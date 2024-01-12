Baja Tacos
Tacos
- Asada Taco$3.50
Charbroiled tender carne asada topped with fresh cilantro, diced onions, with your choice of house-made red chile (HOT) or green chile (MILD), and freshly made guacamole. All sitting on top of melted cheese, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla.
- Fish Taco$3.75
Fresh cod battered and fried in our light and crispy original recipe, topped with crisp shredded cabbage, chopped onion, cilantro and tomato. Lightly drizzled with crema and your choice of house-made red chile (HOT) or green chile (MILD), all sitting on chipotle mayo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla.
- Shrimp Taco$3.75
Large succulent shrimp battered and fried in our light and crispy original recipe, topped with crisp shredded cabbage, chopped onion, cilantro and tomato. Lightly drizzled with crema and your choice of house-made red chile (HOT) or green chile (MILD), all sitting on chipotle mayo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla.
Burritos
- Burrito Asada$12.00
Packed with charbroiled carne asada, freshly made rice and refried beans. Layered with crisp cabbage, onion, cilantro, shredded cheese, our original guacamole and your choice of house-made red chile (HOT) or green chile (MILD) all wrapped in a giant warm flour tortilla.
- "SBC" Burrito$13.00
Packed with savory grilled shrimp, chopped bacon and our original recipe chorizo! Freshly made rice, refried beans, crisp cabbage, onion, cilantro, tomato, lightly drizzled with crema and chipotle mayo, with your choice of house-made red chile (HOT) or green chile (MILD) all wrapped in a giant warm flour tortilla.
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Asada$12.00
Giant toasted flour tortilla with charbroiled carne asada and melted cheese. Filled with chopped onion, cilantro, tomato, our original guacamole, all drizzled with crema and your choice of house-made red chile (HOT) or green chile (MILD).
- Quesadilla Shrimp$13.00
Giant toasted flour tortilla with succulent grilled shrimp and melted cheese. Filled with chopped onion, cilantro and tomato all drizzled with our original chipotle mayo, crema and your choice of house-made red chile (HOT) or green chile (MILD).
Sides
- Rice$2.50
House-made Mexican rice in an 8oz cup.
- Beans$2.50
House-made flavorful refried beans in an 8oz cup.
- Salsa & Chips$3.00
House-made salsa served with freshly fried and salted tortilla chips.
- Guacamole & Chips$5.00
House-made guacamole served with freshly fried and salted tortilla chips
- Chips$3.00
Freshly fried and salted chips.
Kids Meals
- Kids Quesadilla Cheese Only/Beans & Rice$7.00
Toasted flour tortilla and melted cheese served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Quesadilla Asada & Cheese/Beans & Rice$8.00
Toasted flour tortilla filled with charbroiled carne asada and melted cheese served with rice and refried beans.
- Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese/Rice & Beans$7.00
Flour tortilla filled with refried beans and melted cheese served with rice and refried beans.
- Half & Half Rice & Beans$2.50