Bambino
Antipasti
- Fried Castelvetrano Olives$10.00
parm & lemon
- Beets & Brittle$12.00
roasted beets, pistachio brittle, sliced orange
- Smashed Cukes & Ceci Salad$12.00
marinated cucumbers, crispy chickpeas, fennel pollen yogurt
- Govalle Greens Salad$16.00
Steelbow Farm's lettuces, fifi's 'creamy' Italian vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$16.00
little gems & dino kale, parmigiano, caesar dressing, pizza croutons, cantabrian anchovy
- Salumi Piatto$28.00
speck, soppressata, mortadella, pickles
- Mozzarella Sticks$14.00
triple breaded smoked mozzarella, parmesan, choice of marinara or cacao e pepe ranch
- Garlic Cheesey Bread$9.00
herb garlic butter, parm, gouda
Pizza Pies
- Rosso$18.00
tomato, garlic, olive oil, oregano
- Margherita$22.00
tomato, mozz, parm, basil, olive oil
- Mi Scuzi$22.00
tomato, mozz, smoked scamorza, parm, olive oil, basil, sesame seed crust
- Coppa Cabana$25.00
house copa, orange marmalade, mozz, oregano, chile
- Little Stinker$24.00
lion's mane, mushroom conserva, fontina, taleggio, mozz, kale, garlic
- Cacio e Pepe$22.00
fresh mozz, fontina, pecorino, black pepper, lemon - (cannot be made gluten free)
- Uncle Frankie$24.00
tomato, fennel sausage, sweet peppers, broccoli rabe, peppers, chile bomba, red onion, parm
- Pretty, Pretty Gouda$20.00
gouda, challerhocker, mozz, gold potato, arugula, red onion, marjoram (cannot be made gluten free)
- No, You Da Bomb$22.00
tomato, chile bomba, garlic breadcrumbs, double parm (cannot be made gluten free)
- Joe Mars aka "The Tracksuit"$24.00
tomato, Fra'Mani pepperoni, cupping pepperoni, mozz, ricotta, basil
- Cheese Pie$22.00
start simple...
- SIDE Marinara$2.00
- SIDE Ranch$2.00
Wine
- CAN Grenache$14.00
- BTL Sparkling Lambrusco (Red)$38.00
- BTL Sparkling Chardonnay (White)$92.00
Dom de Montbourgeau, NV Jura, FR
- BTL Sparkling Pinot Noir (Pink)$72.00
Avinyo '21, Penedes SP
- BTL Sparkling Pinot Meunier$194.00
- BTL Arneis (White)$72.00
Idlewilde ‘22, Mendocino, CA
- BTL Chardonnay (White)$132.00
- BTL Riesling (White)$84.00
- BTL Pigato$76.00
- BTL Aglianico (Contact)$102.00
Tecce ‘22, Campania, IT
- BTL Pinot Gris (Contact)$78.00
- BTL Timorasso (Contact)$84.00
Vigneti Massa ‘18, Piedmont, IT
- BTL Gamay (Red)$94.00Out of stock
Guy Breton “Vieilles Vignes” Morgon ‘22 Beaujolais, FR
- BTL Grenache/Syrah/Mouvedre (Red)$72.00
Land of Saints ‘21, Santa Barbera, CA
- BTL Nebbiolo (Red)$196.00
- BTL Nerello Mascalese (Red)$120.00
I Custodi ‘Aetneus’ ‘15, Sicily, IT
- BTL Sangiovese (Red) (1.5 Liter)$102.00
Monte Rio Cellars “River’s Edge” ‘22, Lodi, CA
- BTL Zinfandel (Red)$92.00
Cocktails
- Cherry Coke Manhattan$14.00
Still Austin cask strength & straight bourbons, vermut, luxardo, L'Oca bitters, cherry
- Devil in Love$14.00
Bambino limoncello, Amaro Sfmato, prosecco, mint
- Amalfi Witch$12.00
Amaro Strega, vodka, orange soda, rosemary
- TOGO Frozen Margarita$16.00
Tromba blanco, triple sec, amaretto, turmeric, ginger, lime
- TOGO Frozen Negroni$16.00
Still Austin gin, Campari, blood orange, sweet vermouth
- Mimosa$12.00