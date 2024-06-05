Bandito 3543 Columbia Parkway
Featured Items
DIPS+ CHIPS
SNACKS
- Nachos Libre$14.00
Ground beef or grilled chicken, corn tortilla halves, crema, shredded cheese blend, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tomatillo sauce, manzano salsa
- Spicy Cargada Fries$10.00
Fries + fresh jalapeno + crispy bacon + melted chihuahua cheese + chipotle ranch + cilantro Add grilled chicken, or Beef barbacoa $3
- Chicken Taquito Rolls$7.00
Chicken, veggies, beans, cheese, jalapenos, in crispy flour tortillas. Topped with chipotle mayo
- Pancho Dog$6.00
All beef dog + barbacoa + pico de gallo + cotija cheese + chipotle ranch +toasted brioche bun
- Mexican Mac$10.00
Creamy mac n cheese, braised beef barbacoa, pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla chips
- Lefty Dog$6.00
All beef dog + pickle relish + mayo + mustard + ketchup. On toasted brioche bun
- Tornado Fries$6.00
- Appetizer Sampler$18.00
A sharing plate with cheese quesadillas, chimichanga, taquitos, and nachos and queso sauce
SOUP& SALADS
- Mexican Caesar Salad$11.00
Grilled chicken + roasted corn + cherry tomatoes + avocado + cotija cheese + corn tortilla strips + romaine lettuce + creamy jalapeno ranch
- Mahi Mahi Salad$15.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi + fresh pico de gallo + chopped romaine + avocado + black bean & corn salsa + chipotle ranch (Gluten free)
- Taco Salad$12.00
Seasoned ground beef + black beans + cheddar cheese + pico de gallo + lettuce + queso cheese + cilantro + romaine lettuce + sour cream + creamy jalapeno ranch
- Birria Ramen Soup$16.00
Shredded beef, ramen noodles, boiled egg, onions, cilantro, in birria broth
- Chicken Tortilla Soup$9.00
TACOS
- Taco Trios Plate$12.50
Three mix and match tacos. Upcharge for Carne Asada and Seafood tacos and Power Plant taco
- Three Amigo Tacos$14.00
Three birria style tacos made with braised beef barbacoa, melted chihuahua cheese, red onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, spicy beef broth, corn tortilla
- Three Volcanos Tacos$14.00
One grilled chicken + one al pastor + one ground beef + cheese + onions + peppers + cilantro + crispy corn tortilla shells + a side of hot salsa
- El Guapo Taco$5.00
Braised beef barbacoa, cheese shred, guacatillo salsa, jalapeno cream sauce, radish, red onion, corn tortilla
- El Rey Taco$6.00
Carne Asada steak, avocado salsa, peppers, onions, cilantro, corn tortilla
- Dude Seriously Taco$5.00
Seasoned ground chuck, cheese shred, Dude Seriously sauce, ranch dressing, crushed Takis, flour tortilla
- Buffalo Chicken Taco$4.75
Fried chicken tender, buffalo sauce, jalapenos, pickles, cabbage shred, ranch dressing, flour tortilla. Mild spicy
- Jefe Taco$4.75
Grilled chicken, cheese shred, crema, corn & black bean salsa, flour tortilla
- Slowpoke Taco$4.75
Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, roasted salsa verde, crema, double soft flour, hard corn tortilla
- The Rooster Taco$4.75
Pulled roasted chicken, shredded cheese, fajita peppers, onions, lettuce, sour cream, flour tortilla
- Porkopolis Taco$4.75
Al pastor, green pepper sauce, cilantro, red onion, radish, pineapple, spicy moroccan, red pepper sauce, corn tortilla
- Caballero Taco$4.75
Braised pork carnitas + pickled red onion + jalapeno cream + sauce + cilantro + flour tortilla
- Blackened Mahi Taco$6.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi, cabbage slaw, chipotle ranch, cilantro, flour tortilla. Mild spicy
- Baja Mahi Taco$6.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi + cabbage slaw + chipotle ranch + cilantro + flour tortilla. Mild spicy
- Crispy Mahi Taco$6.00
Crispy battered Mahi Mahi, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, sweet spicy mango sauce or avocado ranch, on corn tortilla
- Cajun Shrimp Taco$6.00
Blackened shrimp + tri-colored peppers + jicama + cilantro + adobo corn tortilla. Gluten Free, mild spicy
- Shrimp Po Boy Taco$6.00
Cornmeal dusted shrimp, tomatoes, lettuce, cilantro, remoulade sauce, flour tortilla
- Garden Taco$4.50
Zucchini, pimento peppers, sauteed onions, garlic, black bean & corn salsa, guacatillo salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla. Gluten free.
