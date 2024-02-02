Bamboozle Heights Catering
APPETIZERS
- Fresh Rolls$70.00+
Comes with green leaf lettuce, vermicelli rice noodles and an assortment of fresh veggies and house made sauces
- Shrimp & Traditional Fresh Rolls$80.00+
Comes with green leaf lettuce, vermicelli rice noodles and an assortment of fresh veggies and house made sauces
- Bahn Mi$60.00+
Vietnamese sandwiches in a French baguette with green leaf lettuce, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, garlic aioli and topped with fresh cilantro
- Tropical Fruit Tray (serves 10)$40.00
Comes with seasonal fruits including tropical fruits such as yellow papaya, watermelon and lychee
- Grilled Skewers (serves 10)$30.00
- Crab Ragoon (serves 10)$40.00
Crab with cream cheese, fresh ginger & scallion comes with house sweet chili.
- Crispy Chicken Bites$45.00
- Crispy Panko Shrimp$65.00
- Mini Fried Spring Rolls (v) (serves 10)$25.00
Filled with sesame noodles , red bell, scallion and various veggies served with soy vinaigrette.
BAMB BAO! PLATTERS
WINGS PLATTERS
SALADS
- Bamboozle Salad (serves 10)$40.00
Green leaf lettuce, cucumber, jicama, red bell, mango topped with cilantro and roasted shallots. Comes with citrus vinaigrette
- Saigon Salad (serves 10)$49.00
Shredded green papaya with red bell, cucumber with roasted peanuts and roasted shallots in a savory citrus dressing
- Green Papaya Salad (serves 10)$49.00
Shredded green papaya with red bell, cucumber with roasted peanuts and roasted shallots in a savory citrus dressing
MAIN ENTREES
- Grilled Chicken$85.00+
Chicken sautéed with lemongrass, garlic and onion in a rich brown sauce with choice of rice.
- Grilled Beef$95.00+
Tender slices of beef in a savory brown garlic sauce with choice of rice.
- 5-Spice BBQ Pork$85.00+
Thinly sliced pork baked in a traditional sesame garlic soy BBQ marinade with choice of rice.
- Garlic Lemongrass Tofu$85.00+
Sautéed with snow peas, lemongrass, garlic and onion with choice of rice. Vegan and Gluten Free
- Veggie Lo Mein$45.00
Egg Noodles sautéed with red bell, snow peas, carrots, garlic, ginger, and green onions. Vegetarian
- Brown Fried Rice$45.00
Brown rice stir fried with egg, red bell peppers, onions, and bean sprouts. Vegan and vegetarian options available.
- Vegan Brown Fried Rice$45.00
BAMBOOZLE STATIONS
SWEET TREATS
SIDE DISHES
- Garlic Green Beans (serves 10)$40.00
Crispy green beans tossed in a garlic sesame soy dressing
- Miso Eggplant (serves 10)$50.00
- Sweet & Spicy Edamame$25.00
Edamame tossed in a tangy garlic soy dressing.
- Roasted Garlic Edamame$25.00
- Shrimp Chips (serves 10)$15.00
Shrimp flavored cracker puffs
- Spicy Cucumber$35.00
Crispy diced cucumber tossed in a spicy garlic sesame soy dressing