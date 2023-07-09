Balance 411 Main Street
Menu
Pizza
Marghertia
10" artisan west coast pie with house made tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, heriloom tomatoes and fresh basil
Cheese Pie
10" artisan wood fired pie with our house made tomato sauce and a house cheese blend
Veg
10" artisan wood fired pie with a spicy house made tomato sauce, house cheese blend, roasted onions, tomatoes, poblanos, carrots finished with fresh arugula and lemon juice
Lil' S N S
10" artisan wood fire dough with a squash puree, house made ricotta, apples, bacon, spicy pepitas, roasted garlic, herbs, scallion finished with a balsamic maple vinaigrette
Salad
House
mixed greens, organic carrots, beets, golden raisins, red onion, feta cheese, candied walnuts and our tarragon mustard vinaigrette, served with a grilled baguette
Protein Power Bowl
Mixed greens, heirloom grains, cucumber, tomato, red onion, chickpeas, toasted almonds and a hard boiled egg w/ tarragon mustard vinaigrette
Wedge
A half wedge of iceburg lettuce cut into thirds topped with our house made ranch dressing, bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and fried onions
Strawberry Poppyseed
Starters
Strawberry Goat Cheese
Warm herb goat cheese, pesto oill and blistered tomatoes served with toasted baguettes
Fresh Cut Fries
Fresh cut fries, seasoned with your choice of sea salt & pepper, truffle parm or cajun
Buffalo Cauliflower
Deep fried buffalo breaded cauliflower topped with crumbled blue cheese served with a side of ranch dressing
Lemon Parm Brussels
Caramelized brussels tossed with lemon juice and topped with fresh parmesan cheese
Three Way Bacon
A trio of bacon prepared traditional, candied and spicy
Calamari
Fried corkscrew calamari served with a side of sweet thai chili sauce
Pita & Hummus
Pita, fresh vegetables & hummus
Whole Edamane
Whole edamame flash fried finished with sea salt, pepper and lime juice
Sweet Thai Broccoli
Shishito Peppers
Sandwich/Wrap Options
Classic Cheeseburger
prepared medium, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup and mustard served with our house made chips
Remy Wrap
Your choice of burger (prepared medium) or chicken thigh with caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, remy sauce served with our house made chips
Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served with our house made chips
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla
house made pico, thick cut bacon, shredded cheese and marinated chicken thigh served with our house made chips
Better Bacon Sandwich
Chicken breast, pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese served with house made chips
Chicken Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce, olives and roasted chicken thigh served with our house made chips
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Texas toast, roasted tomato, arugula, pesto aioli, thick cut smoked bacon served with house made chips
Entree
Pierogi Skillet
Five seared pierogies with caramelized onions, kielbasa and our locally famous brussels sprouts
Honey Roasted Carrot and Chickpea Plate
Assortment of freshly prepared vegetables finished with light lemon juice
Mushroom Risotto
Prepared classically or vegan
Balance Bowl
roasted sweet potato, beets, sauteed kale, goat cheese, golden raisins, candied walnuts and heirloom grains served with a beet balsamic dressing
Sweet Thai Salmon
Pan seared salmon atop basmati rice and an Asian slaw finished with a sweet Thai chili glaze
Rice Bowl
Indian inspired dish with basmati rice, onion and tumeric stewed chickpeas, assorted vegetables with makhmi gravy then served with naan bread and chili lime yogurt sauce
Lemon Pepper Pasta
Pasta, bacon, parmesan, peas, creamy egg sauce and crushed black pepper
Grilled Steak and Shrimp
Butter roasted steak and pan seared tiger shrimp with parmesan baby potatoes and pesto oil blistered cherry tomatoes
Ribeye
Prime certified ribeye, seared in bacon fat and then roasted with rosemary and garlic served with your choice of roasted potatoes, roasted carrots and brussels or loaded fresh cut fries and a side of horseradish cream sauce
Whole Trout
Fire Roasted Veal Diane
Dessert
Cinnamon Sugar Naan-Chos
Deep fried naan bread wedges with powdered sugar and honey
Strawberry Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake topped with house made strawberry sauce and sliced strawberries
Zeppoles
Fried dough balls with cinnamon sugar and chocolate sauce
Kitchen Love
Kitchen Love – Not hungry for dessert because you are full from the delicious food you just ate? Consider purchasing Kitchen Love, gratuity for the kitchen staff that just prepared your meal!