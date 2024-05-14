Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend
- Smothered Fries
Serious yum. Pulled pork, famous BBQ sauce, and Cheddar cheese over crispy fries.$13.00
- Wings
Basted with BBQ or buffalo sauce and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing for dipping.$11.00+
- Buttermilk Onion Rings
A labor of love...made using jumbo sweet onions, dipped & breaded, then fried to crisp perfection.$6.00+
- Chicken Fingers
All white meat tenders served with honey mustard or ranch dipping sauce.$12.00
- Fried Okra
A southern favorite . . . fresh chopped okra breaded and quickly fried. Try it dipped in BBQ, honey mustard or ranch.$10.00
- Chili
Hearty, zesty and served with cheese, diced onions, sour cream and cornbread.$6.00+
- Burnt Ends
Wet brisket chunks double smoked then finished in our original bbq sauce. Grab an extra napkin!$15.00+
- OUT OF STOCKChicken Noodle Soup
Smoked chicken in a favorful broth with veggies and noodles.OUT OF STOCK$5.00+
- Mixed Green Salad
Romaine lettuce, carrots, onions, croutons, and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.$11.00
- Caesar Salad
Chilled, crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, and croutons tossed with creamy Caesar.$11.00
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Lightly fried chicken strips tossed with spicy hot wing sauce over a bed of crisp Romaine hearts, topped with tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Blue cheese or ranch dressing.$15.00
- Baldy's Burger
Certified Angus Beef mixed with crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar and special seasonings. Cooked the way you like it!$15.00
- Black Bean Burger
Spicy & delicious meat-free option$11.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Tender, sliced, and smoked certified angus beef brisket stacked high and topped with barbecue sauce.$15.00
- Broken Top
Heaping portions of both pork and beef, served open face.$16.00
- Pork Sandwich
Lean and tender smoked natural pork, piled high, and topped with barbecue sauce$12.00
- Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Tender and juicy smoked chicken, pulled to order, and drizzled with Baldy's sauce.$14.00
- Ribeye Steak$16.00
- Reuben Sandwich$16.00
- Baby Back Ribs
Fall off the bone baby back pork ribs. Hand rubbed with baldys blend of spices, then slow smoked, and finally slathered in sauce and grilled to perfection.$17.00+
- BBQ Sundae
A bowl o' goodness - choice of cheesy au gratins or Mashers on the bottom, then some baked beans, next a layer of pulled pork, coleslaw on top, and finally drizzled with Baldy's sauce.$15.00
- Make-Your-Own-Mac
Beecher's Flagship Cheddar and Tillamook Smoked Cheddar melted together and topped with breadcrumbs. Our yummy, creamy Mac & Cheese customized by you!$12.00
- Brisket Plate
Certified Angus Beef rubbed and smoked to perfection and topped with our original BBQ sauce. Your choice of lean (sliced) or wet (chopped).$20.00
- Pork Plate
Seasoned, slow smoked, tender, and full of flavor, topped with sauce.$16.00
- The Extravaganza
Some of each of our best...full rack baby back ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, and half smoked chicken. Served with your choice of four Blue Ribbon sides. A true feast! Serves 3-4.$55.00
- Smoked Chicken
Smoked for hours over seasoned hardwoods until tender.$14.00+
- Catfish Dinner
Seasoned catfish fillet, lightly battered and deep fried$20.00
- Ribs & Pork$23.00
- Ribs & Beef$26.00
- Ribs & Chicken$25.00
- OUT OF STOCKSmother MealOUT OF STOCK$1.99
- Baked Beans$3.50
- Coleslaw$3.50
- Cornbread$3.50
- Corn on the Cob$3.50
- Galic Mashers$3.50
- Garlic Toast$3.00
- Baked Potato$3.50
- Fries$4.75
- Au Gratin Potatoes$4.00
- Corn Pudding$4.00
- Side Caesar Salad$4.00
- Side Garden Salad$4.00
- Mac n Cheese$6.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Okra$6.00
- 3-bone Rib Taster$7.00
- Kids Chicken Fingers$6.50
- Kid Jumbo Hotdog$6.50
- Kid Hamburger$6.00
- Kid Cheeseburger$7.00
- Kid Grilled Cheese$7.00
Family Meals and Party Packs
- Combo Pack #1
Serves 6-8 2 racks ribs, 2 whole chickens, quartered, 1lb of Beef Brisket & Pulled Pork 1 Quart of Au Gratins, Coleslaw & Beans 8pcs cornbread 16oz BBQ Sauce$146.00
- Combo Pack #2
Serves 14-16 4 Racks Ribs 2 Whole Chickens, quartered 2lbs Brisket and Pulled Pork 2 Quarts AuGratins, Coleslaw & Beans 14 pcs Cornbread 32 ounces BBQ Sauce$292.00
- Combo Pack #3
Serves 24-28 8 Full Racks Ribs 3 whole chickens, quartered 4 lbs Brisket & Pulled Pork 4 quarts Au Gratins, Coleslaw & Beans 28pcs cornbread 32 ounces BBQ sauce$559.00
- Chicken Pack #1
Serves 2-4 1 whole chicken, quartered 1 pint Beans and Coleslaw 4 pcs cornbread 8 ounces BBQ sauce$40.00
- Chicken Pack #2
Serves 4-6 2 whole chickens, quartered 1 Quart AuGratins, Beans & Colelsaw 8 pcs cornbread 16 ounces BBQ sauce$82.00
- Rib Pack #1
Serves 4-6 3 racks ribs 1 quart Baked Beans & Coleslaw 6 pcs cornbread 8 ounces BBQ sauce$83.00
- Rib Pack #2
Serves 6-8 4 racks Ribs 1 Quart Au Gratins, Coleslaw & Beans 8 pcs Cornbread 16 ounces BBQ Sauce$133.00
- Rib Pack #3
Serves 8-10 5 Racks Ribs 2 Quarts Beans & Colelsaw 10 pcs Cornbread 16 ounces BBQ Sauce$213.00
- Rib Pack #4
Serves 12-16 7 racks Ribs 2 quarts AuGratins, Beans & Coleslaw 14 pcs Cornbread 16 ounces BBQ Sauce$296.00