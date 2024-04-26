La Torta Rosalie

$20.00

Enjoy one of our our Premier Torta towers fit to feed groups of 4 or 5. Our pictured Rosalie features three layers of scrumptious Bambinos almond cake joined together by one layer of traditional Sicilian cannoli filling (infused with orange and enriched with shaved dark chocolate) and one layer of Bambinos signature Diletta icing and exquisitely finished with a thin layer of cannoli filling and a dollop of diletta. A delicious work of art!