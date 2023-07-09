Menu

Soup

Cup

$4.00

Bowl

$7.00

Quart

$10.00

1 extra Baguette

$1.00

Pizza

Marghertia

$15.00

10" artisan west coast pie with house made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, heriloom tomatoes and fresh basil

Cheese Pie

$13.00

10" artisan wood fired pie with our house made tomato sauce and a house cheese blend

Veg

$16.00

10" artisan wood fired pie with a spicy house made tomato sauce, house cheese blend, roasted onions, tomatoes, poblanos, carrots finished with fresh arugula and lemon juice

Lil' S N S

$16.00

10" artisan wood fire dough with a squash puree, house made ricotta, apples, bacon, spicy pepitas, roasted garlic, herbs, scallion finished with a balsamic maple vinaigrette

Salad

House

$13.00

mixed greens, organic carrots, beets, golden raisins, red onion, feta cheese, candied walnuts and our tarragon mustard vinaigrette, served with a grilled baguette

Protein Power Bowl

$15.00

Mixed greens, heirloom grains, cucumber, tomato, red onion, chickpeas, toasted almonds and a hard boiled egg w/ tarragon mustard vinaigrette

Wedge

$13.00

A half wedge of iceburg lettuce cut into thirds topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and fried onions

Strawberry Poppyseed

$15.00

Starters

Strawberry Goat Cheese

$14.00

Warm herb goat cheese, pesto oill and blistered tomatoes served with toasted baguettes

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Fresh cut fries, seasoned with your choice of sea salt & pepper, truffle parm or cajun

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Deep fried buffalo breaded cauliflower topped with crumbled blue cheese served with a side of ranch dressing

Lemon Parm Brussels

$10.00

Caramelized brussels tossed with lemon juice and topped with fresh parmesan cheese

Three Way Bacon

$16.00

A trio of bacon prepared traditional, candied and spicy

Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Fried corkscrew calamari served with a side of sweet thai chili sauce

Pita & Hummus

$10.00

Pita, fresh vegetables & hummus

Whole Edamane

$9.00

Whole edamame flash fried finished with sea salt, pepper and lime juice

Sweet Thai Broccoli

$12.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Sandwich/Wrap Options

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

prepared medium, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and mustard served with our house made chips

Remy Wrap

$14.00

Your choice of burger (prepared medium) or chicken thigh with caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, remy sauce served with our house made chips

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with our house made chips

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$13.00

house made pico, thick cut bacon, shredded cheese and marinated chicken thigh served with our house made chips

Better Bacon Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese served with house made chips

Chicken Gyro

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, olives and roasted chicken thigh served with our house made chips

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Texas toast, roasted tomato, arugula, pesto aioli, thick cut smoked bacon served with house made chips

Entree

Pierogi Skillet

$14.00

Five seared pierogies with caramelized onions, kielbasa and our locally famous brussels sprouts

Honey Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Plate

$17.00

Assortment of freshly prepared vegetables finished with light lemon juice

Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Prepared classically or vegan

Balance Bowl

$16.00

roasted sweet potato, beets, sauteed kale, goat cheese, golden raisins, candied walnuts and heirloom grains served with a beet balsamic dressing

Sweet Thai Salmon

$29.00

Pan seared salmon atop basmati rice and an Asian slaw finished with a sweet Thai chili glaze

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Indian inspired dish with basmati rice, onion and tumeric stewed chickpeas, assorted vegetables with makhmi gravy then served with naan bread and chili lime yogurt sauce

Lemon Pepper Pasta

$20.00

Pasta, bacon, parmesan, peas, creamy egg sauce and crushed black pepper

Grilled Steak and Shrimp

$39.00

Butter roasted steak and pan seared tiger shrimp with parmesan baby potatoes and pesto oil blistered cherry tomatoes

Ribeye

$65.00

Prime certified ribeye, seared in bacon fat and then roasted with rosemary and garlic served with your choice of roasted potatoes, roasted carrots and brussels or loaded fresh cut fries and a side of horseradish cream sauce

Whole Trout

$27.00Out of stock

Fire Roasted Veal Diane

$42.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Sugar Naan-Chos

$8.00

Deep fried naan bread wedges with powdered sugar and honey

Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.00

New York style cheesecake topped with house made strawberry sauce and sliced strawberries

Zeppoles

$8.00

Fried dough balls with cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce

Kitchen Love

$10.00

Kitchen Love – Not hungry for dessert because you are full from the delicious food you just ate? Consider purchasing Kitchen Love, gratuity for the kitchen staff that just prepared your meal!

