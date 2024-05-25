BANDIT
Coffee & Tea
- 12oz Hot Coffee$3.25
- 16oz Hot Coffee$4.25
- Cold Brew
Double strength cold brew – brewed in-house, using our own Staple blend.$4.50
- Tea
Brewed to order, hot or iced. Our teas are carefully sourced by EVERY SPACE THING – a local tea collective with countless years dedicated to the joy and beauty found in sharing good tea. "We are a group of temporary figures dedicated to the perpetuation of quiet space in this increasingly noisy world. We are a collective with countless years dedicated to the joy and beauty found in sharing good tea. All of the teas we share are cultivated naturally without the use of pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers" – EVERY SPACE THING$4.50
- Matcha Lemonade
A refreshing summer treat! Made with fresh lemon juice from Natalie's Orchid Island Juice Company (a woman-owned, family-operated juice company in Fort Pierce, FL), pure cane sugar, and EVERY SPACE THING's "Friends & Family" ceremonial grade matcha — clean and vibrant, made from finely powdered Japanese dried tea leaves. Served over ice in a 16oz cup.$5.50
- Cold Brew Lemonade
16oz served over ice. Our house-made lemonade, made with Natalie's Orchid Island Juice pure lemon juice + pure cane sugar, meets our double strength cold brew iced coffee – brewed in-house, using our own Staple blend. A refreshing pick-me-up for a steamy summer afternoon.$5.50
Pastries
Food
- Egg & Cheese$8.75
- Bacon Egg & Cheese$10.25
- (v) Vegan Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.25
- Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$10.25
- Potatoes Locos Sandwich$9.75
- Chorizo Burrito$13.25
- (v) Vegan Burrito$13.25
- Spicy Chicken Biscuit$11.25
- Simple Bandit Breakfast$11.25
- House Sourdough Toast$6.25
- Avocado Toast$9.25
- Ricotta Toast$15.75
- Parfait Bowl$7.75
- Chill'd Summer Bowl$18.25
- Vegan Chill'd Summer Bowl$16.25
- The Matty BLT$16.25
- Huevo Con Papas$16.25
- (v) Mushroom & Grits$18.25
- Shrimp Salad Bun$16.25
- Kitchen Sides
Other Bevvies
- Topo Chico 12oz Sparkling Mineral Water
Topo Chico is sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. It comes in a glass bottle with a standard bottle cap (not a twist-off). Let us know if you want it opened for you or closed when you receive it!$3.25
- Natalie's Florida OJ 10oz$4.25
- St. Pete Ferments Tap Kombucha 12oz$5.25
- Lemonade$4.25