Bamboozle Heights Seminole Heights
BEVERAGES
BOTTLED DRINKS
COFFEE
SMOOTHIE & MILK
SMOOTHIE & MILK DRINKS
Avocado Smoothie
$6.00
A Bamboozle favorite made with fresh avocados
Berry Banana Smoothie
$6.00
Assortment of fresh berries & banana
Hawaiian Smoothie
$6.00
Pineapples, banana, & roasted coconut
Mangonada Smoothie
$6.00
Chamoy, chili powder, & tamarind candy
Tropical Fruit Smoothie
$6.00
Lychee, jackfruit, mango, & coconut
Lavender
$6.00
Matcha
$6.00
Nutella
$6.00
Pumpkin *Seasonal*
$6.00
Taiwan Black Tea
$6.00
Taro
$6.00
RETAIL
MERCHANDISE
BAMBOOZLE SAUCES
Bottled Peanut Sauce 12oz
$6.00
Bottled Zesty Dressing 12 oz
$5.00
Bottled Citrus Vinaigrette 12 oz
$5.00
Bottled Soy Vinaigrette 12 oz
$5.00
Bottled Shallot Vinaigrette 12 oz
$5.00
Bottled Homemade GF Hoisin 12 oz
$6.00
Bottled Dragon Fire Hot Sauce 12 oz
$6.00
Bottled Phoenix Hot Sauce 12 oz
$6.00
Bottled Spicy Mayo 12 oz
$6.00
Bottled Garlic Mayo 12 oz
$6.00
COFFEE AND TEA
COOKING KITS
Bamboozle Heights Seminole Heights Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 223-7320
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM