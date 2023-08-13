Bamboo Bamboo Chinese Restaurant SLO 1049 Nipomo Street
Appetizers
4 Pieces Vegetable Egg Rolls 春卷
$6.95
6 Pieces Fried Shrimp 炸虾
$12.95
10 Pieces Potstickers 锅贴
$9.95
Chicken
Homemade Pork Potstickers 猪锅贴
$15.95
Pork
6 Pieces Fried Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅
$9.95
6 Pieces Sesame Rice Ball 芝麻球
$8.95
8 Pieces Fried 炸云吞
$9.95
4 Pieces BBQ Pork Buns 叉烧包
$9.95
2 Pieces Chicken Egg Roll 鸡春卷
$5.95
Soup Dumplings 小笼包
$16.95
Pu Pu Platter
$19.95
Soup
Fried Rice
Small Plain Fried Rice 蛋炒饭小
$6.95
Large Plain Fried Rice 蛋炒饭大
$11.95
Vegetable Fried Rice 菜炒饭
$13.95
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭
$14.95
Beef Fried Rice 牛炒饭
$15.95
Pork Fried Rice 猪炒饭
$15.95
Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭
$16.95
Combination Fried Rice 综合炒饭
$17.95
Chicken, beef & shrimp
Small Steamed Rice 白饭小
$3.95
Large Steamed Rice 白饭大
$6.95
Chow Mein
Vegetable
Seafood
Chicken
Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡
$15.95
Orange Chicken* 陈皮鸡
$16.95
Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡
$16.95
General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡
$16.95
Lemon Chicken 柠檬鸡
$16.95
Curry Chicken 咖喱鸡
$15.95
String Bean 四季豆鸡
$16.95
Kung Pao Chicken* 宫保鸡
$15.95
Vegetable Chicken* 蔬菜鸡
$15.95
Mushroom Chicken 蘑菇鸡
$16.95
Teriyaki Chicken 日本鸡
$16.95
Cashew Nut Chicken 腰果鸡
$15.95
Sichuan Spicy Chicken 四川鸡
$16.95
Mu Shu Chicken 木须鸡
$16.95
Beef
Egg Foo Young
