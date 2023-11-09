Bamboozle Channelside new
FRESH ROLLS
- TRADITIONAL ROLL$5.75
Shrimp & grilled pork, cucumber, mint, chives w/ peanut dressing
- SHRIMP ROLL$5.75
Cucumber, basil, jicama, chives, & peanut sauce
- AVOCADO ROLL$4.50
Avocado, cucumber, mango, carrot and cilantro w/ citrus vinaigrette
- CRISPY DUCK ROLL$7.50
Jicama, mango, roasted shallots and cilantro w/ citrus vinaigrette
- KICKN CHICKEN ROLL$4.75
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
- LEMONGRASS CHICKEN ROLL$4.75
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
- BBQ PORK ROLL$4.75
Jicama, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, & zesty dressing
- SESAME PORK ROLL$4.75
Jicama, pickled daikon & carrots, cucumber, cilantro, & zesty dressing
- BEEF ROLL$5.25
Red bell peppers, cucumber, jicama, roasted shallots, & soy vinaigrette
- LEMONGRASS TOFU ROLL$4.50
Cucumber, pickled daikon, roasted shallots, and cilantro w/ shallot vinaigrette
- PLAIN TOFU ROLL$4.50
Cucumber, pickled daikon, roasted shallots, and cilantro w/ shallot vinaigrette
- GARLIC MUSHROOM ROLL$4.50
Jicama, carrots, cucumber & mint w/ soy vinaigrette
PHO SOUPS
- BEEF PHO$14.95
Traditional prepared with uncooked eye round beef. **OPTION TO CHOOSE UNCOOKED. WHEN READY TO EAT, POUR HOT BROTH OVER BEEF TO COMPLETE COOKING PROCESS.**
- CHICKEN PHO$13.95
Tender white meat chicken strips
- VEGAN PHO$13.95
Tofu w/ carrots and red bell pepper, rice noodles, bean sprouts, onion, cilantro, lime, jalapenos, & basil. Naturally GLUTEN FREE
- SHRIMP PHO$15.95
Tiger shrimp topped w/ roasted shallots
- SEAFOOD PHO$16.95
Tiger shrimp, mussels, & calamari topped with roasted shallots
- DUCK PHO$21.95
- PHO BROTH$6.00
- SIDE PHO NOODLES$3.00
SALADS
- SAIGON SALAD
Purple and green cabbage, watermelon radish, julienned carrots, & red onion, tossed in a sesame lime vinaigrette, topped with roasted almonds, fresh mint & basil.
- PAPAYA SALADOut of stock
Shredded green papaya, red bell peppers, & cucumber, in a savory citrus dressing, topped with roasted peanuts, roasted shallots, and cilantro.
- BUN - VIETNAMESE NOODLE SALAD
Vermicelli noodles, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, mint, bean sprouts, crushed roasted peanuts, roasted shallots. Try it with our traditional zesty dressing.
BOOZLE BOWL
BAHN MI
- TRADITIONAL w/ Chicken Pate$9.95
Vietnamese pork cold cuts, chicken pate, cucumbers. pickled daikon and carrots, jalapeños, cilantro & mayo, served in a toasted baguette.
- BANH MI$9.95
Green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, jalapeno, cilantro, & your choice of mayo. Served on a toasted baguette.
- VEGAN BANH MI$9.50
Green leaf lettuce, cucumbers, pickled daikon & carrots, jalapeno, cilantro, & your choice of mayo. Served on a toasted baguette.
SMALL SOUPS & SALADS
- SMALL BEEF PHO$5.50
Thinly sliced rare eye round w/ rice noodles, bean sprouts, onion, cilantro, lime, jalapenos, & basil. Naturally GLUTEN FREE
- SMALL CHICKEN PHO$5.50
Tender white meat chicken strips w/ rice noodles, bean sprouts, onion, cilantro, lime, jalapenos, & basil. Naturally GLUTEN FREE
- SMALL VEGAN PHO$5.50
Tofu w/ carrots and red bell pepper, rice noodles, bean sprouts, onion, cilantro, lime, jalapenos, & basil. Naturally GLUTEN FREE
- SMALL PAPAYA SALAD$7.50Out of stock
A small version of our entree size Papaya Salad. Shredded green papaya, red bell peppers, & cucumber, in a savory citrus dressing, topped with roasted peanuts, roasted shallots, and cilantro.
- SMALL SAIGON SALAD$7.50
A small version of our entree size Saigon Salad. Purple & green cabbage, watermelon radish, julienned carrots, & red onion, tossed in a sesame lime vinaigrette, topped with roasted almonds, fresh mint & basil.
VEGAN
VEGAN ROLLS
- AVOCADO ROLL$4.50
Avocado, cucumber, mango, carrot and cilantro w/ citrus vinaigrette
- LEMONGRASS TOFU ROLL$4.50
Cucumber, pickled daikon, roasted shallots, and cilantro w/ shallot vinaigrette
- GARLIC MUSHROOM ROLL$4.50
Jicama, carrots, cucumber & mint w/ soy vinaigrette
- PLAIN TOFU ROLL$4.50
Cucumber, pickled daikon, roasted shallots, and cilantro w/ shallot vinaigrette
- VEGGIE ROLL$4.00
Pickled daikon, shallots, jicama, and basil w/ peanut sauce.
VEGAN SOUPS
VEGAN SALADS
- VEGAN BOOZLE BOWL
Comes with green leaf lettuce. Choose base: Jasmine or brown rice, rice noodles or extra green leaf lettuce. Select 5 veggies and 1 herb or try it our recommended way with cucumber, carrots, jicama, red bell pepper, mango, cilantro & Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette.
- VEGAN SAIGON SALAD
Purple and green cabbage, watermelon radish, julienned carrots, & red onion, tossed in a sesame lime vinaigrette, topped with roasted almonds, fresh mint & basil.
- VEGAN PAPAYA SALAD
Shredded green papaya, red bell peppers, & cucumber, in a savory citrus dressing, topped with roasted peanuts, roasted shallots, and cilantro.
- VEGAN BUN - VIETNAMESE NOODLE SALAD
Vermicelli noodles, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, mint, bean sprouts, crushed roasted peanuts, roasted shallots. Try it with our traditional zesty dressing.
VEGAN SANDWICHES
SPECIALTY DISHES (V)
- VEGAN RED CURRY NOODLE
Snow Peas, red bell pepper, carrots, & onions in a sweet and spicy red curry broth with flat rice noodles. *med spicy*
- VEGAN YELLOW CURRY
In a rich lemongrass & garlic coconut curry broth with carrots & potatoes served with jasmine or brown rice.
- VEGETARIAN LO MEIN
Egg noodles with sauteed red bell peppers, carrots, scallions, & ginger tossed with garlic soy. Zesty nouc cham served on side. *NOT VEGAN, NOT GLUTEN FREE*
SMOOTHIE & MILK
SMOOTHIES & MILK DRINKS
- Berry Banana$6.00+
Assortment of fresh berries & bananas
- Avocado$6.00+
- Creamy Mangonada$6.00+Out of stock
Chamoy, chili powder, & tamarind candy
- Tropical Fruit$6.00+
Lychee, jackfruit, mango, & coconut
- Hawaiian$6.00+
Pineapple, banana, & roasted coconut
- Lavendar$6.00+Out of stock
- Taiwan Black Tea$6.00+Out of stock
- Chocolate$6.00+
- Taro$6.00+Out of stock
- Matcha$6.00+
- Coconut$6.00+
- Nutella$6.00+Out of stock
- Pumpkin$6.00+Out of stock