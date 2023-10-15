Food Menu

Appetizer

Bakwan Jagung (Corn Fritter)

$12.00

Bali Nachos

$20.00

Wonton chips, bbq beef, seaweed salad, avocado, and topped with garlic aioli, and unagi sauce.

Bali Wings

$12.00+Out of stock

Deep-fried wings marinated in ginger, soy, mirin, fish sauce, garlic and then tossed in Balinese sweet and spicy sauce, topped with green onion.

Edamame

$7.00

Shelled Soy bean, steamed and sprinkled with salt. or you can make it spicy, stir fried with garlic chili, add $1,00

Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.00

Rice noodles, Shrimp,Cucumber, Bean Sprouts, Cilantro

Krab Rangoon

$10.00

Lumpia

$5.00

Minced pork, water chesnut, carrot, onion, cilantro

Poke Cups

$20.00

Diced fish, avocado, cucumber, green onion

Pot Stickers

$12.00Out of stock

Sassy Wings

$12.00+

Wings marinated in ginger, garlic, sesame oil and tossed in Gochugaru, gochujang sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onion.

Spicy Peanut Wings

$12.00+Out of stock

Deep-fried wings topped with homemade spicy peanut sauce, cilantro, and sesame seeds.

Authentic Dish

Sate Ayam (Chicken)

$20.00

Sate Manis (Beef)

$22.00

Mie Goreng (Stir-fry Noodles)

$15.00

Nasi Goreng (Fried Rice)

$15.00

Rendang (Balinese Beef Stew)

$20.00

Ginger, Galangal,Kaffir Lime, Lemongrass, Shallot, Carrots, Snow Peas

Mama Mus Curry Green

$15.00

Bamboo Shoots, Broccoli, carrots, Snow Peas, Mushroom

Bumbu Bali

$22.00

Rice Bowl

Spicy Chicken Basil Rice Bowl

$18.00

Volcano Shrimp Rice Bowl

$22.00

Honey Garlic Chicken Rice Bowl

$18.00

Bali BBQ Rice Bowl

$20.00

Side Steamed Rice

$4.00

Poke Bowl

Bali Poke Bowl

$25.00

Traditional hawaiian dry rub, sweet onion, cucumber, avocado,wonton

Da Avo Poke Bowl

$25.00

Sweet onion, cucumber, avocado,wonton, edamame, avocado aioli

Sweetie Poke Bowl

$25.00

Sweet onion,cucumber,avocado,wonton,edamame, sweet soy glaze

Hottie Poke Bowl

$25.00

Sweet onion, avocado,cucumber,edamame,wonton, spicy aioli

Ramen and Pho

Tonkotsu Ramen

$18.00

Miso Ramen

$18.00

Pho

$18.00

Specialty Roll

Bali Roll

$21.00

Caterpillar Roll

$20.00

Cinco De Mayo Roll

$20.00

Cowboy Roll

$22.00

Dragon Roll

$20.00

Duluth Roll

$21.00

Fancy Spider Roll

$25.00

Lincoln Park Roll

$20.00

Modern Roll

$20.00

Northern Lights Roll

$20.00

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

Salmon Lover Roll

$22.00

Superior Roll

$25.00

Ultimate Roll

$21.00

Wild Roll

$20.00

Classic Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$12.00

Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Eel Roll

$10.00

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura

$10.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spider Roll

$15.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$14.00

Eel Sashimi

$13.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$13.00

Red Snapper Sashimi

$13.00

Deluxe Sashimi Platter

$45.00

Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

Salmon Nigiri

$8.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$8.00

Eel Nigiri

$7.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$7.00

Red Snapper Nigiri

$7.00

Chef Choice Nigiri

$32.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender

$10.00

Drink Menu

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Starry

$3.50

Mtn Dew

$3.50

MUG Root Beer

$3.50

Diet Mtn Dew

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Dr.Pepper

$3.50

THC Drinks

Bent Paddle Sparkling Water THC+CBD

$9.00

Trail Magic Half & Half THC

$9.00