.00Out of stock
- 7 LB LOBSTER$229.00
- 8 LB LOBSTER$245.00
- 8 1/2 LB LOBSTER$261.00Out of stock
- 9 LB LOBSTER$277.00
- 10 1/2 LB LOBSTER$293.00
- 11 LB LOBSTER$313.00
- 12 LB LOBSTER$333.00
- TWIN LOBSTERS$46.00
DINNER PLATTERS
- BROILED SAMPLER$36.00
Cod, scallops, shrimp & fried clam strips
- BROILED FLOUNDER$30.00
Lemon, paprika, white-wine & butter. *Smashed potatoes & vegetables
- BROILED SCALLOPS$34.00
Local Day Boat Sea Scallops served with Smashed potatoes & vegetables
- STUFFED SHRIMP$32.00
Famous crab meat stuffing. Smashed potatoes & vegetables
- BOURBON SALMON$29.00
Bahrs Bourbon BBQ Sauce, sesame seeds & scallions. Smashed potatoes & vegetables.
- BROILED FISHERMANS$49.00
Two 3oz Brazilian lobster tails, scallops, shrimp & cod. Add crab meat stuffing (15)
- BROILED SHRIMP$28.00
8 piece U/15 wild Mexican white shrimp. Seasoned with paprika, lemon pepper, white wine and butter. Served with smashed potato, roasted vegetables, cocktail, tartar sauce and lemon.
- NEW ENGLAND COD$32.00
Broiled with ritz cracker crumbs. Smashed potatoes & vegetable
- STUFFED FLOUNDER$33.00
Famous crab meat stuffing topped with lemon butter. Smashed potatoes & vegetables
- GRILLED MONKFISH$34.00
Lobster couscous, lobster vinaigrette & vegetables.
- CRAB CAKES$34.00
Famous crab cakes, red pepper coulis. Smashed potatoes & vegetables.
- BAHRS BAKE$59.00
King & snow crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, kielbasa, fingerlings, baked with seasoned butter. Served w/ roasted vegetables.
- GRILLED OCTOPUS$34.00
Fingerling potatoes, chorizo, olives, tomato & Basil oil
- GRILLED CAULIFLOWER$29.00
Topped with tomato pesto, quinoa & wild rice blend.
- SHRIMP & CRAB JAMBALAYA$36.00
Shrimp, lump crab, chorizo, tomato, peppers, onions & Spanish rice.
- FRIED SAMPLER$38.00
Cod, shrimp, scallops & clam strips.
- FRIED FISHERMANS$49.00
Two 3oz broiled Brazilian lobster tails, with fried scallops, shrimp & cod. Add crab stuffing (15).
- FRIED FLOUNDER DINNER$32.00
- FRIED SCALLOPS DINNER$34.00
- FRIED SHRIMP DINNER$28.00
- FISH & CHIPS$28.00
Lobster Boss Beer battered cod. Served with our famous coleslaw, french fries & tartar
- FRIED COD DINNER$28.00
- FRIED OYSTERS DINNER$32.00
- CLAM STRIP DINNER$28.00
Fried, batter dipped and cracker meal breaded jumbo ocean clam strips. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, fries and lemon.
- FRIED WHOLE BELLY CLAMS$26.00Out of stock
LANDLUBBERS PASTA
- 8oz FILET MIGNON$56.00
Bordelaise sauce. Served with smashed potatoes & vegetables.
- SURF & TURF$62.00
8oz filet mignon & two 3oz Brazilian lobster tails. Served with smashed potatoes & vegetables
- 14oz PRIME NY STEAK$42.00
- LOBSTER BOSS BURGER$26.00
8oz burger topped with lobster bacon marmalade, 3oz. lobster tail and frazzled oinions. Served on a hawaiian sweet bun with pickle, fries and a sie of our famous coleslaw.
- STEAK & SNOW CRAB CLUSTER$46.00
- LOBSTER POT PIE$39.00
- PORK CHOPS$32.00Out of stock
- POT ROAST$28.00
- MURRAYS CHICKEN$29.00
- GRILLED CAULIFLOWER$29.00
- SEAFOOD MARINARA$42.00
- SHRIMP SCAMPI$32.00
- BLACKEN SHRIMP PASTA$29.00
- SHRIMP ALFREDO$30.00Out of stock
- LINGUINE & CLAMS$28.00
- PENNE VODKA PASTA$22.00
- CIOPINO$46.00Out of stock
- BAHRS BAKE$59.00
- CLAM BAKE FOR 2$72.00
- SIDE OF PASTA$5.00
- ROASTED VEGETABLEPASTA$23.00
LUNCH SPECIALS
- ADMIRAL'S FLOUNDER$22.00
Fresh flounder fillet stuffed with our famous lump crabmeat stuffing. Topped with lemon butter and chives. Served with smashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.
