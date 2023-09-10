Food

Full Menu

Smothered Fries

$13.00

Crispy french fries, topped with melt in your mouth smoked pork, Baldy's original sauce and cheddar cheese.

Tacos

$14.00
Fried Okra App

$10.00

A southern favorite! Battered and fried okra pieces, perfectly crispy for dipping in your favorite sauce!

Chicken Wings - 6 piece

$11.00

Crispy breaded wings, tossed in our famous Baldy's Original sauce, Cat's MEOW or Buffalo.

SMOKED Wings - 6 piece

$11.00

For those who want a smokey treat that’s not fried. These guys are spice-rubbed and served hot out of the smoker then tossed in Original, Cat’s Meow or Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

All white meat tenders served with our homemade honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.

Rib Tips

$11.00
Chicken Wings (dozen)

$22.00

Crispy breaded wings, tossed in our famous Baldy's Original sauce, Cat's MEOW or Buffalo.

SMOKED Wings (dozen)

$22.00

For those who want a smokey treat that’s not fried. These guys are spice-rubbed and served hot out of the smoker then tossed in Original, Cat’s Meow or Buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Burnt Ends 1 Pound

$22.00

Large Onion Rings

$12.00

Smoke House Chili

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chilled, crisp hearts of romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, home- made croutons tossed with our own creamy caesar.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with our SPICY hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing

Chicken Noodle Cup

$5.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$9.00
Pork Sand.

$12.00

Our lean and tender smoked all-natural pork, piled high and topped with our award-winning barbeque sauce. Try it “Memphis Style” with cole slaw on the sandwich

Beef Sand.

$15.00

Broken Top

$16.00

Burger

$15.00+

Ribeye Steak

$16.00

3 Slider

$8.00

App Sampler

$13.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Beef Brisket Plate

$20.00

Smoked Chicken

$15.00+

The Extravaganza

$55.00

Half Rack

$17.00

Full Rack

$23.00

BBQ Sundae

$15.00

Build Mac

$12.00

Catfish

$20.00

Ribs & Pulled Pork

$22.00

Ribs & Beef

$25.00

Ribs & Chicken

$23.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Garlic Toast

$2.00

Corn Bread Side

$2.00

Garlic Mashers

$2.00

Baked Potato

$2.00

Corn On The Cob

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Roll Side

$0.85

Gluten Free Roll

$1.50

Au Gratin

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Corn Pudding

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Frickles

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Fried Okra

$6.00

3-bone Rib Taster

$6.50

Mini Pork Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Jumbo Hotdog

$6.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Extra Side

$1.50

Party Packs/Catering

Combo Pack #1

$118.00

Combo Pack #2

$237.00

Combo Pack #3

$474.00

Chicken Pack #1

$25.00

Chicken Pack #2

$50.00

Rib Pack #1

$80.00

Rib Pack #2

$108.00

Rib Pack #3

$134.00

Rib Pack #4

$214.00

Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr.Pepper

$3.50

Mnt. Dew

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Flavored Ice Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.75

Baldy's Draft Root Beer

$4.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Gingerale

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.75

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Alcohol

Beer & Bottles

Growler Pouch 64oz

$15.00

Coors Light Pitcher

Blonde Bomb Pitcher

Seasonal Red Ale Pitcher

Fresh Haze IPA

$5.00

Cocktails

South O Border

$8.00

Fresh Squeezed Margarita

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Watermelon. Margarita

$9.00

Lemondrop

$8.00

Raspberry Lemondrop

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mr Clean

$8.00

Vodka and Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit

The Rainbow

$8.00

Grateful Dead

$9.00

Strawberry Coconut

$8.00

Tokyo Tea

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Dirty Arnold

$8.00

Sauce

Bottle Of Cats Meow Sauce

$7.50

Bottle Of Original Sauce

$7.50