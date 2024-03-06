Banana Mousse (Resell) 834 North Broad Street
MOUSSE
- Original Mousse$10.99
Original Mousse, Shortbread Cookies
- Birthday Butter Cake$7.50
Original Mousse, Party Cake, Rainbow Sprinkles
- Kookies N' Milk$7.50
Original mousse, chocolate chip cookies
- Cookies N' Cream Mousse$7.50
Cookies & cream mousse, Oreo cookies
- Sweet Potato Mousse$9.75Out of stock
original mousse, sweet potato pie, graham cracker crumbs
- Strawberry Shortcake$7.50Out of stock
strawberry mousse, shortbread cookies
- Chocolate Hash$9.75
MILKSHAKES
- Banana Milkshake$10.99
banana shake, cookies, caramel, whipped cream
- Birthday Butter Cake$5.99
vanilla shake, party cake, rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream
- Fruity Pebbles Milkshake$10.99
vanilla shake, fruity pebbles cereal, whipped cream
- Vanilla Bean$10.99
Vanilla Shake, Cookies, Caramel, Whipped Cream
- Kookies N' Milk$10.99
Vanilla Shake, chips ahoy cookies, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream
- Strawberry Swirl Milkshake$10.99
strawberry shake, strawberry drizzle, whipped cream
- Cinnamon Toast$10.99
vanilla shake, cinnamon toast cereal, caramel, whipped cream
- Cookies N' Cream$10.99
cookies & cream shake, Oreo cookies, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream
- Sweet Potato Pie$10.99
vanilla ice cream, sweet potato pie, graham cracker crumbs, caramel, whipped cream
- Chocolate Milkshake$10.99
chocolate shake, chocolate drizzle, whipped cream
