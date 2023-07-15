MAINS

Sandwiches

Baker Burger

$16.50

1/2 lb angus steak burger lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle/mayo/mustard/ketchup/sharp cheddar/swiss on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with a side of baked mac & cheese.

Toro

$18.50

grilled steak/grilled onions/multicolor bell peppers/mild jalapeño/provolone/au jus. Served on a hard roll.

Leghorn

$16.50

grilled chicken/lettuce/tomato/swiss/mayo. Served on a grilled sub bun

Texas Reuben

$16.50

corned beef swiss/kraut/russian dressing. served on texas toast.

Say Cheese

$10.75

provolone, cheddar, swiss on grilled texas toast

Salmon Burger

$16.50

Blackened wild caught Alaskan salmon burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles and sriracha aioli on a grilled brioche bun.

Dessert

Beignets

$9.50

Our handcrafted, melt in your mouth beignets: light and airy on the inside, slightly crunchy on the outside. Dusted w/ powdered sugar. Choice of traditional, raspberry or dark chocolate.

Beignacons

$12.75

Our handcrafted, melt in your mouth beignets, glazed in agave, sprinkled w/ crispy bacon, and dusted w/ powdered sugar.

BEVERAGES*

Soda

Coca Cola (C)

$2.30
Diet Coke (C)

$2.30
Sprite (C)

$2.30
Vernors (C)

$2.30