Bamboo Bistro 1955 Wisconsin Avenue, Grafton, WI 53024
Lunch/Dinner
Starters
- Egg Rolls$6.95
Homemade eggrolls filled with pork, bean thread noodle, cabbage, carrot, and onion. Served with sweet chili sauce. (2) Rolls per order.
- Vegetarian Egg Rolls$6.95
Homemade eggrolls filled with bean thread noodle, cabbage, carrot, and onion. Served with sweet chili sauce. (2) Rolls per order.
- Crab Rangoon$7.95
Hand-crafted wontons filled with cream cheese, imitation crab, and seasonings. Served with sweet chili sauce. (6) per order.
- Spring Rolls$8.95
Made fresh to order! Lettuce, carrot, cilantro, rice noodles rolled in rice paper and served with sweet chili sauce. Choice of protein (shrimp, pork, chicken satay, or tofu).
- Chicken Satay$10.95
Strips of chicken breast, marinated in coconut milk and curry. Sauted on bamboo skewers and served with peanut sauce. (4) skewers per order.
- Pork Dumplings$8.95
Homemade dumplings filled with pork, bean thread noodle, cabbage, ginger, and onion. Fried and served with dumpling sauce. (6) per order.
- Thai Basil Tofu Appetizer$9.95
Tofu sauted with jalapeno and our special basil stir fry sauce and garnished with fresh Thai basil.
- Papaya Salad$8.95
Made fresh to order! Fresh green papaya, carrot, tomato, garlic, Thai chilis, lime, fish sauce, tamarind, and seasoning.
- Sticky Rice$3.95
Steamed sweet rice. Eat with your hand!
Soups
Pho
- Beef Pho$13.95
Sliced beef, beef meatballs, onion, and rice noodles in a freshly made beef broth.
- Chicken Pho$13.95
Chicken, onion, and rice noodles in a freshly made vegetable broth.
- Vegetable Pho$13.95
Tofu, seasonal vegetables, and rice noodles in a freshly made vegetable broth.
- House Special Pho$15.95
Tofu, seasonal vegetables, and rice noodles in a freshly made vegetable broth.
Noodles
- Pad Thai$15.95
Rice noodles in a tangy tamarind sauce. Stir fried with egg, carrot, bean sprouts, onion, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Topped with peanuts.
- Pad See Ewe$15.95
Thick, hand-cut rice noodles in a sweet, savory soy sauce. Stir fried with egg, carrot, broccoli, onion, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp).
- Pad Kee Mao$15.95
Thick, hand-cut rice noodles in a spicy, savory sauce. Stir fried with Thai basil, egg, carrot, onion, seasonal vegetable, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Comes prepared at a medium spice level....add more if you'd like!
- Pad Woon Sen$15.95
Bean thread noodles in a special stir fry sauce. Stir fried with egg, carrot, onion, napa cabbage, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp).
- Pad Udon$15.95
Fresh udon noodles in a special stir fry sauce. Stir fried with egg, carrot, bean sprouts, onion, napa cabbage, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, or tofu, shrimp).
- Vermicelli Noodle Bowl$13.95
A bed of Rice noodles, lettuce, bean sprouts, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and peanuts. Includes choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Topped with a sliced eggroll. Includes a side of sweet chili sauce.
Specialties
- Bamboo Bistro Stir Fry$15.95
Stir fried in our homemade stir fry sauce. Seasonal vegetable, carrot, onion, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Served with white rice.
- Thai Basil Delight$15.95
Stir fried in our special Thai basil sauce. Bell pepper, carrot, Thai basil, onion, seasonal vegetable, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Served with white rice.
- Beef Broccoli$15.95
Marinated Beef stir fried with broccoli, carrot, and onion. Served with white rice.
- Thai Basil Salmon$23.95
Fresh, hand-cut salmon fillet on a bed of stir fried bell pepper, carrot, Thai basil, onion, and seasonal vegetable stir fried in our special Thai basil sauce. Served with white rice.
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$12.95
White rice stir fried with egg, carrot, peas, onion, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Want it SPICY?....let us know!
- Curry Fried Rice$13.95
White rice stir fried with curry powder, pineapple, egg, carrot, peas, onion, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp).
Curries
- Green Curry$16.95
Green curry blended with coconut milk, bamboo, bell peppers, zucchini, green bean, onion, Thai basil, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Served with white rice. Comes prepared at a medium spice level....add more if you'd like!
- Red Curry$16.95
Red curry blended with coconut milk, bamboo, bell peppers, green bean, zucchini, onion, Thai basil, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Served with white rice. Comes prepared at a mild/medium spice level....add more if you'd like!
- Massaman Curry$16.95
Rich, flavorful Massaman curry blended with coconut milk, potato, squash, carrot, onion, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Served with white rice. Our mildest and most popular curry.....add more spice if you'd like!
- Panang Curry$16.95
Panang curry blended with coconut milk, bell peppers, carrot, cauliflower, onion, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Served with white rice. Comes prepared at a mild/medium spice level....add more if you'd like!
Drinks
- Boba Drinks$6.00
Creamy flavored drinks with tapioca pearls.
- Thai Iced Tea$4.50
Fresh brewed, sweet and creamy Thai iced tea
- Thai Iced Coffee$4.50
Fresh brewed, sweet and creamy Thai iced coffee
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Rootbeer$2.50
- Brisk Lemon Ice Tea$2.50
- Coconut Juice$3.00
Young coconut juice with pulp.
- Ice Tea (unsweetened)$3.00
Kids
- Kids Fried Rice$8.95
Kids portion of rice stir fried with egg, carrot, peas, onion, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp).
- Kids Stir Fry$8.95
Kids portion of stir fried broccoli, carrot, onion, seasonal vegetable, and choice of protein (chicken, pork, beef, tofu, shrimp). Served with rice or substitute rice noodles.
- Kids Beef Pho$8.95
Beef, meatballs, onion, and rice noodles in a freshly made beef broth.
- Kids Chicken Pho$8.95
Chicken, onion, and rice noodles in a freshly made vegetable broth.
- Kids Vegetable Pho$8.95
Tofu, seasonal vegetables, and rice noodles in a freshly made vegetable broth.