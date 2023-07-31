Ballard- CrackleMi Grill 5605 22nd Avenue Northwest
Popular Items
The Smokey Bowl (contains gluten)
Your choice of proteins served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
The Smokey Banh Mi
Your choice of proteins stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
The Crackle Mi
Grilled Pork , braised pork belly and a fried egg stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Banh mi
BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF banh mi
Wok fried lemongrass beef with onion stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Banh Mi
Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Banh Mi
Wok fried white onion lemongrass tofu stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Soy Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi
Soy braised pork belly stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
The Eggcited Banh Mi
3 fried eggs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Grilled Short Ribs Banh Mi
Grilled boneless short ribs stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapenos, cilantro, and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Broken Rice/ salad bowl
The Bussin Bowl ( contains gluten)
Grilled pork chop, braised pork belly and a sunny side egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
The Cookout (contains gluten)
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs, grilled chicken and a dark-soy hardboiled egg served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Grilled Colossal shrimps Bowl (Gluten Free)
GLUTEN FREE - Grilled Shrimp skewers served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Grilled Short Ribs Bowl (contains gluten)
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
BEEF - Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Bowl (GLUTEN FREE)
GLUTEN FREE - wok stir-fried lemongrass beef with onions served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
TOFU - Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Bowl( GLUTEN FREE)
GLUTEN FREE - Wok fried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Bowl ( contains gluten)
Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Soy Braised Pork Belly Bowl ( contains gluten)
Soy sauce braised pork belly served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
Vermicelli noodles
The Bun ( contains gluten)
Your choice of proteins served with bean sprout, mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
The Cracken Vermicelli ( contains gluten )
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs +Shrimp skewer and an eggroll served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
The Smokey Vermicelli (contains gluten)
Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Grilled Pork Chop served with mint,lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Grilled Short Ribs Vermicelli (contains gluten)
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Grilled Colossal Shrimp Vermicelli (Gluten Free)
GLUTEN FREE - Marinated grilled shrimp skewers with onion served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Spicy Lemongrass BEEF Vermicelli ( GLUTEN FREE)
GLUTEN FREE - Wok stir-fried Beef with onion served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli ( GLUTEN FREE)
GLUTEN FREE - Wokfried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Vermicelli ( contains gluten)
Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Crispy Eggrolls Vermicelli (contains gluten)
Crispy eggrolls served with mint lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Sides
Carrot chicken bone broth Soup
Crispy Pork Eggrolls (4rolls)
Crispy rice paper rolls filled with grounded pork, wood ear mushroom, glass vermicelli, taro and vegetables served with sweet fish sauce.
Fresh shrimp spring rolls (3 rolls)
Steamed Shrimp wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
Grilled Short Ribs spring rolls (3 rolls)
Grilled short ribs wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
Grilled Meat Spring rolls (3rolls)
Your choice of Grilled pork/chicken wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint ,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
Vegetarian Spring rolls (3rolls)
Crispy Tofu wrapped in rice paper with vermicelli, lettuce, mint,cucumber and bean sprouts served with peanut sauce or sweet fish sauce.
roasted peanut
Extra side of rice
Extra vermicelli noodle
Grilled Colossal shrimp skewers
3 shrimp skewers
Soy braised egg
Sunny Side Egg
Drinks
Iced Vietnamese coffee
Phin filtered Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk ( contained dairy )
Iced dark Viet coffee (no daries)
Phin filtered Vietnamese coffee