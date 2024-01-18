Bamboo Asian House
Food
Appetizer
- Edamame$4.50
Steamed edamame with salt
- Spicy Edamame$5.95
Sautéed edamame with garlic, chili pepper, and soy sauce
- Harumaki$4.00
2 vegetable spring rolls
- Gyoza$5.95
6 pan-fried meat and vegetable dumplings
- Shumai$5.95
6 fried shrimp dumpling
- Chicken Satay$5.95
Grilled chicken on stick. Served with teriyaki sauce
- Beef Satay$6.95
Grilled beef on stick. Served with teriyaki sauce
- Tempura (AP)$8.95
2 pieces of shrimps and 5 pieces of vegetable
- Chicken Lettuce Wrap$8.95
Minced chicken sautéed with red pepper, onion, and garlic. Served with lettuce
- Green Mussels$8.95
Oven toasted, chopped jumbo green shell mussels with spicy mayo, scallion, and masago
- Fried Calamari$9.95
Salad
- Green Salad$3.95
- Avocado Salad$5.95
- Seaweed Salad$5.95
- Kimchi Salad$6.25
- Kani Salad$5.95
Mock crabmeat with cucumber, spicy mayonnaise, and crunchy
- Ika Salad$6.25
Squid salad
- House Mixed Salad$8.95
Kani, cucumber, seaweed salad, and avocado with light spicy mayonnaise
- Sashimi Salad$12.95
Salmon, tuna, and white tuna seasoned over a bed of baby greens and garnished with mango, avocado, green onions, fish eggs, and spicy citrus dressing
Soup
Noodle & Rice
- Fried Rice$12.50
With egg, green onion, onion, and carrot and 1 yummy yummy sauce
- Pad Thai$12.95
Rice noodle with egg, onion, beansprout, and crushed peanut in Thai spices
- Yaki Soba$12.95
Stir-fried japanese noodle
- Yaki Udon$12.95
Stir-fried japanese noodle
- Singapore Mei Fun$12.95
Curry flavored rice noodles stir-fried with egg and vegetable
- Ramen Soup$12.95
Japanese thin noodle, served with green vegetable spiced corned egg in hot broth. Add kimchi to other ramen for extra $3.00
- Nabe Yaki Udon$15.95
Chicken, vegetable, fish cake, and broiled egg in hot broth side of 2 tempura shrimp