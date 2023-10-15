Bali Asian Cuisine
Food Menu
Appetizer
Bakwan Jagung (Corn Fritter)
Bali Nachos
Wonton chips, bbq beef, seaweed salad, avocado, and topped with garlic aioli, and unagi sauce.
Bali Wings
Deep-fried wings marinated in ginger, soy, mirin, fish sauce, garlic and then tossed in Balinese sweet and spicy sauce, topped with green onion.
Edamame
Shelled Soy bean, steamed and sprinkled with salt. or you can make it spicy, stir fried with garlic chili, add $1,00
Fresh Spring Rolls
Rice noodles, Shrimp,Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro
Krab Rangoon
Lumpia
Minced pork, water chesnut, carrot, onion, cilantro
Poke Cups
Diced fish, avocado, cucumber, green onion
Pot Stickers
Sassy Wings
Wings marinated in ginger, garlic, sesame oil and tossed in Gochugaru, gochujang sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onion.
Spicy Peanut Wings
Deep-fried wings topped with homemade spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, and sesame seeds.
Authentic Dish
Sate Ayam (Chicken)
Sate Manis (Beef)
Mie Goreng (Stir-fry Noodles)
Nasi Goreng (Fried Rice)
Rendang (Balinese Beef Stew)
Ginger, Galangal,Kaffir Lime, Lemongrass, Shallot, Carrots, Snow Peas
Mama Mus Curry Green
Bamboo Shoots, Broccoli, carrots, Snow Peas, Mushroom
Bumbu Bali
Rice Bowl
Poke Bowl
Bali Poke Bowl
Traditional hawaiian dry rub, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado,wonton
Da Avo Poke Bowl
Sweet onion, cucumber, avocado,wonton, edamame, avocado aioli
Sweetie Poke Bowl
Sweet onion,cucumber,avocado,wonton,edamame, sweet soy glaze
Hottie Poke Bowl
Sweet onion, avocado,cucumber,edamame,wonton, spicy aioli