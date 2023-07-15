Baker Cafe Bar
MAINS
Sandwiches
Baker Burger
1/2 lb angus steak burger lettuce/tomato/onion/pickle/mayo/mustard/ketchup/sharp cheddar/swiss on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with a side of baked mac & cheese.
Toro
grilled steak/grilled onions/multicolor bell peppers/mild jalapeño/provolone/au jus. Served on a hard roll.
Leghorn
grilled chicken/lettuce/tomato/swiss/mayo. Served on a grilled sub bun
Texas Reuben
corned beef swiss/kraut/russian dressing. served on texas toast.
Say Cheese
provolone, cheddar, swiss on grilled texas toast
Salmon Burger
Blackened wild caught Alaskan salmon burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles and sriracha aioli on a grilled brioche bun.
Dessert
Beignets
Our handcrafted, melt in your mouth beignets: light and airy on the inside, slightly crunchy on the outside. Dusted w/ powdered sugar. Choice of traditional, raspberry or dark chocolate.
Beignacons
Our handcrafted, melt in your mouth beignets, glazed in agave, sprinkled w/ crispy bacon, and dusted w/ powdered sugar.