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Lemon Tart

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Gob

$5.00

Pup Cup

$5.00

GF strawberry cake

$10.00

Apple Cranberry Crum Tart

$10.00

A la carte

Side of rice

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Brussels

$4.00

sweet potato chips

$5.00

fresh cut fries

$4.00

Two Pieces of Salmon

$8.00

Marinated Chicken Breast

$4.50

Five Pieces of Shrimp

$8.00

Bistro Filet

$8.00

Side of Chips

$4.00

Add Bacon to side of Brussles

$1.50

Specials

lobster ans mussels

$39.00

Spirits

Vodka

Svedka

$8.00

Titos

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Crater Lake Pepper

$10.00

Crater Lake Hazelnut

$10.00

DBL Svedka

$12.00

DBL Titos

$15.00

DBL Ketel One

$17.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Crater Lake Pepper

$15.00

DBL Crater Lake Hazelnut

$15.00

Gin

Seagrams

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Empress 1908

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Roku

$11.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

DBL Seagrams

$12.00

DBL Tanqueray

$15.00

DBL Empress 1908

$17.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$17.00

DBL Roku

$17.00

DBL Hayman's Old Tom

$15.00

DBL Hendricks

$17.00

Rum

Black Cat

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Barbancourt

$10.00

Pusser's

$10.00

Gosling'S

$9.00

Smith & Cross

$10.00

Leblon

$11.00

Clairin Vaval

$11.00

Clairin Sasous

$11.00

Hidden Harbor

$11.00

DBL Black Cat

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.00

DBL Barbancourt

$15.00

DBL Pusser's

$15.00

DBL Gosling'S

$14.00

DBL Smith & Cross

$15.00

DBL Leblon

$17.00

DBL Clairin Vaval

$17.00

DBL Clairin Sasous

$17.00

DBL Hidden Harbor

$17.00

Tequila

Olmeca Altos Blanco

$8.00

Xicala

$11.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Bribon Aneso

$11.00

DBL Olmeca Altos Blanco

$12.00

DBL Xicala

$17.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$14.00

DBL Bribon Aneso

$17.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Dad's Hat Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Crown Peaxh

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crater Lake Rye

$11.00

Big Springs Wheat

$10.00

Big Springs Firebird

$10.00

Big Springs Corn

$10.00

Screwball

$9.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$15.00

DBL Dad's Hat Rye

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$14.00

DBL Crown Apple

$14.00

DBL Crown Peaxh

$14.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$15.00

DBL Crater Lake Rye

$17.00

DBL Big Springs Wheat

$15.00

DBL Big Springs Firebird

$15.00

DBL Big Springs Corn

$15.00

DBL Screwball

$15.00

Bourbon & Scotch

Knob Creek

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Balvenie

$12.00

DBL Knob Creek

$17.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$17.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$15.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$18.00

DBL Glenlivet

$18.00

DBL Balvenie

$18.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Chambord

$7.00

Italicus

$6.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Canton

$7.00

St. Elder

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Super Punch

$7.00

Nux Alpina

$7.00

Choco Punch

$7.00

Cynar

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Ancyo Reyes

$7.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Licor 43

$7.00

DBL Chambord

$11.00

DBL Italicus

$9.00

DBL Cointreau

$11.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$12.00

DBL Canton

$11.00

DBL St. Elder

$11.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.00

DBL Super Punch

$11.00

DBL Nox Alpina

$11.00

DBL Choco Punch

$11.00

DBL Cynar

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$9.00

DBL Bailey's

$9.00

DBL Sambuca

$9.00

DBL Ancyo Reyes

$11.00

DBL Rum Chata

$9.00

DBL Licor 43

$11.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Kona Big Wave

$6.00Out of stock

Shiner Ruby Redbird

$6.00

Noble Stein Mallard's Landing

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Atomic Pumpkin

$6.00

Arsenal Grants Flying Pumpkin

$7.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Big Truck Hop In

$5.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.50

Brew Dog Hazy AF

$5.50

Brewdog Elvis Juice

$5.50

Brewdog Hazy Jane

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Evil Genius Stacy's Mom IPA

$5.50

Fat Heads Bumbleberry

$5.50

Fat Heads Head Hunter IPA

$5.50

Fat Heads Juiced to Jupiter

$5.50

Fighting Elleck Cider

$8.00

Hitchhiker Double Bane of Existence

$7.50

Lancaster Double Choclate

$5.50

Lancaster Strawberry Wheat

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

New Belgium Juicy Haze IPA

$5.50

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger

$5.50

Southern Tier 2XIPA

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Yuengling

$4.50

pumpkinville latte

$7.00

Arsenal Griersons Ginger

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (Red)