- BAHRS BURGER$15.00
8oz angus burger, served on a kings hawiian burger bunn with lettuce, tomato, pickle, fries and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- BLT$12.00
Crispy bacon, sliced tomato, iceburg lettuce, mayo, salt, black pepper on white toast. Served with house made potato chips, pickle and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- BROILED AHOY SHRIMP$18.00
5 piece baked U/15 wild Mexican white shrimp, seasoned with paprika, lemon pepper, white wine and butter. Served with smashed potatoes, roasted vegatables, tartar sauce and lemon.
- CAPTAINS GRILL$22.00
Mixed green salad topped with our chef's daily selection of grilled fish and shrimp. Served with our citrus vinigerette
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
Panko breaded and crispy fried Murry's chicken breast. Served on a hawaiian sweet bun with bacon, spicy aoli, lettuce, tomato, pickle, fries and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- CRABCAKE SANDWICH$17.00
Fried Batter dipped and cracker meal bread famous lump crab cake. Served on a hawaiian sweet bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, tartar sauce, lemon, fries and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- Shrimp Sandwich$16.00
- FRIED AHO SHRIMP$18.00
5 fried batter dipped and cracker meal breaded U/15 wild Mexican white shrimp. Served with fries, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce and lemon
- FRIED FLOUNDER SANDWICH$15.00
Fried batter dipped and cracker meal breaded flounder filet. Served on a hawaiian sweet bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle, tartar sauce, lemon, fries and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- 1St Mate stuffed Shrimp$21.00
3 piece U/15 wild Mexican white shrimp stuffed with our famous lump crab stuffing and baked. Served with smashed potato, roasted vegetables, tartar sauce and lemon.s
- GERMAN HOAGIE$14.00
Grilled Brat or Knockwurst on a toasted hoagie roll topped with sauerkraut and beer cheese. Served with pickle, fries and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- HARBOR CATCH$18.00
Grilled Chef's section of fish seasoned with paprika, lemon pepper, white wine and butter. Served with smashed potatoes and vegetables.
- HOOK & REEL SALMON$18.00
Baked salmon filet seasoned with paprika, lemon pepper, white wine and butter. Served with smashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, horseradish cream sauce and lemon.
- LIGHTHOUSE SCAMPI$18.00
U/15 wild Mexican white shrimp. Sauteed with galic, white wine, butter and basil. Served over linguine with a side of garlic bread.
- L MUSSELS & CHORIZO$16.00
Sauteed PEI mussels with chorizo, pepper, onion, tomato, white wine, cajun spice and herbs. Served with garlic bread.
- LOBSTER BOSS BURGER$26.00
8oz burger topped with lobster bacon marmalade, 3oz. lobster tail and frazzled oinions. Served on a hawaiian sweet bun with pickle, fries and a sie of our famous coleslaw.
- LUNCH GOULASH$16.00
A thick Hungarian beef stew with peppers, onions, tomato, and spices. Served over egg wide noodles and topped with sourcream and chives.
- OYESTERS PO'BOY$18.00
Fresh shucked Deleware bay oysters, breaded and fried. Served on a hawaiian sweet bun with horseradish cream, pickle, fries and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- POT ROAST SAND$15.00
Slow cooked choice eye round. Served on top of rye toast with mushroom gravy, smashed potato and red cabbage.
- SALMON CLUB$19.00
Salmon grilled then chilled, Served with bacon, lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing on toasted rye. pickle, house made potato chips and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- SEA DOG$12.00
Cod fish battered and fried. Served on a footlong bun with lettuce tomato, tartar sauce, pickle, fries, and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- SEAFOOD CHILI BOWL$16.00
A blend of fish, clams, calamari, shrimp, scallops, pepper, onion, tomato and chili spices. Topped with tortilla chips, jack chedder cheese, sour cream and scallions.
- SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH$22.00Out of stock
- STARBOARD SCALLOPS$22.00
Day boat scallops seasoned with paprika, lemon pepper, white wine and butter. Served with smashed potato, roasted vegetables, tartar sauce and lemon.
- TUNA BURGER$15.00
8oz grilled Ahi tuna steak topped with sesame asian dressing, cucumber salad on a toasted hawiian sweet bun. Served with fries, pickle and a side of our famous coleslaw.
- LUNCH STRIP STEAK$28.00
8oz prime strip steak. Served with smashed potato and roasted vegetables.
- HOT LOBSTER ROLL$33.00
DINNER SPECIALS
- Assorted Wurst$14.00
Grilled bratwurst and Knockwurst served with sauerkraut and spicy mustard.
- Bavarian Feast$34.00
- BLACKEN SHRIMP PASTA$29.00
- CIOPINO$46.00Out of stock
- CLAM BAKE FOR 2$72.00
- COD NANTUCKET$34.00
- FRENCH ONION SOUP$10.00
- FRIED WHOLE BELLY CLAMS$26.00Out of stock
- LOBSTER POT PIE$39.00
- Perogies ENT$26.00
- Pot Roast$28.00
- Sauerbraten$32.00Out of stock
- Sf Chili Bowl$16.00
- Smoked Pork Chops$32.00Out of stock
- Snow Crab ENT$34.00
- Special Oysters (12)$25.00
- Special Oysters (6)$15.00
- Steamed Clams$15.00
- Tuna Special$29.00Out of stock
- Pan Sear Halibut$39.00Out of stock
- SMOKED FISH DIP$16.00Out of stock
- Chilled Sea Sampler Platter$48.00Out of stock
- SEAFOOD CHILI BOWL$16.00
- FRENCH ONION SOUP$10.00
- Crab & Artichoke Dip$18.00Out of stock
KIDS MENU
SIDES ETC…
- $ BAKED POTATO PLAIN$6.00
- $ LOADED BAKED POT$8.00
- SIDE COLE SLAW$1.00
- CUP COLESLAW$3.00
- PINT COLESLAW$5.50
- QT COLESLAW$9.50
- SIDE FRIES$5.00
- SIDE MASHED$5.00
- SIDE OF PASTA$5.00
- SIDE OF RICE$5.00
- SIDE SPINACH$7.00
- SIDE OF VEG$7.00
- GARLIC BREAD$5.00
- SAUTEED BROCCOLI$6.00
- SIDE OF RED CABBAGE$4.00
- SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN$12.00
- SIDE OF SAUERKRAUT$3.00
- SIDE SALAD$8.00
- SIDE SNOW CRAB$15.00
- SIDE STUFFING$19.00
- STEAMED BROCCOLI$6.00
- SIDE SWEET POTATO$8.00
- Side of 3 Bisquits$3.00
- Side of 6 Bicuits$6.00
- QT MAC N CHEESE$16.00
- +++ STUFF 1 Tail$7.00
- +++ STUFF 2$13.00
- +++ STUFF 3LB$26.00
- +++ STUFF 5+$39.00
- $ Add 1 - 3oz Tail$15.00
- $ ADD 2 - 3oz Tails$30.00
DESSERTS COFFEE
- BROWNIE$6.00
- CAKE CHARGE$2.00
- CAPPUCINO$6.50
- CARROT CAKE$11.00
- COFFEE$4.00
- CREME BRULEE$10.00
- CRUMBLE$10.00
- ESPRESSO$4.50
- GERMAN CHOC CAKE$5.00
- ICE CREAM$2.99
- ICE CREME SUNDAE$6.75
- KEY LIME PIE$8.00
- PIE SLICE$3.50Out of stock
- CHEESE CAKE$8.00
- SHERBERT$2.99
- SPECIAL CAKE$8.00
- TEA$3.00
- WHOLE KEY LIME PIE$15.00
- NUTTY IRISHMAN COFFEE$12.00
- IRISH COFFEE$13.00
- LAVA CAKE$8.00
- SANDY HOOK COFFEE$12.00
PIZZA PIES (Copy)
- BUZZ PIZZA$14.00
- CHEESE PIZZA$10.00
- CLAMS CASINO PIZZA$15.00
- LOBSTER BOSS PIZZA$22.00
- PEPPERONI PIZZA$13.00
- WHITE PIZZA$12.00
RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA & GRANA CHEESE
- SCALLOPS & BACON PIZZA$18.00
SCALLOPS, BACON, CARAMELIZE ONIONS, RICOTTA &MOZZARELLA
- MARGHERITA PIE$12.00