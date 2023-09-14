BEVERAGES

BOTTLED DRINKS

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

Coconut Water

$4.50

Can Soda

$2.50

TEA

Iced Jasmine Green Tea

$2.95

Thai Tea

$4.50

PUMPKIN Thai Tea *Sesaonal*

$4.50

COFFEE

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Sweetened w/ condensed milk For vegan version substitute with coconut condensed milk

Boozle Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Vietnamese coffee topped with Toffee Crunch

SMOOTHIE & MILK

SMOOTHIE & MILK DRINKS

Avocado Smoothie

$6.00

A Bamboozle favorite made with fresh avocados

Berry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Assortment of fresh berries & banana

Hawaiian Smoothie

$6.00

Pineapples, banana, & roasted coconut

Mangonada Smoothie

$6.00

Chamoy, chili powder, & tamarind candy

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

Lychee, jackfruit, mango, & coconut

Lavender

$6.00

Matcha

$6.00

Nutella

$6.00

Pumpkin *Seasonal*

$6.00

Taiwan Black Tea

$6.00

Taro

$6.00

RETAIL

MERCHANDISE

TSHIRTS

$25.00

HATS

$20.00

BAMBOOZLE SAUCES

Bottled Peanut Sauce 12oz

Bottled Peanut Sauce 12oz

$6.00
Bottled Zesty Dressing 12 oz

Bottled Zesty Dressing 12 oz

$5.00
Bottled Citrus Vinaigrette 12 oz

Bottled Citrus Vinaigrette 12 oz

$5.00
Bottled Soy Vinaigrette 12 oz

Bottled Soy Vinaigrette 12 oz

$5.00
Bottled Shallot Vinaigrette 12 oz

Bottled Shallot Vinaigrette 12 oz

$5.00
Bottled Homemade GF Hoisin 12 oz

Bottled Homemade GF Hoisin 12 oz

$6.00
Bottled Dragon Fire Hot Sauce 12 oz

Bottled Dragon Fire Hot Sauce 12 oz

$6.00
Bottled Phoenix Hot Sauce 12 oz

Bottled Phoenix Hot Sauce 12 oz

$6.00

Bottled Spicy Mayo 12 oz

$6.00

Bottled Garlic Mayo 12 oz

$6.00

COFFEE AND TEA

BAMBOOZLE COFFEE KIT

BAMBOOZLE COFFEE KIT

$25.00

BAMBOOZLE TEA BLEND

$20.00

COOKING KITS

PHO KITS

$20.00

FRESH ROLL KITS

$20.00