- Vegan Al Pastor Taco$5.50
- Vegan Fajita Taco$5.50
- Taco Tuesday$12.50
BOWLS
- Bandito Super BOWL-NEW!$14.00
Protein of your choice, mixed peppers, black beans, sauteed onions, pico de gallo, corn, slaw, lettuce, tomato rice, and a side of salsa and sour cream
- BOWL - Baja Mahi$14.00
Grilled Mahi Mahi + cabbage slaw + chipotle ranch + cilantro + cilantro white rice. Gluten Free. Mild spicy
- BOWL - Blackened Mahi$14.00
Blackened Mahi Mahi + cabbage slaw + chipotle ranch + cilantro + cilantro white rice. Gluten Free. Mild spicy
- BOWL - Crispy Mahi$14.00
Battered Mahi Mahi + cabbage slaw + sweet spicy mango sauce + pico de gallo + cilantro + cilantro white rice. Gluten Free. Mild spicy
- BOWL- El Rey$14.00
Carne Asada steak + avocado salsa + peppers + red onion + cilantro + cilantro white rice. Gluten Free
- BOWL - El Guapo$13.00
Braised beef barbacoa + cheese shred + radish + guacatillo salsa + jalapeno cream sauce + red onion + cilantro white rice. Gluten free. Mild Spicy
- BOWL - Dude Seriously$13.00
Seasoned ground chuck + cheese shred + Dude Seriously sauce + ranch dressing + crushed Takis + cilantro white rice. Spicy
- BOWL - Buffalo Chicken$12.00
Fried chicken tender + buffalo sauce + pickles + jalapenos + cabbage shred + ranch dressing + cilantro white rice. Spicy
- BOWL - Jefe$12.00
Grilled chicken + cheese shred + crema + corn & black bean salsa + cilantro white rice. Gluten free
- BOWL - Slowpoke$12.00
Grilled chicken + cheddar cheese + pico de gallo + roasted salsa verde + crema + cilantro white rice. Gluten Free
- BOWL - Porkopolis$12.00
Al pastor + green pepper sauce + cilantro + red onion + radish + pineapple + spicy moroccan red pepper sauce + cilantro white rice. Gluten Free
- BOWL - Caballero$12.00
Braised pork carnitas + pickled red onion + jalapeno cream + sauce + cilantro + cilantro white rice.
- BOWL - Cajun Shrimp$14.00
Blackened shrimp + tri-colored peppers + jicama + cilantro + cilantro white rice. Gluten Free. Mild spicy
- BOWL - Po Boy Shrimp$14.00
Cornmeal dusted shrimp + tomatoes + lettuce + cilantro + remoulade sauce + cilantro white rice
- BOWL - Vegan Fajita$13.50
- BOWL - Vegan Al Pastor$13.50
- BOWL - Garden$12.00
- BOWL- The Rooster$12.00
Roasted Chicken, Shredded cheese, fajita peppers and onions, lettuce, sour cream over white rice
QUESADILLAS
- Birria Quesadilla$14.00
Braised beef + shredded cheese + red onion + cilantro + cotija cheese + spicy beef broth
- Burger Quesadilla$13.00
Seasoned ground chuck + shredded cheese + lettuce + pico de gallo + pickled jalapenos + chef’s dip sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
- Chicken& Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
- Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$12.50
Grilled chicken + caramelized onions + grilled peppers + shredded cheese + crema + pico de gallo + cilantro
CHICKEN
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken breast, buffalo mayo, lettuce, house made pickles, toasted brioche bun, french fries
- Hand Battered Tenders$10.00
Four hand breaded chicken tenders, fries, two sauces of your choosing
- Wings$12.00
- Sunday Wings$12.00
- Wednesday Wings$8.00
- Dude Seriously Sandwich$15.00
BURGERS
- Americana Burger$14.00
Two fresh patties of our ground chuck brisket blend, American cheese, lettuce, house made pickles, Bandito sauce, toasted brioche bun
- Mexicano Burger$14.00
Two patties of our ground chuck brisket blend + pepper jack cheese + caramelized onions + poblano peppers + lettuce + grilled jalapeno peppers + chipotle mayo + flour tortilla. Mild spicy
- Gringo Burger$14.00
Two patties of our ground chuck brisket blend + guacamole + pepper jack cheese + caramelized onions + lettuce + chipotle mayo + brioche bun
- Supremo Birria Burger$16.00
Fresh special blend beef patty, birria shredded beef, pepper jack cheese, onions, cotija cheese, cilantro. Comes with fries and a side of beef consome(broth)
TORTAS SANDWICHES
- Carne Asada Torta$16.00
Steak, grilled mixed peppers, melted cheese, guac, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, french bread. Comes with fries
- Chicken Milanesa Torta$14.00
Crispy fried chicken, guac, melted cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, chipotle mayo, french bread. Comes with fries
- Beef Milanesa Torta$16.00
- Mahi Mahi Sandwich$14.00Out of stock
- Fish & Chips$14.00Out of stock
PLATES
- Chicken Fajita Plate$16.00
- Steak Fajita Plate$18.00
- Surf& Turf Fajita Plate$20.00
- Chorizo Fajita Plate$14.00
- Carne Asada Steak Plate$20.00
Grilled steak, grilled peppers and onions, side of house salad, side of rice, tortillas
- Mexican Roasted Chicken Plate$17.00
Half Roasted Bird, Tortillas, 2 sides of your choosing, 2 sauces of your choosing
KIDS MEALS
SIDES & SAUCES
- Side Black Beans + Rice$5.00
- Side Cilantro Rice$3.00
- Side Tomato Rice$3.00
- Side Black Beans$4.00
- Side Fries$3.50
- Side Mac + Cheese$5.00
- Side Of Roasted Veggies$4.00
- Side of Chips$2.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side of Guac$4.50
- Side of Queso Dip$4.00
- Side of Apple Sauce$1.50
- Side of Crema$0.75
- Side Dude Seriously$1.00
- Side of Chipotle Ranch$1.00
- Side of Jalapeno Ranch$1.00
- Side of Ranch$0.50
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Side of Bandito Sauce$0.75
- Side of Jalapeno Cream Sauce$0.50
- Side of Buffalo Mayo$0.50
- Side of Chipotle BBQ$0.50
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.50
- Extra Enfuego Salsa$1.50
- Extra Roja Salsa$1.50
- Extra Salsa Verde$1.50
- Extra Guacatillo$2.00
- Extra Corn Bean Salsa$1.50
- Extra Queso Dip$3.50
- Extra Pico$1.50
- Extra Guac$4.00
DRINKS
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Sprite$2.95
- Lemonade$2.95
- Sweet Tea$2.95
- Fanta Orange$2.95
- Ice Tea Bottle$3.00
- Jarritos$3.00
- IBC Rootbeer$3.00
- Water Bottle$1.50
- Pellegrino$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Liquid Death$3.00
- Agua Fresca Can$3.00
- Fresca Grapefruit Soda Can$2.00
- Tum-e Yummies$2.00
- Strawberry Smoothie$5.00
- Strawberry Banana Smoothie$5.00
- Wild Berry Smoothie$5.00
- Mango Smoothie$5.00
- Mango Tango$5.00
- Mysterious Purple$5.00
- Kiwi Strawberry$5.00