Bambinos
- Bambino$1.50
Meet the double-stacked cookie that started it all! Experience the unforgettable combination of two scrumptious sugar cookie layers sandwiched and topped with our Bambinos signature diletta icing and sprinkles. Channel your inner child and let the party begin!
- Decorated Grande$3.00
Tempt your tastebuds with this super-sized twist on the Bambino – one layer instead of 2, 4" round and decorated daily with fun designs and seasonal messages, they are almost too beautiful to eat. Almost.
- Chocolate Bambino$1.50
Meet the double-stacked cookie that started it all but for the chocolate lovers! Experience the unforgettable combination of two scrumptious chocolate sugar cookie layers sandwiched and topped with our fudgy chocolate signature diletta icing and sprinkles. Channel your inner child and let the party begin!
- Domed Bambino$2.00
Meet the double-stacked cookie that started it all! Experience the unforgettable combination of two scrumptious sugar cookie layers sandwiched and topped with our Bambinos signature diletta icing and sprinkles. Packaged individually, they are the perfect gift for sharing!
Jumbo Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Satisfy your sweet tooth and enjoy a a burst of chewy chocolatey goodness that will leave your taste buds craving for more. This cookie is generously sized, perfect for sharing or enjoying all to yourself.
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75
Whether you're a peanut butter superfan or just love a good cookie, this crumbly concoction with a soft, chewy center is both satisfying and delicious.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.75
This comforting, nostalgic treat is a favorite among many and can be enjoyed any time of day! Rolled in cinnamon and sugar before baking, their light coating provides a spicy sweetness to every scrumptious bite.
- Monster Cookie$2.75
Introducing a cookie that's bursting with flavor and texture. It's a hybrid of different types of cookies, combining the best elements of chocolate chip, oatmeal, and peanut butter cookies into one giant, satisfying treat.
- Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookie$2.75
A delicious, fragrant cookie that is sure to be a hit with anyone who loves the combination of oats and butterscotch!
- Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Introduce your taste buds to this soft and chewy cookie loaded with rich and decadent chocolate flavor! Milk chocolate and white chocolate are enveloped in a chewy chocolate cookie creating an indulgent taste that is sure to satisfy any chocolate lover's cravings.
- Lemon Ricotta Cookie$3.00
Bring the taste of Italy into your home with this soft, delicate cake-like cookie infused with fresh lemon zest and ricotta cheese. Their texture and lemony flavor make them a favorite among children and adults alike.
Breakfast
- Cinnamon Roll$3.00
It's so good it should be illegal. We start with a soft and sweet cinnamon roll and add a bountiful layer of melt-in-your-mouth icing, making this ooey gooey gob of greatness a fan favorite for all ages.
- Blueberry Scone$2.50
With several flavors to choose from, these tender buttery scones are the perfect addition to your morning coffee and are sure to please even the most discriminating palate.
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Scone$2.50
- Brown Sugar Cinnamon Scone$2.50
- Chocolate Chunk Scone$2.50
- Chocolate Chunk Scone$2.50
- Raspberry White Chocolate Scone$2.50
- Raspberry White Chocolate Scone$2.50
Bars
- Brownie$4.00
Created from a recipe that has been handed down for generations, this is definitely NOT your average brownie. Baked to perfection, this dreamy dessert is then topped with an irresistible fudge-inspired glaze ensuring every bite is divine.
- Pumpkin$4.00
We're always adding featured items to our menu, especially when the seasons change bringing about cravings for nostalgic traditional treats. Not to worry, we've carefully incorporated extra gourmet goodness to them all to ensure they rival anything you've ever tasted. Trust us.
- Scotcharoo$4.00
A mouthwatering delight that seamlessly blends the rich flavors of peanut butter and butterscotch laced with the satisfying crunch of crispy rice cereal. Topped with a smooth layer of chocolate, these bars not only offer a delightful contrast in textures but also an irresistible balance of sweet and nutty flavors.
Cakes
- La Torta Rosalie$20.00
Enjoy one of our our Premier Torta towers fit to feed groups of 4 or 5. Our pictured Rosalie features three layers of scrumptious Bambinos almond cake joined together by one layer of traditional Sicilian cannoli filling (infused with orange and enriched with shaved dark chocolate) and one layer of Bambinos signature Diletta icing and exquisitely finished with a thin layer of cannoli filling and a dollop of diletta. A delicious work of art!
- La Torta Chocolate Truffle$20.00
Three exquisite tiers of scrumptious Bambinos chocolate cake harmoniously united by one layer of velvety white chocolate filling and a refined truffle infusion, crowned with a decadent chocolate buttercream icing on top as well as adorning its base.
Miscellaneous
- Diletta Jar$6.00
We've been told our signature Diletta icing is so sublime our guests want to put it on everything...so we decided to make dreams come true! You can now purchase a 10 oz. jar of our Diletta to use on your own confectionary concoctions. You're welcome.
- Cannoli$3.75
Buon appetito!Craving the taste of Italy right here at home? Look no further! We are proud to offer fresh, authentic cannoli that will transport you straight to the streets of Sicily. Handcrafted with love and care by our expert bakers, each cannoli is a work of art, boasting a crispy shell and a rich, creamy filling with dark chocolate and orange that’s simply irresistible!
- Ciao Chow Cup$3.50
A delightful and irresistible snack that combines the crunchy goodness of cereal with the sweet and savory flavors of chocolate and powdered sugar. This snack is a delightful medley of tastes – the crunchiness of the cereal, the creamy richness of chocolate and peanut butter, and the sweet dusting of powdered sugar.
- Raspberry Truffle Energy Ball$1.00
Don’t miss the opportunity to give your body the nourishment it deserves while satisfying your sweet tooth! Our energy balls are packed with oats, peanut butter, protein powder, mini chocolate chips and agave. Amazingly delicious ingredients and extra bonus: vegan!
- Espresso Energy Ball$1.00
- Espresso Energy Ball$1.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Energy Ball$1.00
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Energy Ball$1.00