Smothered Fries
Crispy french fries, topped with melt in your mouth smoked pork, Baldy's original sauce and cheddar cheese.
Tacos
Fried Okra App
A southern favorite! Battered and fried okra pieces, perfectly crispy for dipping in your favorite sauce!
Chicken Wings - 6 piece
Crispy breaded wings, tossed in our famous Baldy's Original sauce, Cat's MEOW or Buffalo.
SMOKED Wings - 6 piece
For those who want a smokey treat that’s not fried. These guys are spice-rubbed and served hot out of the smoker then tossed in Original, Cat’s Meow or Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Chicken Fingers
All white meat tenders served with our homemade honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.
Rib Tips
Chicken Wings (dozen)
SMOKED Wings (dozen)
Burnt Ends 1 Pound
Large Onion Rings
Smoke House Chili
Caesar Salad
Chilled, crisp hearts of romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, home- made croutons tossed with our own creamy caesar.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with our SPICY hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing
Chicken Noodle Cup
Chicken Noodle Bowl
Pork Sand.
Our lean and tender smoked all-natural pork, piled high and topped with our award-winning barbeque sauce. Try it “Memphis Style” with cole slaw on the sandwich