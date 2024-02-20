Bandit Taco - College Park 4426 Calvert Road Suite 4
FOOD
Tacos
- Taco Tuesday$2.50Out of stock
Only available on Tuesday
- Skirt Steak Taco$4.35
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
- Korean Beef Taco$4.35
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
- Barbacoa Taco$4.35
Onions, cilantro and radishes (Beef and Spicy)
- Birria Tacos (3 Tacos)$15.00
Corn tortilla, beef birria, cheese side of beef birria consome (With onoins & cilantro)
- Adobo Chicken Taco$3.85
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
- Chicken Tinga Taco$3.85
Shredded Chicken breast Smoky, little spicy. Garnish with Cilantro, Scallions, and Radishes
- Chorizo Taco$3.85
Onions, scallions, cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
- Carnitas Taco$3.85
Onions, scallions. cilantro and radishes on corn tortilla.
- Al Pastor Taco$4.60
Scallions. cilantro and pineapple on corn tortilla.
- Crispy Shrimp Taco$4.60Out of stock
2 fried shrimps, salsa verde, cabbage, cilantro, scallions and lemon sake sauce on flour trotillas
- Baja Fish Taco$4.60Out of stock
Cabbage, scallions, cilantro, salsa verde, and chipotle, on flour tortilla.
- Veggie Taco$3.85
Rice, beans, cheese, corn and peppers (red and green peppers) mix.
- Tofu Taco$4.35Out of stock
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
- Wild Mushrooms Taco$4.35
Corn and peppers mix (red and green peppers), cilantro, scallions, and poblano sauce on corn tortilla.
Burritos
- Breakfast Burrito Untill 4PM$10.00Out of stock
Eggs, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. (Choose from Proteins)
- Skirt Steak Burrito$11.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Korean Beef Burrito$11.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Barbacoa Burrito$11.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo. (Beef and Spicy)
- Adobob Chicken Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Chicken Tinga Burrito$10.00
Shredded Chicken breast smoky, little spicy comes with lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Go's Fried Chicken Burrito$11.00Out of stock
Breaded chicken breast (Contains Dairy) Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Al Pastor Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, Pineapple and pico de gallo. Meat is (Pork)
- Carnitas Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat is (Pork)
- Chorizo Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Mushroom Burrito$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Tofu Burrito$10.00Out of stock
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Burrito$13.00Out of stock
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Baja Fish Burrito$13.00Out of stock
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Veggie Burrito$9.50
(No Protein) Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Burrito Special$9.00Out of stock
Quesadillas
- Skirt Steak Quesadilla$11.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Korean Beef Quesadilla$11.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Barbacoa Quesadilla$11.00
Cheese, onions, green&red peppers (Beef and Spicy) Side of Pico de gallo and sour cream
- Birria Quesadilla$13.00
- Adobo Chicken Quesdilla$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$10.00
Shredded Chicken little spicy. Comes with cheese, onions, red peppers, and green peppers. Side of Sour Cream and Pico de Gallo
- Carnitas Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Meat is pork. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers and Pineapples. Meat is pork. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Chorizo Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00Out of stock
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Wild Mushrooms Quesadilla$10.00
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Veggie Quesadilla$9.50
Cheese, onions, red peppers, green peppers. Side of sour cream and pico de gallo.
- Cheese Quesdilla$7.50
Only cheese. (Mozzarella)
- Quesadilla special$9.00Out of stock
Burrito Bowls
- Skirt Steak Bowl$11.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Korean Beef Bowl$11.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Barbacoa Bowl$11.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo (Beef and Spicy)
- Adobo Chicken Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Chicken Tinga Bowl$10.00
Shredded Chicken little spicy comes with Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Go's Fried Chicken Bowl$10.00Out of stock
Breaded chicken breast (Contains Dairy) Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Al Pastor Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pineapple and pico de gallo. Meat is pork.
- Carnitas Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Meat is pork.
- Chorizo Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Wild Mushrooms Bowl$10.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Tofu Bowl$10.00Out of stock
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Baja Fish Bowl$13.00Out of stock
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Shrimp Bowl$13.00Out of stock
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- Veggie Bowl$8.50
(No protein) Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Tortas
- Chicken Torta$11.00Out of stock
Mexican Bun, deep fried breaded Chicken Thigh, Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Lettuce, mozzarella cheese and Poblano sauce (Dairy) Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos
- Carnitas Torta$11.00
Mexican Bun, Carnitas (Pork), Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Mozzarella cheese, and Salsa Roja (Spicy) Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos
- Korean Beef Torta$12.00
Mexican Bun, Korean Beef, Butter Spread, Bean spread, Guacamole spread, Mozzarella cheese, Caramelized onions, Green Peppers, and Chipotle Sauce(Dairy), Comes with side of Pickle and jalapenos
- Birria Torta$13.00
Family Meal
Sides
- Guac And Chips$6.00
- Salsa & Chips$4.50
- Queso and Chips$6.00
5oz Container of queso contains flour not gluten free
- Bandit Trio$15.00
- Street Corn$5.00
Corn on the cob with mayo, cheese, and chili powder
- Sweet Plantains$4.25Out of stock
- Yuca$4.25Out of stock
Fride yuca (tossed in chilli falkes) Comes with a side of lemon sake
- Nachos(Choose Protein)$11.00
Queso, pico de gallo, cilantro, Sour cream and jalapenos. contains flour not gluten free
- Side of Guac(5oz)$4.50
- Side of pico de gallo(5oz)$4.00
- Side of queso$4.00
5oz Container of queso contains flour not gluten free
- Side Of Beans$2.50
- Side Of Rice$2.50
- Chips$2.50
- Choco Flan$4.50Out of stock
- Tres Leches$4.00Out of stock
- Dulce De Leche Cheesecake$4.50
Caramel Cheesecake has just 5 ingredients in their rich sour cream-cream cheese filling over a buttery graham cracker crust,Caramel Cheesecake tasty cheesecake layers.
- Large Burrito Tortilla (Flour)$0.50
- Small Tortilla Flour$0.10
- Small Corn Tortilla$0.10
- 5oz Sour Cream$2.50
- 6 Extra Flour Tortilla$3.00
- 5oz Salsa Verde Sauce$3.50
- 5oz Salsa Roja Sauce$2.50
- 5oz Salsa Habanero Sauce$2.50
- Large side of Guac(8oz)$8.00
- Large side of pico de gallo(8oz)$7.00
- Side Steak 4oz$4.25
- Side 5 Camarones$4.25Out of stock
- Side De Adobo Chicken 4oz$3.50
- Side De Crema$0.50
- Side Sake$0.50
- Side Chipotle$0.50
- Side Poblano$0.50
- Sour Cream Quart$15.00
16oz Container of sour cream.
- Salsa Verde Quart$20.00
16oz conatiner of our salsa verde
- Salsa Roja Quart$15.00
16oz conatiner of our salsa roja.
- Salsa Habanero Quart$15.00
16oz container of our habanero sauce
- Side Korean 4 Oz$4.25
- Side Pico De Gallo$0.50
Beverage
Coca-Cola Beverages
- Mexican Coke$3.00
Mexican Coke —the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love made with real cane sugar.
- Diet Coke$3.00
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
- Mexican Sprite$3.00
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool. Made with real cane sugar.
- Mexican Fanta$3.00
It’s a bubbly, fruity flavored, orange soda that tastes great with your fave snack thing. Made with real cane sugar.
- Topo Chico$3.00