Bakery-X LLC Bakery X Wesley Chapel
Viennoiseries
- Jolie box (Assortment of 6 pastries)$26.00
Assortment of 6 of our freshly baked classic pastries. By default, the box includes one butter croissant, one almond croissant, one chocolate croissant, on pain Suisse, one raisin roll, one cream and berries croissant. Customize the content of your box using the special request field.
- Xtreme box (Assortment of 12 pastries)$50.00
Assortment of 12 of our freshly baked pastries. The box includes 2 croissants, 2 almond croissants, 2 chocolate croissants, 2 pains suisse, 2 raisin rolls, 2 cream and berries croissants. Content may vary based on availabilities. Customize the content of your box using the special request field.
- Croissant aux amandes (Almond croissant)$5.50
Savor the delicate fusion of flavors in our Croissant aux Amandes, a delightful twist on the classic French croissant, filled with a luscious almond cream and topped with a sprinkling of sliced almonds. Meticulously handcrafted by our artisan bakers, each pastry is made with the finest imported French flour and butter, along with locally-sourced organic ingredients. Our traditional slow fermentation process ensures a beautifully flaky, tender texture that perfectly complements the rich and creamy almond filling. Dusted with a light layer of powdered sugar, our Croissant aux Amandes is the ultimate indulgence for a sweet, satisfying breakfast or an elegant afternoon treat.
- Apple croissant$7.00
Delight in the harmonious fusion of flavors in our Apple Croissant, a modern twist on the classic French apple tart, featuring a luscious apple sauce, sweet apples, and a hint of cinnamon enveloped within our signature layered dough. Each Apple Croissant is meticulously handcrafted by our talented bakers using the finest imported French flour and butter, combined with locally-sourced organic ingredients. Our traditional slow fermentation process lends the pastry a delightfully flaky and tender texture, creating the perfect canvas for the warm, spiced apple filling. Ideal for a cozy breakfast or a satisfying afternoon treat.
- Berries and cream$7.00
Indulge in the irresistible charm of our Cream and Berries Tart, a vibrant and delightful pastry that combines a velvety custard cream and a tangy red berries jam, nestled within our signature layered dough. Expertly handcrafted by our skilled bakers, each tart is made using the finest imported French flour and butter, as well as locally-sourced organic ingredients, ensuring a truly authentic and delicious experience. Our traditional slow fermentation process results in a light, flaky crust that perfectly complements the luscious cream and fruity jam filling. Add a touch of elegance to your morning routine or savor a blissful afternoon escape with our exquisite Cream and Berries Tart.
- Brioche mini$3.00
- Croissant au beurre (Butter croissant)$4.00
Indulge in the exquisite taste of our Classic Butter Croissant, the crown jewel of our French Bakery. Each croissant is expertly handcrafted by our skilled artisans, using the finest imported French flour and butter to create a true masterpiece. Experience the perfect blend of flaky layers and a tender, buttery interior, enhanced by the subtle flavors of our slow fermentation process. Our commitment to using locally-sourced organic ingredients ensures a delectable and guilt-free treat, perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack. Transport yourself to the streets of Paris with every delicious bite.
- Pain au chocolat (chocolate croissant)$5.00
Treat yourself to the irresistible allure of our Pain au Chocolat, a timeless French favorite that harmoniously marries rich, velvety chocolate with delicate, buttery pastry. Each Pain au Chocolat is skillfully handcrafted by our talented bakers, using the highest quality French flour and butter, along with locally-sourced organic ingredients. The traditional slow fermentation process imparts a complex depth of flavor and a perfectly soft, flaky texture. Break open the golden, crisp crust to reveal a decadent center filled with premium dark chocolate. Elevate your mornings or enjoy a luxurious afternoon delight with our exquisite Pain au Chocolat.
- Mini viennoiseries$2.00+
- Pain Suisse$6.00
Indulge in the heavenly flavors of our Pain Suisse, a delightful French-inspired pastry that combines a light, flaky dough with a luscious pastry cream and a touch of chocolate. Expertly handcrafted by our skilled bakers, each Pain Suisse is made using the finest imported French flour and butter, as well as locally-sourced organic ingredients. Our traditional slow fermentation process enhances the complex flavors and creates a wonderfully soft and tender texture. Nestled within the golden, buttery layers, you'll find a rich vanilla pastry cream, punctuated by delicate chocolate chips, providing a perfect balance of sweetness and richness. Enjoy our Pain Suisse for a truly indulgent breakfast or a scrumptious afternoon pick-me-up.
- Peach and cream$7.00
Discover the enchanting taste of our Peach Croissant Tart, a delightful and summery creation that marries velvety custard cream, succulent peaches, and a crunchy crumble, all nestled within our signature layered croissant dough. Each Peach Croissant Tart is masterfully handcrafted by our skilled bakers, using the finest imported French flour and butter, along with locally-sourced organic ingredients for an unparalleled taste experience. Our traditional slow fermentation process ensures a delicate, flaky crust that beautifully contrasts the creamy custard and tender peach filling. Topped with a golden, buttery crumble, our Peach Croissant Tart is a true celebration of flavors, perfect for a bright and cheerful breakfast or a delightful afternoon indulgence.
- Raisin escargot (pain au raisin)$5.00
Café / Thé
- Chocolat chaud$4.00+
Hot chocolate Poulain imported
- Flat white$4.50+
2 oz espresso + organic Hot whole milk and milk foam
- Tea$2.00
Pukka Organic tea
- Long coffee (Americano)$4.00+
- Cappuccino$4.50+
3 oz espresso+ Organic whole Milk foam
- Café au lait (Latte)$4.50+
4 oz coffee + Warm organic whole milk
- Espresso$3.00+
Drinks
Sandwiches/Savory
- Cheese only$8.00
- Chicken salad$9.00
Our signature butter croissant filled with chicken salad
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$12.00
Organic egg, bacon, onions, parmesan cheese on our signature layered dough.
- Egg & cheese$10.00
- Ham and cheese$9.00
Our signature croissant baked with ham and melted 14 months aged comté cheese
- Vegetarian$9.00
Our signature butter croissant filled with salad, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto