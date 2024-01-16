BAHT 7823 37th Avenue
All Day
Starters
- Gai Tod$15.00
chicken wings, jaew sauce
- Empanadas$14.00
curry chicken, onions, potatoes, avocado aioli dip
- Larb Wings$15.00
chicken wings, larb seasoning *spicy
- Satay$16.00
chicken skewers, peanut glaze
- Fish Fritters$15.00
fish fritters, larb seasoning, avocado aioli dip *spicy
- Calamar$14.00
crispy calamari, thai sriracha aioli dip
- Shu Mai$14.00
pork, shrimp, sweet soy sauce
- Egg Rolls$14.00
cabbage, carrot, glass noodles, taro, plum sauce
- ------------------
Soups + Salads
- Tom Yum$18.00
broth, chili, galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms *spicy
- Mango Salad$16.00
green mango, cherry tomatoes, coconut, red onions, scallions
- House Salad$16.00
avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, fried tofu, mixed greens, peanut dressing
- Som Tum$16.00
green papaya, chili, dried shrimp, lime, green beans, peanuts, pork rinds *spicy
Noodles
- Pad Thai Beef$18.00
- Pad Thai Chicken$16.00
- Pad Thai Tofu$16.00
fried tofu, beansprouts, egg, green onions, peanuts, rice noodles
- Pad Thai Shrimp$18.00
shrimp, beansprouts, egg, green onions, peanuts, rice noodles
- Kee Mao Chicken$16.00
- Kee Mao Beef$18.00
- Kee Mao Shrimp$18.00
- Kee Mao Tofu$16.00
fried tofu, basil, bell peppers, onions, flat noodles *spicy
- See Eiw Chicken$16.00
chicken, chinese broccoli, egg, flat noodles
- See Eiw Tofu$16.00
fried tofu, chinese broccoli, egg, flat noodles
- See Eiw Beef$18.00
- See Eiw Shrimp$18.00
Rice
- Fried Rice Beef$18.00
- Fried Rice Chicken$16.00
chicken, chinese broccoli, egg, onions, tomatoes
- Fried Rice Shrimp$18.00
- Fried Rice Tofu$16.00
fried tofu, chinese broccoli, egg, onions, tomatoes
- Basil Fried Rice Beef$18.00
beef, chili garlic, basil, bell peppers, onions *spicy
- Basil Fried Rice Chicken$16.00
- Basil Fried Rice Shrimp$18.00
- Basil Fried Rice Tofu$16.00
fried tofu, chili garlic, basil, bell peppers, onions *spicy
Mains
- Pla Tod$38.00
whole fried red snapper, green beans, mango salad, peanuts, jasmine rice *spicy
- Khao Pad Poo$25.00
lump crab meat, egg, fried rice, onions, thai chimichurri
- Panang Pla$23.00
salmon fillet, basil, coconut milk, curry, green beans, red bell pepper, jasmine rice *spicy
- Krapow$22.00
ground pork, basil, bell pepper, onions, jasmine rice *spicy
- Crying Tiger$32.00
skirt steak, mixed greens, jeaw sauce, sticky rice
- Pad Kana$20.00
chinese broccoli, garlic, soy sauce, jasmine rice
- Khao Moo Dang$18.00
bbq roast pork, chinese broccoli, fried egg, sweet gravy, jasmine rice
Sauce
Drinks
Soft Beverages
Signature Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Spirits
- Stoli Vanil$12.00
- Stoli Blueberi$12.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Ketel One Botanical$12.00
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Tito's$12.00
- Jack Daniel's$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$13.00
- Bulleit Rye$13.00
- Mercer Prince$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Hendricks$13.00
- Tanqueray$12.00
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00
- Patron Silver$15.00
- La Gritona Reposado$13.00
- Espolon Blanco$13.00
- Bacardi$13.00
- Malibu$13.00
- Sailor Jerry$13.00
- Hennessy$15.00