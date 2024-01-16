Baldie's Craft Pizzeria 40 Main Street
Take Out - Apps
- Small (10) Chicken Tenders$14.00
Available plain, buffalo, golden BBQ, sweet chili or garlic Parm
- Large (16) Chicken Tenders$21.00
Available plain, buffalo, golden BBQ, sweet chili or garlic Parm
- Small (10) Fresh Chicken Wings$14.00
Available plain, buffalo, golden BBQ, sweet chili or garlic Parm
- Large (16) Fresh Chicken Wings$21.00
Available plain, buffalo, golden BBQ, sweet chili or garlic Parm
- Small Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Fried mozzarella sticks, side marinara
- Large Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Fried mozzarella sticks, side marinara
- Small Breadsticks$9.00
Cheese breadsticks, side marinara
- Large Breadsticks$13.00
Cheese breadsticks, side marinara
- Buffalo Quesadilla$13.00
Fried buffalo chicken, bacon, tomato, shredded Mex cheese, side blue cheese
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled taco chicken, pepper, onion, shredded Mex cheese, side sour cream & salsa
- Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
Shredded Mex cheese, side sour cream & salsa
- Small French Fries$5.00
Coated fries
- Large French Fries$7.00
Coated fries
- Small Cheese Fries$6.00
Coated fries side cheese sauce
- Large Cheese Fries$8.00
Coated fries side cheese sauce
- Small Tater Tots$6.00
- Large Tater Tots$8.00
- Small Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Large Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Small Onion Rings$6.00
Fried onion rings
- Large Onion Rings$8.00
Fried onion rings
- Large Wing Dings$20.00
- Small Wing Dings$13.00
Take Out - Entrées
Take Out - Grilled Cheese
Take Out - Subs & Wraps
- Small Steak Bomb$10.00
Shaved steak, American, lil teriyaki, pepper, onion, mushroom, pepperoni
- Small Steak N Cheese$9.00
Shaved steak, American, lil teriyaki
- Small Chicken Stir-Fry$9.00
Grilled chicken, teriyaki, pepper, onion, mushroom
- Small Linguica N Chips$9.00
Grilled linguica, fries, American
- Small Chicken Tender Sub$9.00
Grilled or fried, available plain, buffalo or golden BBQ
- Small Pastrami$9.00
Grilled red pastrami
- Small Sausage Parm$9.00
Provolone, marinara, grated
- Small Chicken Parm$9.00
Fried Italian breaded tenders, provolone, marinara, grated
- Small Meatball Parm$8.00
Provolone, marinara, grated
- Small Fresh Eggplant Parm Sub$9.00
Provolone, marinara, grated
- Small Italian$7.00
Mortadella, hot ham, salami, provolone
- Small Roasted Beef$9.00
Sliced roast beef
- Small Willow Tree Chicken Salad$9.00
- Small Tuna Salad$8.00
Housemade tuna salad
- Small Ham & Cheese$8.00
Virginia baked ham, American
- Small Turkey$8.00
Sliked roasted deli turkey
- Small Thanksgiving$8.00
Sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce
- Small Greek & Grilled Chicken$9.00
Grilled chicken, feta, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, black olive, cucumber, Greek dressing
- Small BLT$11.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Small Cheeseburger Sub$9.00
- Small Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.00
- Small Cold Veggie$8.00
- Small Hot Veggie$8.00
- Small Salami Sub$8.00
- Small Cape Cod Chicken Salad$11.00
- Large Steak Bomb$11.00
Shaved steak, American, lil teriyaki, pepper, onion, mushroom, pepperoni
- Large Steak N Cheese$10.00
Shaved steak, American, lil teriyaki
- Large Chicken Stir-Fry$10.00
Grilled chicken, teriyaki, pepper, onion, mushroom
- Large Linguica N Chips$10.00
Grilled linguica, fries, American
- Large Chicken Tender Sub$10.00
Grilled or fried, available plain, buffalo or golden BBQ
- Large Pastrami$10.00
Grilled red pastrami
- Large Sausage Parm$10.00
Provolone, marinara, grated
- Large Chicken Parm$10.00
Fried Italian breaded tenders, provolone, marinara, grated
- Large Meatball Parm$9.00
Provolone, marinara, grated
- Large Fresh Eggplant Parm$10.00
Provolone, marinara, grated
- Large Italian$8.00
Mortadella, hot ham, salami, provolone
- Large Roasted Beef$10.00
Sliced roast beef
- Large Willow Tree Chicken Salad$10.00
- Large Ham & Cheese$9.00
Virginia baked ham, American
- Large Tuna Salad$9.00
Housemade tuna salad
- Large Turkey$9.00
Sliked roasted deli turkey
- Large Thanksgiving$9.00
Sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce
- Large Greek & Grilled Chicken$10.00
