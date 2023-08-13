Appetizers

4 Pieces Vegetable Egg Rolls 春卷

$6.95

6 Pieces Fried Shrimp 炸虾

$12.95

10 Pieces Potstickers 锅贴

$9.95

Chicken

Homemade Pork Potstickers 猪锅贴

$15.95

Pork

6 Pieces Fried Chicken Wings 炸鸡翅

$9.95

6 Pieces Sesame Rice Ball 芝麻球

$8.95

8 Pieces Fried 炸云吞

$9.95

4 Pieces BBQ Pork Buns 叉烧包

$9.95

2 Pieces Chicken Egg Roll 鸡春卷

$5.95

Soup Dumplings 小笼包

$16.95

Pu Pu Platter

$19.95

Soup

Cup Egg Flower Soup 蛋花汤小

$5.00

Bowl Egg Flower Soup 蛋花汤大

$9.95

Cup Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤小

$5.00

Bowl Hot & Sour Soup 酸辣汤大

$9.95

Chicken Noodles Soup 鸡汤面

$13.95

Beef Noodles Soup 牛汤面

$14.95

Shrimp Noodle Soup 虾汤面

$15.95

Cup Wor Wonton Soup 云吞汤小

$6.50

Bowl Wor Wonton Soup 云吞汤大

$12.95

Fried Rice

Small Plain Fried Rice 蛋炒饭小

$6.95

Large Plain Fried Rice 蛋炒饭大

$11.95

Vegetable Fried Rice 菜炒饭

$13.95

Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭

$14.95

Beef Fried Rice 牛炒饭

$15.95

Pork Fried Rice 猪炒饭

$15.95

Shrimp Fried Rice 虾炒饭

$16.95

Combination Fried Rice 综合炒饭

$17.95

Chicken, beef & shrimp

Small Steamed Rice 白饭小

$3.95

Large Steamed Rice 白饭大

$6.95

Chow Mein

Small Plain Chow Mein* 炒面小

$6.95

Large Plain Chow Mein* 炒面大

$11.95

Vegetable Chow Mein* 菜炒面

$13.95

Chicken Chow Mein* 鸡炒面

$14.95

Beef Chow Mein* 牛炒面

$15.95

Pork Chow Mein* 猪炒面

$15.95

Shrimp Chow Mein* 虾炒面

$16.95

Combination Chow Mein* 综合炒面

$17.95

Chicken, beef & shrimp

Vegetable

Mixed Vegetables 炒杂菜

$14.95

Bean Sprout 炒芽菜

$13.95

Eggplant with Brown Sauce 红烧茄子

$14.95

Broccoli with Garlic 蒜蓉芥蓝

$14.95

String Bean with Garlic 蒜蓉四季豆

$14.95

Stir-Fried String Bean 干煸四季豆

$14.95

Seafood

Shrimp with Lobster Sauce 虾龙湖

$18.95

Honey Walnut Shrimp 核桃虾

$21.95

Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾

$18.95

Fried Fish Filet 炸龙利鱼

$19.95

Salt & Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

$18.95

Vegetable Shrimp* 蔬菜虾

$18.95

Sweet & Sour Shrimp 甜酸虾

$18.95

Snow Pea Shrimp 雪豆虾

$18.95

Boiled Fish 水煮鱼

$19.95

Tofu

Vegetable Tofu 蔬菜豆腐

$15.95

Kong Pao Tofu 宫保豆腐

$15.95

Mapo Tofu 麻婆豆腐

$15.95

Eggplant Tofu 茄子豆腐

$15.95

Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡

$15.95

Orange Chicken* 陈皮鸡

$16.95

Sesame Chicken 芝麻鸡

$16.95

General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡

$16.95

Lemon Chicken 柠檬鸡

$16.95

Curry Chicken 咖喱鸡

$15.95

String Bean 四季豆鸡

$16.95

Kung Pao Chicken* 宫保鸡

$15.95

Vegetable Chicken* 蔬菜鸡

$15.95

Mushroom Chicken 蘑菇鸡

$16.95

Teriyaki Chicken 日本鸡

$16.95

Cashew Nut Chicken 腰果鸡

$15.95

Sichuan Spicy Chicken 四川鸡

$16.95

Mu Shu Chicken 木须鸡

$16.95

Beef

Kung Pao Beef 宫保牛

$16.95

Broccoli Beef* 芥蓝牛

$16.95

Beef with Vegetable 蔬菜牛

$16.95

Mu Shu Beef 木须牛

$17.95

Served with tortillas only

Beef with Green Pepper 青椒牛

$17.95

Mongolian Beef* 蒙古牛

$17.95

Beef with Green Onion 葱爆牛

$16.95

Cumin Beef 孜然牛

$17.95

Egg Foo Young

Vegetable Egg Foo Young 菜芙蓉

$14.95

Chicken Egg Foo Young 鸡芙蓉

$15.95

Beef Egg Foo Young 牛芙蓉

$16.95

Shrimp Egg Foo Young 虾芙蓉

$17.95

Combination Egg Foo Young 综合芙蓉

$19.95

Lamb

Curry Lamb 咖喱羊

$19.95

Lamb with Green Onion* 葱爆羊

$19.95

Spicy Lamb 香辣羊

$20.95

Pork

BBQ Pork 叉烧猪

$16.95

Mu Shu Pork 木须猪

$16.95

Served with tortillas only

Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸猪

$16.95

Chef's Special

Happy Family Stir-Fry

$25.95

Chicken, beef, shrimp & vegetables

Drink

Can Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95