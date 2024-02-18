Banana King - Jersey City (NEW) 665 Newark Avenue
Featured Items
- Chicken Bowl$11.99
White or Brown Rice - Grilled Chicken - Lettuce Blend - Cucumber and Sweet Peas Blend - Fetta Cheese - Pico de Gallo - Roasted Corn - Chickpeas - Walnuts - Dried Cranberries - Almonds - Tomato - Egg - Hummus - Avocado
- Papas Plain$3.50
Side of Fries
- Pincho de Carne$6.99
Steak on a stick
Food
PICADAS/PLATTERS
- SuperBowl-Special$19.99
Platter for Share / Picada para compartir 8 Mini Empanadas 8 Chicken Wings 1 Pork Sausage / Chorizo 3 Mini arepas ½ Pork Belly Portion / Chicharron
- Picada Especial Familiar$39.99
Ribs, wings, blood sausage, grilled chicken, pork sausage, chicharron, pork loin, fries, mini arepas, sweet plantain
- Picada Especial Personal$11.99
Pork Sausage, fries, pork belly, blood sausage, arepita, toston
VITRINA - HOT DISPLAY
- Empanada Carne$2.00
Colombian Style Beef Empanada
- Empanada Pollo$2.00
Chicken Empanada
- Empanada Queso$2.00
Cheese Empanada
- Empanada Pollo Maiz$2.00
Colombian Style Chicken Empanada
- Bunuelo$2.00
Cheese Ball
- Relleno$3.00
Chicken Stuffed Yuca
- Pan de Queso$2.00
Cheese Bread
- Pan de Bono$2.00
Sweeted Cheese Bread
- Chorizo$2.99
Pork Sausage
- Morcilla$5.99
Blood Sausage
- Porcion Chicharron$5.99
Pork Belly Portion
- Mini Empanada$7.99
Mini Beef Empanadas (12 units)
- Mini Bunuelos$7.99
Mini Cheese Balls (12 units)
- Oat Cookie$1.80
Oat Meal Cookie
- Choco Cookie$1.80
Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Salsa Rosada 1 Oz$0.25
Pink Sauce 1 Oz
- Salsa Rosada 4 Oz$0.75
Pink Sauce 4 Oz
- Relleno de QUESO$2.00
- Arepa Choclo$3.50
- Croissant Plain$1.85
- Empanada Maiz Queso$1.85
- Empanada Maiz Papa & Pollo$1.85
SANDWICHES
- Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Bread, Grilled chicken, Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce
- Steak Sandwich$8.99
Bread, Steak, Mayo, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Onion
- Cuban Sandwich$9.25
Bread, Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Pork, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce
- Pork Sandwich$8.99
Bread, Mayo, Pork, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce
- Ham Sandwich$5.99
Bread, Mayo, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce
- Turkey Sandwich$6.99
Bread, Mayo, Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Spinach, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce
- Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Bread, Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce
- Pork Sausage Sandwich$5.99
Bread, Mayo, Pork Sausage, Swiss Cheese, mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce
AREPAS
- Steak Arepa$9.50
Arepa queso, Steak, Tomato, Onion, Mayo and Pink Sauce.
- Chicken Arepa$9.50
Arepa queso, Chicken fillet, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, mayo and pink sauce
- Pork Arepa$9.50
Arepa queso, Pork, tomato, letucce, mayo and pink sauce
- Cuban Arepa$10.50
Arepa queso, Pork, Ham, tomato, letucce, mayo and pink sauce
- Ham Arepa$7.10
Arepa de queso, Ham, tomato, letucce, mayo and pink sauce
- Pork Sausage Arepa$6.25
Arepa de queso, pork sausage and lime.
- Cheese Arepa$3.75
Arepa de queso
BURGERS
- BK Deluxe$8.50
Crispy Bread, mayonnaise, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Ketchup, (2) Beef Burger, american cheese, egg sunny side up, Bacon, Onion, Syracha, Potatoes chips
- BK Double$7.99
Crispy Bread, mayonnaise, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Ketchup, (2) Beef Burger, American cheese, Bacon, Onion, Syracha, lettuce
- BK Original Burger$6.50
Crispy Bread, mayonnaise, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Ketchup, Beef Burger, American cheese, Bacon, Onion, Syracha, lettuce
- Cheese Burger$4.50
Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, BK special Sauce, hamburger meat
- Hawaiian Burger$9.99
Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce, Pinapple sauce, Hamburger meat
- Chicken Burger$8.00
Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce, Chicken Fillet
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Swiss Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce, Chicken Fillet
- Salmon Burger$5.00
- Fish Sandwich$4.90
Bread, Mayo, Fish, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Special BK Sauce, white sauce and Sour cream
PAPAS/FRIES
PATACONES - GREEN PLANTAIN
- Chicken Patacon$9.99
Green Plantain, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Pink Sauce, White Sauce, Ketchup, Onion, Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Steak Patacon$9.99
Green Plantain, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Pink Sauce, White Sauce, Ketchup, Onion, Steak, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Pork Patacon$9.99
Green Plantain, Swiss cheese, Tomato, Pink Sauce, White Sauce, Ketchup, Onion, Pork, Mozzarella Cheese.
- Cuban Patacon$10.50
- Cheese Patacon$4.75
- Patacon KING$11.99
HOT DOGS
- Banana King Hot Dog$7.99
Hotdog, mozarella cheese, onions, potato sticks, and sauces
- Hawaiian Hot Dog$8.50
Hotdog, mozarella cheese, onions, potato sticks, pineapple sauce, and sauces
- Choripan Hot Dog$5.99
Pork Sausage HotDog, mozarella cheese, onions, potato sticks, and sauces
- Hot Dog plain$4.99
Regular HotDog
PINCHOS - MEAT ON STICK
SALADS
- Caesar Salad$4.29
Classic Caesar salad
- Fiesta Salad$4.99
Spring Mix, almonds, Dried Cramberries, Sweet Corn, Tortilla Chips, Dressing French county or Balsamic
- Primavera Salad$5.99
Romaine lettuce, red onion, red pepper, Black bean, Corn, Olive, Parmesan cheese, Cherry tomato, Cooked egg, breads, Bacon, Dressing Ceasar Italian
- Chicken Salad (new)$10.99
Letucce Blend - Cucumber Sweet Peas Blend - Fetta Cheese - Pico de Gallo - Roasted Corn – Chickpeas – Walnuts - Dried Cramberries - Sliced Almond - Cherry tomato – Avocado – Grilled Chicken
- Salmon Salad (new)$13.99
- Shrimp Salad (new)$12.99