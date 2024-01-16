All Day MTK All Day MTK
Small Plates
- Edamame$8.00
- Miso Soup$8.00
- Spicy Crispy Rice Cakes$20.00
Choice of spicy tuna or spicy salmon, avocado, scallion, spicy mayo
- Creamy Rock Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Cabbage, scallion, creamy spicy sauce
- Teriyaki Chicken Lettuce Wraps$17.00
Butter lettuce, scallion, hoisin sauce
- Szechuan sweet and spicy Chicken bites$15.00
- Chopped Sesame Chicken Salad$19.00Out of stock
Cabbage, cucumber, carrot, rice crisp, sesame ginger vinaigrette
Dumplings
Large Plates
- Teriyaki Chicken$26.00
Broccoli, scallion, white rice
- Wok Seared Mongolian Beef$32.00
Filet mignon, bok choy, mixed bell pepper, onion, chilis, white rice
- Honey Soy Ginger Salmon$34.00
Wasabi mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans
- Sesame Crusted Seared Tuna$37.00
Thai chimichurri, Japanese eggplant, Chinese broccoli
- Vegetable Fried Rice$19.00
Bok choy, bell pepper, onion, egg, bamboo sauce
Sushi Plates
Specialty Rolls
- Bamboo Roll$23.00
Tempura shrimp avocado, topped with spicy tuna
- Montauk Roll$25.00
salmon, avocado topped with torched tuna, salmon & sweet chili miso
- California Dream Roll$23.00
Blue crab California roll topped with spicy tuna, tempura crunch
- Bikini Roll$22.00
Soy paper - spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado, mango, crunch (no rice)
- Naruto Roll$23.00
Tuna, salmon fluke, avocado, wrapped in cucumber (no rice) (6 pcs)
Classic Rolls
Maki Rolls
Nigiri/Sashimi
- Toro Nigiri$14.00
Fatty tuna belly
- Toro Sashimi$14.00
Fatty tuna belly
- Maguro Nigiri$7.00
Local tuna
- Maguro Sashimi$7.00
Local tuna
- Sake Nigiri$7.00
Salmon
- Sake Sashimi$7.00
Salmon
- Hamachi Nigiri$7.00
Yellowtail
- Hamachi Sashimi$7.00
Yellowtail
- Shiromi Nigiri$7.00
Local fluke
- Shiromi Sashimi$7.00
Local fluke
- Ikura Nigiri$8.00
Salmon roe
- Ikura Sashimi$8.00
1 piece. Salmon roe
- Tobiko Nigiri$7.00
Flying fish roe
- Tobiko Sashimi$7.00
1 piece. Flying fish roe