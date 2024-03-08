Bai Kao Thai 12944-D Travilah Road
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Por Pia Todd (2)$5.95
Fried vegetable spring rolls
- Garden Rolls (2)$6.95
Rice paper rolls, lettuce, rice noodles, basil and carrot
- Tao Hoo Tod$5.95
Crispy fried tofu
- Tao Hoo Combination$8.95
Combination of crispy fried tofu and taro
- Chicken Satay (5)$8.95
Marinated chicken skewers served with Thai peanut sauce
- Kanom Jeeb (6)$8.95
Steamed pork and shrimp dumplings
- Curry Puff (2)$6.95
Thai puff pastry with curry potato and minced onion
- Tod Mun$8.95
Thai fish cake served with roasted peanut cucumber salad
- Hoy Obb$11.95
Steamed New Zealand mussels with lemongrass and Thai basil served with spicy tangy cilantro sauce
Salad
Soups
- Tom Yum$6.95
Lemongrass soup with your choice of protein, fresh herbs, mushroom, chili paste, finished with fresh lime juice and cilantro.
- Tom Kha$6.95
Coconut galanga soup with your choice of protein, fresh herbs, mushroom, chili paste, finished with fresh lime juice and cilantro.
- Tofu & Vegetable Soup$5.95
Tofu & vegetable are served in vegetable stock and Thai seasoning.
- Wonton Soup$5.95
Thin wonton skin stuffed with seasoned minced chicken, and Thai-flavored broth.
Main Entrees
- Pad Kaprow$14.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with chili garlic sauce, sweet bell pepper, and fresh Thai basil leaves.
- Pad Prik Sod$14.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with fresh chili, onion, and sweet bell pepper.
- Pad Ginger$14.95
Choice of your protein stir-fried with fresh ginger, mushroom, and onion, in light black bean sauce.
- Pad Prik Khing$14.95
Choice of your protein stir-fried with string bean, bell pepper, kaffir lime leaves in curry paste sauce.
- Pad Pak$14.95
Choice of your protein stir-fried with mixed vegetable in light brown sauce.
- Pad Nam Prik Pao$14.95
Choice of your protein stir-fried with onion, and scallion, in sweet and savory chili paste.
- Pad Cashew$14.95
Choice of your protein stir-fried with onion, sweet bell pepper, scallion, and cashew nut in special sauces.
Curries
- Green Curry$14.95
Choice of protein in coconut milk green curry, bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, and fresh Thai basil.
- Panang Curry$14.95
Choice of your protein in thick coconut milk curry, peas, bell pepper, Thai basil, and kaffir lime leaves.
- Yellow Curry$14.95
Choice of your protein in yellow curry paste with coconut milk, onion, red potato, and carrot.
Noodles & Fried Rice
- Drunken Noodle$14.95
Choice of protein stir-fried with flat rice noodles, fresh chili, tomato, bell pepper, onion, and fresh Thai basil
- Pad Thai$14.95
Choice of your protein stir-fried with rice noodles, egg, tofu, bean sprout, green onion, and crushed peanut.
- Pad See Ew$14.95
Choice of your protein stir-fried with flat rice noodles, black sweet soy sauce, egg, and Chinese broccoli.
- Kao Pad$14.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with your choice of protein, egg, Chinese broccoli, onion, and tomato.
- Kao Pad Kaprow$14.95
Stir-fried jasmine rice with your choice of protein, hot chili, garlic, sweet bell pepper, and fresh Thai basil.
Bai Kao Signature
- Bai Kao Salad$13.95
Fresh spring mix, corn, cucumber, garbanzo bean, edamame, carrot, red onion, fresh mint.
- Hat Yai Wings$8.95
Fried marinated chicken wings topped with crispy shallots.
- Thai Style Beef Jerky$9.95
Thai-style deep-fried marinated beef strips.
- Chiang Mai Sausage$8.95
Grilled curry pork sausage served with fresh veggies.
- Moo Yang$14.95
Grilled marinated port and sliced, served with Thai spicy and savory sauce.
- Ped Sam Ross$19.95
Crispy boneless duck breast topped with spicy sweet & sour sauce and crispy Thai basil.
- Pad Cha Talay$19.95
Stir-fried seafood combination with hot chili garlic sauce, young peppercorn, fingerroot, kaffir lime leave, and fresh Thai basil. Served with jasmine rice.
- Pla Rad Prik$22.95
Deep-fried Branzino topped with your choice of hot chili and garlic sauce, Panang curry sauce, or ginger mushroom sauce
Vegetarian
- Pad Pak J$12.95
Stir-fried with mixed vegetable in light brown sauce.
- Pad bean Sprout$12.95
Stir-fried bean sprouts with firm tofu, celery, mushroom, and green onion, in light brown sauce.
- Pad Eggplant$12.95
Stir-fried eggplant with chili black bean sauce, sweet bell pepper, and Thai basil.
- Pad Bok Choy$12.95
Stir-fried Bok Choy with fried tofu in light brown sauce.