Villa Andretti Glass

$10.00

Heavyweight Cab Glass

$8.00

Bottle Villa Andretti

$40.00

Bottle Heavyweight Cab

$32.00

Chardonnay (white)

Esser Glass

$8.00

Bottle Esser

$32.00

Black Ridge Chardonnay

$6.00

Bottle Black Ridge Chardonnay

$24.00

Decoy

$11.00

Bottle Decoy

$44.00

Rich and Creamy

$9.00

Bottle Rich and Creamy

$36.00

Malbec (Red)

San Huberto

$7.00

Vinalba

$8.00

Bottle San Huberto

$28.00

Bottle Vinalba

$32.00

Merlot (Red)

Black Ridge Merlot

$4.50

Gen 5

$6.00

Bottle Black Ridge Merlot

$36.00

Bottle Gen 5

$24.00

Moscato (white)

Papi

$8.00

Bottle Papi

$32.00

Pinot Grigio (white)

Villa Sorono Pinot Grigio

$3.50

Bottle Villa Sorono Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Cielo Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Bottle Cielo Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Pinot Noir (Red)

Villa Sorono Pinot Noir Glass

$6.00

Brownstone

$9.00

DeLoach

$12.00

Bottle Villa Sorono Pinot Noir

$24.00

Bottle Brownstone

$36.00

Bottle DeLoach

$48.00

Red Blend

Heavyweight Knockout

$8.00

Bottle Heavyweight Knockout

$32.00

Riesling (white)

Villa Sorono Riesling

$8.00

Bottle Villa Sorono Riesling

$32.00

Rose & Sparkling

Maison Rose

$8.00

Bottle Maison Rose

$32.00

Cielo Prosecco

$9.00

Bottle Cielo Prosecco

$36.00

Bottle Extra Dry Korbel

$35.00

Bottle Mumm Cuvee

$70.00

Bottle Moutard Champagne

$95.00

Sauvignon Blanc (white)

Rata By Glass

$10.00

Rata By Bottle

$40.00

Bread & Butter By Glass

$11.00

Bread & Butter By Bottle

$44.00

Shiraz (Red)

Schild

$9.00

Bottle Schild

$36.00

Dessert Alcohol

Balance Dessert Alcoholic Drinks

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$7.00

Nux Alpina Walnut Liqueur

$7.00

Talleyrand Cream Bourbon

$7.00

Rumchata

$7.00

Bailey Irish Cream

$7.00

Choco Punch

$7.00

Maggie's Farm Coffee Liqueur

$7.00

After Cocktails

After Dinner Cocktails

Tally Ho!

$11.00

The Grande Finale

$12.00

Curveball

$13.00

Cocktails

Balance Cocktails

Grilled Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Praline Old Fashioned

$13.00

Italicus Spritzer

$13.00

Empress of Spring

$12.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Strawberry Caipirinha

$12.00

Dark N Stormy

$10.00

September Sun

$12.00

Autumn Mule

$13.00

Traditional Margarita

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Orange Mimosa

$8.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Crater Lake Spicy Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sangria

$8.00

Non-Alcohol

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Soda

$2.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$10.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$10.00

