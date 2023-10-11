Drinks Menu

Drinks

Pepsi Product

$2.49

Coffee Large - To Go Cup

$2.50

Coffee Medium - Mug

$2.25

Bottled Juice

$3.49

Unsweet Brewed Tea

$2.49

Sweet Brewed Tea

$2.49

Water - Bottled

$2.49

2% White Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate Large - To Go Cup

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.49

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk - Glass Pints

$2.75

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast

Baked Oatmeal

$6.49

raspberry, blueberry, apple or low fat blueberry served with warm milk

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.99

egg, bacon,sausage or ham & cheese on homemade bread toasted

Breakfast #1

$10.49

2 eggs, hash browns, bacon/ham/sausage, homemade bread toasted

Breakfast #2

$8.79

2 eggs, bacon/ham/sausage, homemade bread toasted

Breakfast Burrito

$10.49

bacon/ham/sausage, eggs, onions, peppers, spinach, cheese, Mama Nooks sauce

Gramps Scramble

$9.49

hash browns, scrambled eggs, onions, peppers, tomatoes, sausage gravy, w/grilled biscuit on side

Mama Nook's Bacon Biscuits

$6.99

2 biscuit sliders, Mama Nooks sauce, egg bacon, provolone cheese. Linda's Favorite

French Toast - 2 pieces

$6.99

2 slices grilled diced apple bread with maple syrup

Short Stack

$5.99

stack of 2 pancakes with maple syrup

Parfait

$4.49

fruit yogurt and our homemade granola

Biscuits & Gravy

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

2 Biscuits w/ Gravy - Full Order

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

1 Biscuits w/ Gravy - Half Order

Half & Half

$5.99

1 Biscuit w/ half hash browns & Gravy)

Full Order Hash Browns & Gravy

$6.99

Hash Browns & Gravy - Full Order

Half Order Hash Browns & Gravy

$4.99

Hash Browns & Gravy - Half Order

Omeletes

Mr Steve Omelet

$11.49

3 egg omelet, turkey, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cheese, w/ hash browns & toast

Three Meat Omelet

$11.49

3 egg omelet, bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, w/ hash browns & toast

Western Omelet

$9.99

3 egg omelet, ham, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheesee, w/ toast

Meat & Cheese Omelet

$9.99

3 egg omelet w/ choice of bacon, sausauge or ham, w/ cheddar & provolone cheese, /w toast

Veggie Omelet

$9.99

3 egg omelet, spinach, mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cheese, w/ toast

Florentine Omelet

$11.49

3 egg omelet, bacon, spinach, tomatoes, cream cheese, provolone cheese, w/ toast

Cheese Omelete

$8.49

Extra Cheese

Al'a Carte Breakfast Items

Bacon 1 Strip

$1.25

Bacon 1 Strip

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Side of Bacon

Side of Ham

$3.50

Side of Ham

Side of Sausage

$3.50

Side of Sausage

Side of Hashbrowns - Full

$2.99

Side of Hashbrowns - Full

Side of Hashbrowns - Half

$1.79

Side of Hashbrowns - Half

Scoop of Gravy

$1.50

Scoop of Gravy

Pancake - 1 piece

$3.29

Pancake - 1 piece

French Toast - 1 piece

$3.99

French Toast - 1 piece

Side of Toast

$1.99

Extra Egg Options

1 Extra Egg

$1.99

1 Egg & Side of Toast

$3.99

2 Extra Eggs

$3.98

2 Eggs & Side of Toast

$5.49

3 Eggs & Side of Toast

$7.48

Add Cheese -Shredded

$0.50

Add Cheese - American

$0.50

Add Cheese - Provolone

$0.50

Lunch Menu

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Pulled pork with our own bbq sauce

Club Sandwich - Chicken

$8.99

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Club Sandwich - Turkey

$8.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Melt Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Toasted Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.99

Homemade meatloaf and cheese toasted on the grill

Toasted Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Ham and cheese grilled on our homemade bread

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$7.99

Served open face with shredded cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Deluxe - Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

House made tuna salad on our homemade bread

BLT Sandwich

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce and tomato with mayo on our homemade toast

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Provolone and american cheese grilled on our homemade bread

Bacon - Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Provolone and american cheese grilled on our homemade bread w/ Bacon

Sun Chips

$1.49

Potato Chips

$1.49

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Wheat Wrap

Turkey Sub Wrap

$8.99

Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Dill Pickle, Dill Spread on a Tomato Wrap

Almond Chicken Wrap

$8.99

House Made Almond Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, in a Wheat Wrap

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Italian chicken, lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, house made Caesar dressing on a wheat wrap

Smoked Turkey Bacon Wrap

$8.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard bbq sauce on a tomato wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Letttuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, carrots, shredded cheese, dill spread on a spinach wrap

Taco Salad Wrap

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Taco Meat, Taco Chips, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa on a tomato wrap

Salads

Deli Salad on Bed of Lettuce

$8.99+

Deli salad of choice on bed of lettuce

Winter Cobb Salad

$11.49

Romaine Lettuce, Spinach, Chicken, Bacon, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Pecans, Hard Boiled Eggs served with our house made Poppyseed Dressing

Mandarin Spinach Salad

$11.49

Spinach, Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Honey Sesame Sticks, Mandarine Oranges, Feta Cheese served with our house made Parsley Vinaigrette Dressing

Chef Salad - Chicken

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese, Croutons, served with dressing of choice

Chef Salad - Turkey

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Turkey, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheese, Croutons, served with dressing of choice

Ceaser Chicken Salad

$10.49

Romaine lettuce, Italian chicken, Croutons, Parmesan cheese served with our house made Caesar dressing

Taco Salad

$10.49

Romaine Lettuce, Taco Meat, Taco Chips, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Cheese, Sour Cream, Salsa, served with our house made French Dressing

Tossed Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Croutons, served with dressing of choice

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Peppers, Carrots, Croutons served with dressing of choice

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$4.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Mac & Cheese - Bowl

$4.99

Mixed Cheese blend with Shell Macroni

Mac & Cheese - Cup

$3.99

Mixed Cheese blend with Shell Macroni

Combos

Small Lunch Combo

$12.49

Large Lunch Combo

$15.49