Bailiwick Market & Cafe
Food
Sandwiches
- Blackstone Reuben$10.69
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, saurkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread, served w/ kettle chips and bread & butter pickles
- Bonta Bridge$10.69
Roast beef, NY cheddar, pickled red onion, lettuce, tomato and horseradish sauce on ciabatta, finished in panini press, served w/ kettle chips and bread & butter pickles
- Gorham Grilled Cheese$7.99
Blend of cheeses on wheatberry bread, served w/ kettle chips and bread & butter pickles
- Plank Road BLT$9.99
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on toasted country potato bread, served w/ kettle chips and bread & butter pickles
- Platt & Tweedie$10.69
Roast turkey, Swiss cheese, fresh spinach, and cranberry orange chutney on wheatberry bread, finished in panini press, served w/ kettle chips and bread & butter pickles
- BYO Farmhouse Deli Sandwich$9.99
served w/ kettle chips and bread & butter pickles
- Club Special$13.99
See weekly menu
- Quesadilla Special$13.99
See weekly menu
- Sandwich Special$13.99
See weekly menu
Soup & Salad
- 1/2 Seymour Loft Spinach Salad$7.35
Spinach, apples, candied walnuts, craisins, crumbled bacon, NY Cheddar, & Maple VInagrette
- Seymour Loft Spinach Salad$9.99
Spinach, apples, candied walnuts, craisins, crumbled bacon, NY Cheddar, & Maple VInagrette
- 1/2 Clark Caesar Salad$7.35
Romaine lettuce, local free-range egg, red onion, asiago cheese, croutons, & creamy asiago house dressing
- Clark Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, local free-range egg, red onion, asiago cheese, croutons, & creamy asiago house dressing
- 1/2 Garden Salad$5.99
Local mixed greens, peppers, tomato, carrots, onions, & choice of dressing
- Garden Salad$8.99
Local mixed greens, peppers, tomato, carrots, onions, & choice of dressing
- Bailiwick Combo/Pick Two$9.69
Choose Two: Half BYO deli sandwich, 1/2 Garden Salad, Cup of Soup
- Taco Salad Special$14.99
See weekly menu
- 8 oz Squash$4.55
- 12 oz Squash$5.99
- 8oz ChickvVeg$4.55
- 12oz Chick veg$5.99
- Quart of Soup$10.79
Burgers & Grill
- Beef Burger$12.69
On brioche, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion available at no extra charge, served w/ fries & pickles
- Burger Special$13.99
See Weekly menu
- Turkey Burger$12.69
On brioche, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion available at no extra charge, served w/ fries & pickles
- Veggie Burger$12.69
*Not vegan, contains eggs*, On brioche, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion available at no extra charge, served w/ fries & pickles
- Chicken Breast$12.69
On brioche, cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion available at no extra charge, served w/ fries & pickles
- Hoffman hot dog only$3.59
- Hoffman Hot dog w/ side$6.49
Entrees
- Veg Quiche$9.69
Broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, onion, tomato & mozzarella cheese Quiche. Served with side garden salad and balsamic dressing.
- Meat Quiche$9.69
Bacon, sausage, ham, tomato, onion & mozzarella cheese. Served with side garden salad and balsamic dressing.
- GF Quiche$9.69
Crustless Quiche with bacon, turkey, tomato, onion, peppers & Monterey jack cheese. Served with side garden salad and balsamic dressing.
- Bailiwick Bowl Special$14.99
See weekly menu
- Chicken Pot Pie$9.99
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Choice of dipping sauce, comes w/ fries
- Mac & Cheese Entree$8.99
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$14.99
- Flat Iron Steak$15.99
Served w/ veg du jour & smashed potatoes
- Grilled Salmon$15.99
Served w/ veg du jour & rice pilaf
- Beef on Weck$13.99
Au jus soaked roast beef on homemade kimmelwick roll, served w/ fries and au just cup
- Church Supper/Tues only$14.99Out of stock
Kids Meals
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
Half grilled cheese served with fruit gummies & choice of side
- Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly$5.99
Half PB&J served with fruit gummies & choice of side
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
served with fruit gummies & choice of side
- Kids Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
served with marinara sauce, fruit gummies, & choice of side
- Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
served with dipping sauce, fruit gummies, & choice of side
- Kids Hot Dog$5.99
served with fruit gummies & choice of side
- Kids Cheese Pizza$5.99
served with fruit gummies & choice of side
- Kids Half-Pint Deli Sandwich$5.99
BYO half deli sandwich served with fruit gummies & choice of side
All Day Breakfast
Sides
- Fries$3.89
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.89
- Onion Rings$3.89
- Spicy Pickle Fries$3.89
Pickle spears battered & fried, served w/ ranch
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Served w/ marinara sauce
- Veg Du Jour$3.39
Sauteed mixed veg
- Mac & Cheese side$4.59
- SIde Salad$3.89
Garden Salad w/ choice of dressing
- Coleslaw$3.39
- Smashed Potatoes$3.39
- Fruit Cup$3.39
Seasonal Fruit
- Applesauce$3.39
- Rice Pilaf$3.39
- kettle chips$1.50
Bakery
- Scone
- Muffins
- Cookie
- Chocolate Half Moon$2.59
- Vanilla Half Moon$2.59
- Iced Sugar Cookie$2.49Out of stock
- Danish$3.49Out of stock
- Blueberry Coffee Cake$3.29
- Cinnamon Bun$3.49Out of stock
- Brownie$2.99
- Lemon bar$2.49
- Magic Bar$3.29
- Irish Toffee Bar$3.29
- Spinach Feta Croissant$4.69
- pumpkin half moon$2.59Out of stock
- Choc Almond Biscotti$1.50Out of stock
- Bagel$1.99
Add cream cheese or peanut butter
- rice krispie treat$1.50Out of stock
- GF Brownie$3.99