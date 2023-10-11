Call or Email for all Catering Orders
Baker's Nook Cafe
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
Baked Oatmeal
raspberry, blueberry, apple or low fat blueberry served with warm milk
Breakfast Sandwich
egg, bacon,sausage or ham & cheese on homemade bread toasted
Breakfast #1
2 eggs, hash browns, bacon/ham/sausage, homemade bread toasted
Breakfast #2
2 eggs, bacon/ham/sausage, homemade bread toasted
Breakfast Burrito
bacon/ham/sausage, eggs, onions, peppers, spinach, cheese, Mama Nooks sauce
Gramps Scramble
hash browns, scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, tomatoes, sausage gravy, w/grilled biscuit on side
Mama Nook's Bacon Biscuits
2 biscuit sliders, Mama Nooks sauce, egg bacon, provolone cheese. Linda's Favorite
French Toast - 2 pieces
2 slices grilled diced apple bread with maple syrup
Short Stack
stack of 2 pancakes with maple syrup
Parfait
fruit yogurt and our homemade granola
Biscuits & Gravy
Full Order Biscuits & Gravy
2 Biscuits w/ Gravy - Full Order
Half Order Biscuits & Gravy
1 Biscuits w/ Gravy - Half Order
Half & Half
1 Biscuit w/ half hash browns & Gravy)
Full Order Hash Browns & Gravy
Hash Browns & Gravy - Full Order
Half Order Hash Browns & Gravy
Hash Browns & Gravy - Half Order
Omeletes
Mr Steve Omelet
3 egg omelet, turkey, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cheese, w/ hash browns & toast
Three Meat Omelet
3 egg omelet, bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, w/ hash browns & toast
Western Omelet
3 egg omelet, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheesee, w/ toast
Meat & Cheese Omelet
3 egg omelet w/ choice of bacon, sausauge or ham, w/ cheddar & provolone cheese, /w toast
Veggie Omelet
3 egg omelet, spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cheese, w/ toast
Florentine Omelet
3 egg omelet, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, cream cheese, provolone cheese, w/ toast
Cheese Omelete
Extra Cheese
Al'a Carte Breakfast Items
Bacon 1 Strip
Bacon 1 Strip
Side of Bacon
Side of Bacon
Side of Ham
Side of Ham
Side of Sausage
Side of Sausage
Side of Hashbrowns - Full
Side of Hashbrowns - Full
Side of Hashbrowns - Half
Side of Hashbrowns - Half
Scoop of Gravy
Scoop of Gravy
Pancake - 1 piece
Pancake - 1 piece
French Toast - 1 piece
French Toast - 1 piece
Side of Toast
Extra Egg Options
Lunch Menu
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork with our own bbq sauce
Club Sandwich - Chicken
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Club Sandwich - Turkey
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey Melt Sandwich
Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Toasted Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf and cheese toasted on the grill
Toasted Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham and cheese grilled on our homemade bread
Sloppy Joe Sandwich
Served open face with shredded cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
Deluxe - Egg Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
House made tuna salad on our homemade bread
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on our homemade toast
Grilled Cheese
Provolone and american cheese grilled on our homemade bread
Bacon - Grilled Cheese
Provolone and american cheese grilled on our homemade bread w/ Bacon
Sun Chips
Potato Chips
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Wheat Wrap
Turkey Sub Wrap
Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Dill Spread on a Tomato Wrap
Almond Chicken Wrap
House Made Almond Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, in a Wheat Wrap
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Italian chicken, lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing on a wheat wrap
Smoked Turkey Bacon Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard bbq sauce on a tomato wrap
Veggie Wrap
Letttuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, carrots, shredded cheese, dill spread on a spinach wrap
Taco Salad Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Taco Meat, Taco Chips, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa on a tomato wrap
Salads
Deli Salad on Bed of Lettuce
Deli salad of choice on bed of lettuce
Winter Cobb Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Chicken, Bacon, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, Hard Boiled Eggs served with our house made Poppyseed Dressing
Mandarin Spinach Salad
Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Honey Sesame Sticks, Mandarine Oranges, Feta Cheese served with our house made Parsley Vinaigrette Dressing
Chef Salad - Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese, Croutons, served with dressing of choice
Chef Salad - Turkey
Romaine Lettuce, Turkey, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese, Croutons, served with dressing of choice
Ceaser Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, Italian chicken, Croutons, Parmesan cheese served with our house made Caesar dressing
Taco Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Taco Meat, Taco Chips, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, served with our house made French Dressing
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Croutons, served with dressing of choice
Side Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Croutons served with dressing of choice