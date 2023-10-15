Baja's - Raynham, MA 995 Broadway
Entrees
**SALAD BOWL**
** RICE BOWL**
**TACO SHELL SALAD**
Flour Tortilla Bowl with choice of meat and toppings.
BUILD YOUR OWN SOUP
Choice of meat with broth, rice, vegetables, and cilantro and chips on the side.
**BYO BURRITO**
**WET BURRITO**
Flour Tortilla with choice of meat. Then warmed in the oven with Red or Verde Salsa. Served with a side of lettuce and pico.
**CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito)**
Deep Fried Burrito. Choice of Meat, beans, rice, cheese. Choice of Sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, and sour cream.
**WET CHIMICHANGA (Fried Burrito w/ Salsa)**
**CALIFORNIA BAJA BURRITO (French Fries Inside Burrito)**
Burrito with choice of meat and toppings with french fries inside
**BAJA QUESADILLA**
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**BYO NACHOS**
**MEXICAN DINNER COMBO (Comes w/ Tortillas)**
**ENCHILADA**
Three corn tortillas filled with choice of meat and baked with choice of Roja or Verde salsa and cheese. Comes with choice of side toppings.
**BYO NACHOS FRIES**
**BYO TACOS (3)**
Choice of Hard/Soft Tortillas with choice of meat and toppings.