House-made Lemonade

$5.00

Green Monster Smoothie

$8.00

Strawberry Sunrise Smoothie

$8.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Espresso Shot

$6.00

Double Espresso

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Meal Choices

Fried chicken strips

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Catering

Nulton Diagnostics 9/7/23

Brussels

$15.00

Strawberry Poppyseed Salad

BBQ Chicken Wraps

Steak and Cheese Wraps

Sandyvale 9.8.23

133 Guests Fundraising Dinner

$31.00

Shower 9.9.23

Sweet and Savory Scones

$20.00

Mini Pancake Skewers

Strawberry Balsamic Crostinis

Seasonal Berry Salad

Memorial Service 9.9.23

Plated Salad

$28.00

Choice of Balance Bowl

Italian Chicken Breast with assorted roasted veg and marble potatoes

Bistro Filet with assorted roasted veg and marble potatoes

Salmon with assorted roasted veg and marble potatoes

Dessert Bar

Chicken Finger and Fry Kids Meal

$9.00

VIP Vault

One Salad Course, Two Entrees

$75.00

5 Couree VIP Vault

$125.00

3 Course VIP Vault

$75.00

Dr Sirsikar 9.11.23

Brussels 2 half pans

$20.00

12 chicken sandwiches

11 steak sandwiches

Pasta salad 2 half pans

Cookies and Brownies

Dr Smeal 9.12.23

Brussels 2 half pans

$20.00

12 chicken sandwiches

11 steak sandwiches

southwest corn salad full pan

brownies and cookies

Bodolosky Wine Dinner 9.15.23

1st course 6:40 - 3 guests get salmon, 1 chicken..over lime sweet corn rice finished with peach chutney

Marinated strip steak with ranch smashed potatoes and asparagus

Chocolate Cakes

Rotary

Rotary Lunch

$14.00

Rehearsal 9.15.23

12 Garden Salad Big Bowls

$35.00

12 Brussels Small Bowls

4 Meat Lovers Pizza - rectangle

4 Margarita Pizza - rectangle

1 Gluten Free Pizza

4 Veggie Pizza - rectangle

4 Spicy Pizza - rectangle

8 Pierogies, Kielbasa, Caramelized onion - rectangle

8 Shishito Peppers small bowls

Dessert Bar - Lemon Squares, Brownie Bites, Carrot Cake Bites

Dr. Duke 9.20.23

Assorted Wraps

$15.00

Garden Salad

Chips

Ratatouille Bake

Dr Bence 9.21.23

Garden Salad

$19.00

Chips

Remy Burger Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Dessert

Drinks

Wedding 9.22.23

Burger Bar

$24.00

Chicken Bar

Assorted Pizzas

Mac N cheese Bar

Sweets Bar

Wedding 9.22.23 Kiddo

Kiddo

$12.00

Brunch Buffet

Brunch Buffet

$21.99

30th Bday 9.23.23

Southwest Chicken Skewers

$21.00

Caprese Skewers

3 Assorted Wraps..Roast Veg, Rem Burg, Ham Honey Mustard

Chicken Sandwiches

Meat and Cheese Display

Fry flights

Kiddo Brunch Buffet

Kiddo Brunch Buffet

$12.99

Shower 9.24.23

Ham Egg and Cheese croissants

$18.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wraps

Seasonal Salad

Soup

Baguettes

Vault Shower 9.24.23

Garden Salad

$22.00

Pasta with marinara

Italian Chicken Breast

Assorted vegetables

Dr. Fockler 9.25.23

Brussels

$22.00

Pasta Salad

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Richland Reunion

Burger and Chicken Bar

$25.00

Pierogies (onion and butter only)

Garden Salad

Pita veg and hummus

Assorted Pizza

Dr. Gray 9.25.23

Brussels

$22.00

Pasta salad

Steak sandwiches

Chicken sandwiches

Octane Alcohol

Gin and Tonic

$8.00

Jack and Coke

$8.00

Vodka and Cran

$8.00

Captain and Coke

$8.00

Fall Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Grilled Pineapple Marg

$10.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Lancaster Strawberry Wheat

$6.00

Head Hunter

$6.00

Juicy Haze

$6.00

Octane Food Menu

Three Way Bacon

$16.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00

Lemon Parm Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$7.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Better Bacon Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Almond Sesame Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Roast Veg Pizza

$16.00

Marg Pizza

$15.00

Lil Sweet N Spicy

$16.00

Spicy Pick Bacon Pizza

$15.00

Dessert Pizza

$15.00

Octane Concert

Ticket

$20.00

Takeout Info

Service Fee

Service Fee

$0.99

Yes Utensils

No Utensils

Pickup ASAP

Online Order (paid)

Not paid

Retail

Balance Hat

$15.00

Balance T-shirt

$15.00

Tumblers

$18.00

Sweatshirt

$22.00

Bottle of Ranch

$8.00

Lobby PowerBowl

$15.00

Lobby Wedge

$13.00

Lobby House

$13.00

Temporary Gift Card

$80.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00