Coffee House Menu
Espresso
Espresso with chocolate sauce, caramel syrup, , steamed milk, topped with chocolate & caramel drizzle sauce
Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate sauce
Espresso with steamed milk topped with foam
One part espresso, one part steamed milk, one part foam
Espresso with hot water
Our signature espresso shot or shots served in a 4 ounce cup
Traditional Espresso with foam in a 4 ounce cup
Espresso with equal amounts of steamed milk
Espresso with steamed half & half topped with foam
Coffee & Espresso
Brewed Coffee
Cup of brewed coffee
50% Brewed Coffee with 50% steamed milk topped with milk froth
Brewed Coffee with steamed milk, chocolate sauce, topped with milk froth
Half dark roast coffee & half medium roast coffee
Coffee brewed in cold water ,smooth and sweet
cold brew coffee infused with food safe nitrogen-foamy smooth and creamy
Fresh box of Brewed coffee includes cups and lids, sugar, creamers, stirrers for 8 guests
Iced Drinks
Espresso over iced with chocolate sauce ,caramel syrup with cold milk topped with whipped cream , chocolate and caramel sauce drizzle
Fresh Cold Coffee of the Day over ice
Espresso with chilled milk over ice
Espresso with chilled milk and chocolate sauce over ice
Sweet syrup shaken with club soda
Lightly Caffeinated blended fruit shaken with coconut water only 50 calories fat free, vegan, no sugar added , non gmo
Energy boost with your favorite flavor gluten free & vegan
Vegan & gluten free energy boost
Frozen Specialty Drinks
Iced blended espresso with chocolate , caramel, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and caramel drizzle,
Iced blended coconut milk with vanilla and chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle sprinkled with sea salt on top
Iced blended espresso with double fudge , toffee & caramel and a dash of sweet cream topped with fresh made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
Iced blended coffee with flavor topped with whipped cream
Caffeine free flavored ice blended drink
Frozen hot chocolate topped with fresh made whipped cream
Fresh made Fat Free ,Vegan, Gluten Free no sugar added, non gmo 100% real fruit puree
Smooth Cold Brew with a scoop of fresh Vanilla Gelato with chocolate sauce drizzle
Iced blended matcha green tea
Breakfast Sandwiches
Specialty Drinks
Iced Lemonade
Fresh creamy with whipped cream
Cold brew blended with mocha topped with fresh made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
flavored steamer blended with your favorite syrups
A select latte of the day
A select frozen drink of the day
Small cup of Fresh made whip cream -a treat for your dog
Teas
Fresh Brewed Tea
Brewed Tea
Chai Tea blended with steamed milk
Spicy Chai Tea blended with steamed milk
Matcha tea steamed milk topped with sugar
Fresh Tea with steamed milk
Earl Grey Tea ,steamed milk and vanilla syrup
Seasonal Fall & Holiday Beverages
Bakery
NY Bagels
Artisan Italian Biscotti
Fresh Italian Desserts
Gelato
Grab & Go
Salads
Fresh chopped romaine with grilled chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese and house ceasar dressing on the side
A blend of romaine , cherry tomatoes, feta, red bell peppers, shaved carrots, black olives, thin sliced red onions, and cucumbers, with homemade greek feta dressing
Buffalo Chicken Lettuce, celery , carrots, sweet peppers, red onions, and tomatoes with blue cheese dressing on the side
Fresh made mozzarella over a bed of fresh romaine with cherry tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, cucumbers, red onion, sliced sweet peppers with balsamic vinaigrette on the side
Wraps & Sandwiches
Boars Head Lightly Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese & Lettuce on an all natural wrap
Fresh Chopped Celery , red Cabbage, Carrots, Chickpeas, Cilantro, Cucumbers, and peanuts wrapped in an all natural spinach wrap with a side of spicy sriracha peanut sauce
All Natural Grilled Chicken, Shaved Carrots, Fresh Romaine, & parmesan wrapped in a all natural tortilla. Served with a side of Caesar Dressing
Boars Head Ham, Turkey , Genoa Salami, & sharp provolone- includes mustard on the side
Chicken Salad , Havarti Cheese & Lettuce on an all natural wrap
Retail
Coffee Pods
Single Serve Pods medium roast
Single Serve Pods decaf medium roast
Single Serve Pods dark roast
Single Serve Pods Caramel Toffee Flavor
Single Serve Pods meduim roast
Single Serve Pods 4 of each Old baldy, Sea Salt, Coastal, and Hurricane
Single Serve Pods A combonation of cinnamon,almond,infused with coconut
Cold Brew Pitcher Packs 4 count
Coffee Beans / Ground
Light roast with hints of nutty carmelly flavor
Full rich body with dark chocolate undertones
Deep dark flavorful full roast
1.5 ounce sampler makes a pot for 8-10 cups
The flavors of rich chocolate , toasted hazelnut, and a hint of cinnamon
1.5 ounce sampler makes a pot for 8-10 cups
Juicy Raspberries , combined with rich chocolate
Bald Head Signiture Blend smooth medium roast with a medium body
1.5 ounce sampler makes a pot for 8-10 cups
Intense flavor and brigh lively acidity
Rich Chocolate for the chocolate and coffee lover
A decaf organic blend roasted to perfection
A Bald Head Signiture Blend that's smooth medium roast with a medium body with no caffeine
Dark, Bold roast without the caffeine
Flavorful , buttery rich with caramel toffee undertones without the caffeine
Noted amounts of dark espresso and Espresso Vienna for the outmost flavor
Lively and flavorful with a hint of spiciness and delicate floral notes
exceptional body , a snappy aroma , and amazing flavor
Hints of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of whisky
Distinctive for its strong,richand flavorful aroma
The islands are calling with a combonation of vanilla, caramel , and a splash of rum
Roasted to Perfect , with notes of dark chocolate & papaya
A blend of medium & dark beans , bold roasted to perfection
Flavorful , buttery rich with caramel toffee undertones
1.5 ounce sampler makes a pot for 8-10 cups
Sweet notes of caramel , smooth body coffee
Roasted to perfection ,dark roast, smooth and aromatic
Spicy nutmeg, and cinnamon aromas
A perfect nutty combination of Brazil nuts and creamy pecans
A smokey dark roast, blended with Indonesian , African and Central American beans
Rich chocolate , sweet caramel, and sea salt flavors make it a must for any coffee lover
A classic, flavors of earthy roasted pecans and creamy vanilla
A medium blend celebrating the year Smithville became Southport
A Light roast with lively acidity
Toasted almonds with creamy vanilla undertones
Hints of fresh vanilla and nutty aroma
The flavor of juicy blueberries
Fresh Tea Leaf Tins
Honeybush Tea Leaves 3 ounce
Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Herbal Tea 4 ounce
Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Chai Tea leaves 4 ounce
Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Herbal Tea 4 ounce
Green Rooibos Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Honeybush Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Green Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Oolong Tea leaves 4 ounce
Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Rooibos Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Green Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Herbal Tea Leaves 2 ounce
Chai Tea leaves 4 ounce
Herbal Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Herbal Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Honeybush Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce
Iced Tea Sachets
Green Tea Sachets 5 sachets each makes 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Black Tea Leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Black Tea Leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Black Tea Leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Black Tea Leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Oolong Tea leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea
Rooibos tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea