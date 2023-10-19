Coffee House Menu

Espresso

BSL 87
$4.50+

Espresso with chocolate sauce, caramel syrup, , steamed milk, topped with chocolate & caramel drizzle sauce

Cafe Mocha
$4.00+

Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate sauce

Cafe Latte
$3.65+

Espresso with steamed milk topped with foam

Cappuccino
$3.65+

One part espresso, one part steamed milk, one part foam

Americano
$2.65+

Espresso with hot water

Espresso
$2.40+

Our signature espresso shot or shots served in a 4 ounce cup

Macchiato
$2.50+

Traditional Espresso with foam in a 4 ounce cup

Cortado
$2.50+

Espresso with equal amounts of steamed milk

Breve
$3.85+

Espresso with steamed half & half topped with foam

Red Eye
$3.00+

Coffee & Espresso

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee
$2.40+

Cup of brewed coffee

Cafe Au Lait
$2.90+

50% Brewed Coffee with 50% steamed milk topped with milk froth

Mocha Cafe Au Lait
$3.10+

Brewed Coffee with steamed milk, chocolate sauce, topped with milk froth

BHC Black & Tan
$2.40+

Half dark roast coffee & half medium roast coffee

Cold Brew
$4.50+

Coffee brewed in cold water ,smooth and sweet

Nitro Cold Brew
$4.75+

cold brew coffee infused with food safe nitrogen-foamy smooth and creamy

BHC Box of Coffee: 96 oz Serves: 8
$18.00

Fresh box of Brewed coffee includes cups and lids, sugar, creamers, stirrers for 8 guests

Iced Drinks

Iced BSL 87
$5.00+

Espresso over iced with chocolate sauce ,caramel syrup with cold milk topped with whipped cream , chocolate and caramel sauce drizzle

Cup with ice
$0.50
Medium Roast Iced Coffee
$3.00+

Fresh Cold Coffee of the Day over ice

Iced Cafe Latte
$4.50+

Espresso with chilled milk over ice

Iced Cafe Mocha
$4.75+

Espresso with chilled milk and chocolate sauce over ice

Italian Soda
$3.00+

Sweet syrup shaken with club soda

Energy Refresher
$5.00+

Lightly Caffeinated blended fruit shaken with coconut water only 50 calories fat free, vegan, no sugar added , non gmo

Lotus Energy Booster
$5.00+

Energy boost with your favorite flavor gluten free & vegan

Lotus Skinny Energy Booster
$5.00+

Vegan & gluten free energy boost

Iced Chai
$4.60+Out of stock
Spiced Chai Iced
$4.60+
Iced Americano
$3.10+
Iced Red Eye
$3.50+
Iced Matcha
$4.60+

Frozen Specialty Drinks

BSL 87 Frappe
$5.00+

Iced blended espresso with chocolate , caramel, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce and caramel drizzle,

Southport Breeze Frappe
$5.00+

Iced blended coconut milk with vanilla and chocolate syrup topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle sprinkled with sea salt on top

50 Lakes Frappe
$5.00+

Iced blended espresso with double fudge , toffee & caramel and a dash of sweet cream topped with fresh made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Frappe
$5.00+

Iced blended coffee with flavor topped with whipped cream

Caffeine Free Frappe
$5.00+

Caffeine free flavored ice blended drink

Frozen Hot Chocolate
$5.00+

Frozen hot chocolate topped with fresh made whipped cream

Smoothies
$4.00+

Fresh made Fat Free ,Vegan, Gluten Free no sugar added, non gmo 100% real fruit puree

Cold Brew Float
$5.00+

Smooth Cold Brew with a scoop of fresh Vanilla Gelato with chocolate sauce drizzle

Matcha Frappe
$5.00+

Iced blended matcha green tea

Breakfast Sandwiches

Fresh made Breakfast Croissants
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$5.50

Fresh Baked Breakfast Croissant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
$5.50

Fresh Baked Breakfast Croissant

Spinach & Ricotta Croissant
$5.50

Fresh Baked Breakfast Croissant

Egg Breakfast Burrito
$5.00
Bacon & Egg Buritto
$5.00

Specialty Drinks

Lemonade
$2.00+

Iced Lemonade

Hot Chocolate
$3.25+

Fresh creamy with whipped cream

Cold Brew Mocha
$5.00+

Cold brew blended with mocha topped with fresh made whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Steamer
$4.50+

flavored steamer blended with your favorite syrups

Speciality Latte of the day
$5.00+

A select latte of the day

Speciality Frozen drink of the day
$5.00+

A select frozen drink of the day

Pup Cup
$0.50

Small cup of Fresh made whip cream -a treat for your dog

Teas

Iced Tea Selections
$2.75+

Fresh Brewed Tea

Fresh brewed tea bags
$2.25+

Brewed Tea

Chai Latte
$4.10+

Chai Tea blended with steamed milk

Spiced Chai Latte
$4.10+

Spicy Chai Tea blended with steamed milk

Matcha Latte
$4.10+

Matcha tea steamed milk topped with sugar

Tea Latte
$2.50+

Fresh Tea with steamed milk

London Fog
$3.00+

Earl Grey Tea ,steamed milk and vanilla syrup

Seasonal Fall & Holiday Beverages

Cinnamon Cranberry Sweet Cream Latte
$4.15+Out of stock
Cinnamon Dulce Coconut Milk Cold Brew
$5.00+
Cinnamon Maple Latte
$4.15+
Cold Spiced Cider
$3.00+
Cranberry Italian Soda
$4.50+
Cranberry Matcha
$4.10+
Cranberry Sweet Cream Cold Brew
$5.00+
Cranberry Vanilla Coconut Milk Latte
$4.15+Out of stock
Hot Spiced Cider Seasonal
$3.00+
Pumpkin Spice Frappe
$5.00+
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.15+
Vanilla Maple Latte
$4.15+
Vanilla Maple Oat Cold Brew
$5.00+

Bakery

Bagel
$2.00

NY Bagels

Banana Nut Muffin
$3.00
Biscotti
$3.00

Artisan Italian Biscotti

Blueberry Muffin
$3.00
Blueberry Muffin Gluten Free
$5.35
Blueberry Scone
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Muffin
$3.00
Chocolate Chip Scone
$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
Cookies
$2.25
Dessert
$8.00

Fresh Italian Desserts

Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Scones
$4.35
Gluten Free Cranberry Macadamia White Chocolate Cookie
$4.50
Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin
$5.35
Gluten Free Sugar Cookies
$4.25
Heated
Not Heated
Plain Croissant
$4.00

Gelato

Gelato
$4.00+

Fresh Italian Gelato

Affogoto
$5.00+

Scoop of Gelato topped with a double shot of espresso

Grab & Go

Bottled Water
$2.00
Bottled Juice
$4.00
Wave Soda
$3.00
Kombucha
$5.00

Effervescent Sweetened Black Tea

Chips
$2.00
Candy Bars
$3.75

Hammonds Candy Bar

Yogurt Parfait
$5.00

Yogurt, Fresh Fruit , and Granola

Milk 2%
$2.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.00
Oatmeal from Purely Elizabeth
$4.00
Stroopies
$3.00

Salads

Fresh made daily salads
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
$10.00

Fresh chopped romaine with grilled chicken, corn, cherry tomatoes, grated parmesan cheese and house ceasar dressing on the side

Greek Salad
$10.00

A blend of romaine , cherry tomatoes, feta, red bell peppers, shaved carrots, black olives, thin sliced red onions, and cucumbers, with homemade greek feta dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad
$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce, celery , carrots, sweet peppers, red onions, and tomatoes with blue cheese dressing on the side

Mozzarella Salad
$10.00

Fresh made mozzarella over a bed of fresh romaine with cherry tomatoes, toasted pine nuts, cucumbers, red onion, sliced sweet peppers with balsamic vinaigrette on the side

Wraps & Sandwiches

Fresh made daily wraps
Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Wrap
$10.00Out of stock

Boars Head Lightly Smoked Turkey, Cheddar Cheese & Lettuce on an all natural wrap

Thai Veggie Wrap
$10.00

Fresh Chopped Celery , red Cabbage, Carrots, Chickpeas, Cilantro, Cucumbers, and peanuts wrapped in an all natural spinach wrap with a side of spicy sriracha peanut sauce

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap
$10.00

All Natural Grilled Chicken, Shaved Carrots, Fresh Romaine, & parmesan wrapped in a all natural tortilla. Served with a side of Caesar Dressing

Italian Grinder
$10.00

Boars Head Ham, Turkey , Genoa Salami, & sharp provolone- includes mustard on the side

Chicken Salad & Havarti Wrap
$10.00

Chicken Salad , Havarti Cheese & Lettuce on an all natural wrap

Retail

Coffee Pods

Coffee Pods - 12 count Coastal
$15.00

Single Serve Pods medium roast

Coffee Pods - 12 count Coastal DeCaf
$15.00

Single Serve Pods decaf medium roast

Coffee Pods - 12 count Hurricane
$15.00

Single Serve Pods dark roast

Coffee Pods - 12 Count Old Baldy
$15.00

Single Serve Pods Caramel Toffee Flavor

Coffee Pods - 12 Count Sea Salt
$15.00

Single Serve Pods meduim roast

Coffee Pods - 16 Count Sampler Pack
$16.50

Single Serve Pods 4 of each Old baldy, Sea Salt, Coastal, and Hurricane

Coffee Pods - 12 count Christmas Cookie
$15.00

Single Serve Pods A combonation of cinnamon,almond,infused with coconut

Cold Brew Pitcher Packs 4 count

Cold Brew Coastal Blend Coffee Pitcher Packs Tasting notes Brazil Nut, Grapefruit , Oak Profile City + Origin South America Includes: 100% Ground Arabica Coffee Net Wt. 8.5 ounces 240 grams 4-2.12 ounces 60 g each 4 pouches
Cold Brew pitcher pack 4 count
$16.00

4 count Pitcher Pack

Coffee Beans / Ground

Brazil Cerrado
$15.00

Light roast with hints of nutty carmelly flavor

Brazil French Roast
$15.00

Full rich body with dark chocolate undertones

Cape Fear Blend
$15.00

Deep dark flavorful full roast

Cape Fear Blend sampler
$3.00

1.5 ounce sampler makes a pot for 8-10 cups

Chocolate Cinnamon Hazelnut
$15.00

The flavors of rich chocolate , toasted hazelnut, and a hint of cinnamon

Chocolate Cinnamon Hazelnut sampler
$3.00

1.5 ounce sampler makes a pot for 8-10 cups

Chocolate Raspberry
$15.00

Juicy Raspberries , combined with rich chocolate

Coastal Blend
$15.00

Bald Head Signiture Blend smooth medium roast with a medium body

Coastal Blend sampler
$3.00

1.5 ounce sampler makes a pot for 8-10 cups

Costa Rican Tarrazu
$15.00

Intense flavor and brigh lively acidity

Death by Chocolate
$15.00

Rich Chocolate for the chocolate and coffee lover

Decaf Organic
$15.00

A decaf organic blend roasted to perfection

Decaf Coastal Blend
$15.00

A Bald Head Signiture Blend that's smooth medium roast with a medium body with no caffeine

Decaf Night Shift
$15.00

Dark, Bold roast without the caffeine

Decaf Old Baldy
$15.00

Flavorful , buttery rich with caramel toffee undertones without the caffeine

Espresso Medio
$15.00

Noted amounts of dark espresso and Espresso Vienna for the outmost flavor

Ethiopian Mocha Sidamo
$15.00

Lively and flavorful with a hint of spiciness and delicate floral notes

Guatemalan
$15.00

exceptional body , a snappy aroma , and amazing flavor

Highlander Grogg
$15.00

Hints of caramel, vanilla, and a hint of whisky

Hurricane
$15.00

Distinctive for its strong,richand flavorful aroma

Jamaican Sunset
$15.00

The islands are calling with a combonation of vanilla, caramel , and a splash of rum

Kenya AA
$15.00

Roasted to Perfect , with notes of dark chocolate & papaya

Night Shift
$15.00

A blend of medium & dark beans , bold roasted to perfection

Old Baldy
$15.00

Flavorful , buttery rich with caramel toffee undertones

Old Baldy sampler
$3.00

1.5 ounce sampler makes a pot for 8-10 cups

Organic Honduras
$15.00

Sweet notes of caramel , smooth body coffee

Organic Peru
$15.00

Roasted to perfection ,dark roast, smooth and aromatic

Pumpkin Spice limited edition
$15.00

Spicy nutmeg, and cinnamon aromas

Rainforest Crunch
$15.00

A perfect nutty combination of Brazil nuts and creamy pecans

Ring of Fire
$15.00

A smokey dark roast, blended with Indonesian , African and Central American beans

Sea Salt Caramel Mocha
$15.00

Rich chocolate , sweet caramel, and sea salt flavors make it a must for any coffee lover

Southern Pecan
$15.00

A classic, flavors of earthy roasted pecans and creamy vanilla

Southport 1887
$15.00

A medium blend celebrating the year Smithville became Southport

Sunrise
$15.00

A Light roast with lively acidity

Toasted Almond
$15.00

Toasted almonds with creamy vanilla undertones

Vanilla Nut
$15.00

Hints of fresh vanilla and nutty aroma

Wild Blueberry
$15.00

The flavor of juicy blueberries

Fresh Tea Leaf Tins

40 Winks Tea Tin
$15.00

Honeybush Tea Leaves 3 ounce

Blackberry Tea Tin
$15.00

Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Blood Orange Tea Tin
$15.00

Herbal Tea 4 ounce

Blueberry Tea Tin
$15.00

Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Ceylon Sonata Tea Tin
$15.00

Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Cinnamon Chai Tea Tin
$15.00

Chai Tea leaves 4 ounce

Earl Grey Tea Tin
$15.00

Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Elderberry Tea Tin
$15.00

Herbal Tea 4 ounce

Happy Belly Tea Tin
$15.00

Green Rooibos Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Honeybush Banana Nut Tea Tin
$15.00

Honeybush Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Lemon Meringue Tea Tin
$15.00

Green Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Peach Tea Tin
$15.00

Oolong Tea leaves 4 ounce

Pomegranate Tea Tin
$15.00

Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Rooibos Pecan Turtle Tea Tin
$15.00

Rooibos Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Sencha Tea Tin
$15.00

Green Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Soothing Mint
$15.00

Herbal Tea Leaves 2 ounce

Spiced Apple Chai Tea Tin
$15.00

Chai Tea leaves 4 ounce

Strawberry Tea Tin
$15.00

Herbal Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Tropical Sunset Tea Tin
$15.00

Herbal Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Vanilla Tea Tin
$15.00

Honeybush Tea Leaves 4 ounce

XOXO Tea Tin
$15.00

Black Tea Leaves 4 ounce

Iced Tea Sachets

Apricot Iced Tea
$7.00

Green Tea Sachets 5 sachets each makes 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Berry Blast Iced Tea
$7.00

Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Blood Orange Iced Tea
$7.00

Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Ceylon Sonata Iced Tea
$7.00

Black Tea Leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Blue Mango Iced Tea
$7.00

Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Coconut Iced Tea
$7.00

Black Tea Leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

DragonFruit Iced Tea
$7.00

Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Earl Grey Iced Tea
$7.00

Black Tea Leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea
$7.00

Black Tea Leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea
$7.00

Oolong Tea leaves sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Pomegranate Iced Tea
$7.00

Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Purple Papayaberry Iced Tea
$7.00

Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Tropical Breeze Iced Tea
$7.00

Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Wild Strawberry Iced Tea
$7.00

Herbal Tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea

Vanilla Chai Iced Tea
$7.00

Rooibos tea sachets 5 sachets each make 32 ounces of Iced Tea