Grilled chicken, feta, lettuce, tomato, red onion, green pepper, black olive, cucumber, Greek dressing
- Large BLT$12.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Large Cheeseburger Sub$10.00
- Large Cold Veggie$8.00
- Large Hot Veggie$8.00
- Large Salami Sub$9.00
- Large Cape Cod Chicken Salad$12.00
Take Out - Pasta
Take Out - Soups & Salads
- House Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, black olive, green pepper
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, shredded Romano, croutons
- Greek Salad$11.00
House salad, feta
- Antipasto Salad$12.00
House salad, mortadella, hot ham, salami, provolone
- Chef Salad$10.00
House salad, ham, turkey, American
- Oriental Salad$12.00
House salad, sliced oranges, crumbled blue cheese, chow mein noodles, candied walnuts
- Kale Soup$7.00
Bowl. Linguica, onion, carrots, kale, cabbage, beans
- Autumn Salad$12.00
- Mini Caesar$5.00
- Mini Greek$5.00
- Mini House$5.00
- Chowder$7.00
- French Onion$7.00
Take Out - Pizzas, Bolis & Zones
- Small 12" Cheese Pizza$10.00
Italian style pizza
- Large 16" Cheese Pizza$14.00
Italian style pizza
- Pan Pizza$15.00
14" pan pizza
- Gluten Free Pizza$15.00
12" against the grain crust
- Small Calzone$12.00
Mozzarella & ricotta
- Large Calzone$15.00
Mozzarella & ricotta
- Small Stromboli$10.00
Mozzarella cheese
- Large Stromboli$13.00
Mozzarella cheese
- Slice Cheese Pizza$2.25
- Slice Pep Pizza$2.50
- Small Upside Down Pizza$14.00
Italian style pizza
- Large Upside Down Pizza$16.00
Italian style pizza
Take Out - Specialty Pizzas
- Small Margherita Pizza$12.00
Sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
Fried buffalo chicken, side blue cheese
- Small Golden BBQ Pizza$13.00
Fried golden BBQ chicken, side blue cheese
- Small BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.00
Fried BBQ chicken
- Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.00
Ranch base, fried chicken, bacon
- Small Buddy Blue Pizza$14.00
Blue cheese base, fried buffalo chicken
- Small Chicken Taco Pizza$13.00
Salsa base, taco chicken, topped lettuce, tomato, side sour cream & salsa
- Small General Tso Pizza$13.00
General Tso base, fried chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers
- Small White Pizza$10.00
Ricotta base, garlic
- Small Veggie Pizza$12.00
Mushroom, black olive, green pepper, tomato, onion
- Small Meatlovers Pizza$15.00
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, linguica, hamburg
- Small Bacon Tomato Alfredo Pizza$14.00
Alfredo base, bacon, tomato
- Small Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$14.00
Alfredo base, fried chicken, broccoli
- Small Greek Pizza$13.00
Feta, tomato, black olives
- Small Baldies Pizza$16.00
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, bacon, sausage, linguica, hamburg, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, tomato, onion
- Small Nashville Pizza$14.00
- Small Hawaiian Pizza$12.00
- Small Mashed & Bacon Pizza$15.00
- Small 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty Pizza
- Large Margherita$16.00
Sauce, garlic, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
Fried buffalo chicken, side blue cheese
- Large Golden BBQ Pizza$17.00
Fried golden BBQ chicken, side blue cheese
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
Fried BBQ chicken
- Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$18.00
Ranch base, fried chicken, bacon
- Large Buddy Blue Pizza$19.00
Blue cheese base, fried buffalo chicken
- Large Chicken Taco Pizza$18.00
Salsa base, taco chicken, topped lettuce, tomato, side sour cream & salsa
- Large General Tso Pizza$17.00
General Tso base, fried chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers
- Large White Pizza$13.00
Ricotta base, garlic
- Large Veggie Pizza$15.00
Mushroom, black olive, green pepper, tomato, onion
- Large Meatlovers Pizza$19.00
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, linguica, hamburg
- Large Bacon Tomato Alfredo Pizza$19.00
Alfredo base, bacon, tomato
- Large Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$19.00
Alfredo base, fried chicken, broccoli
- Large Greek Pizza$17.00
Feta, tomato, black olives
- Large Baldies Pizza$20.00
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, bacon, sausage, linguica, hamburg, mushroom, black olive, green pepper, tomato, onion
- Large Nashville Pizza$17.00
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$16.00
- Large Mashed & Bacon Pizza$19.00
- Large 1/2 and 1/2 Specialty Pizza