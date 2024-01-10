Bangkok Thai and Sushi 4077 West Algonquin Road
Japanese Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame$4.00
- Golden Shrimp$8.00
Shrimp topped with homemade egg yolk sauce
- Japanese Garlic Shrimp$8.00
Shrimp topped with garlic sauce
- Yasai Tempura$10.00
Battered and fried vegetables, served with tempura sauce
- Ebi Tempura$12.00
Battered fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce
- Sweet Potato Tempura$8.00
Battered fried potato served with tempura sauce
- Nacho Sushi$12.00
Deep fried flour. Tortillas topped with spicy tuna and homemade pico de gallo. Finished off with a drizzle of our spicy mayo
- Soft Shell Crab$15.00
Battered fried and served with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Tuna Tataki$18.00
Thinly sliced, pan-seared tuna, served with ponzu sauce
- Spicy Tuna Kobachi$18.00
Fresh diced tuna and avocado, served with house spicy sauce
- Sashimi Carpaccio$17.00
Thinly sliced salmon, tuna, and yellowtail with a sweet onion salad, topped with ponzu sauce
- Sushi Chef's Choice$12.00
5 pieces. Chef's choice
- Sashimi Chef's Choice$12.00
5 pieces. Chef's choice
Japanese Soups & Salads
Sushi (Nigri)
Sashimi
Sushi Combo
- Bangkok Combo 1$17.00
California roll, 3 pieces nigri, and 3 pieces sashimi
- Bangkok Combo 2$24.00
California roll, Philadelphia roll, 4 pieces nigri, and 4 pieces sashimi
- Hosomaki Combo$19.00
California roll, Philadelphia roll, and shrimp tempura roll
- Sashimi Deluxe$30.00
Chef's assortment of 16 pieces of fresh fish
Sushi Boats
Sushi Rolls
- California Roll$6.00
Imitation crab, cucumber, and avocado
- Bagel Roll$7.75
Smoke salmon, cream cheese, and cucumber
- Eel Roll$9.00
Eel and avocado topped with eel sauce
- Fish Out of Water Roll$13.00
Cucumber, avocado, and asparagus topped with tuna and avocado
- Futomaki Roll$12.00
Crab stick, tamago, cucumber, and avocado
- Jade Dragon Roll$12.50
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, and asparagus wrapped in avocado
- Mango Roll$9.50
Tuna, cream cheese, and fresh mango
- Manhattan Roll$12.50
Cucumber and avocado topped with salmon and sweet and spicy sauce
- Philadelphia Roll$7.75
Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- Rainbow Roll$12.50
California roll wrapped in red tuna, salmon, and avocado
- Rock & Roll$12.50
Tempura shrimp, eel, and cucumber topped with spicy mayo
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Tempura shrimp and avocado topped with eel sauce
- Salmon Roll$7.75
- Salmon Avocado Roll$8.50
- Spicy Salmon Roll$11.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll$11.00
Spicy scallop tempura
- Silent Tornado Roll$10.50
Tuna, jalapeño, and cilantro
- Tuna Roll$7.75
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.50
- Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
- Yellowtail Roll$7.75
Special Sushi Rolls
- Bangkok Summer Roll$15.00
Fresh tuna, salmon, crib stick, jalapeños, cilantro, and spring mixed vegetables topped with masago
- Banzai Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and cream cheese topped with crab salad
- Black Dragon Roll$15.50
Spicy salmon, shrimp tempura, and cucumber topped with eel
- Buba Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber topped with shrimp and avocado
- Butterfly Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado topped with fresh salmon, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tobiko
- Caterpillar Roll$13.75
Crab salad wrapped with avocado
- Cool Summer Roll$15.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallion, and masago wrapped with cucumber in chef's special sauce
- Crazy Roll$15.00
Salmon, red snapper, red tuna, cucumber, and cream cheese topped with eel and avocado
- Dynamic Roll$13.00
Spicy crabmeat and cucumber topped with fresh salmon and avocado
- Fantasy Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and cream cheese topped with eel, salmon, and avocado
- Fire Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with spicy tuna
- Florida Roll$14.00
Spicy tuna and cucumber topped with yellowtail, salmon, and avocado
- Godzilla$17.00
- Green Geisha$14.00
Spicy tuna and asparagus topped with avocado
- Holiday Special Roll$15.00
Salmon, crab, and avocado topped with tuna, white tuna with chef's special sauce
- Pacific Roll$13.00
Crab salad wrapped with salmon and avocado
- Rainbow Tataki Roll$18.00
Spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and cucumber. Topped with tuna, salmon, white tuna, and drizzled with spicy
- Red Dragon Roll$14.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, and avocado topped with spicy tuna
- Red Lobster Roll$19.00
Lobster, avocado, cream cheese, cilantro, asparagus, jalapeño, and masago
- Scorpion Roll$18.00
Jumbo roll with soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and cream cheese topped with tuna and barbecued eel
- Spider Roll$14.00
Soft shell crab, avocado, masago, asparagus, and cream cheese
- Sumo John Roll$15.00
Spicy crab salad, shrimp tempura, cucumber, and avocado topped with tempura crumb and drizzled with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo
- Thai Kick Roll$15.00
Spicy crabmeat, shrimp tempura, and fresh basil topped with spicy sauce
- Tornado Twist$14.00
Spicy tuna, cilantro and jalapeños
- Tsunami Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with salmon and spicy sauce
- Volcano Roll$13.00
Crab salad over a California roll
- Yellow Dragon Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, and Japanese mayo topped with yellowtail, lemon, and scallion
Vegetarian Rolls
Deep Fried Rolls
- Algonquin Roll$14.00
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese served with crab salad
- Crab Rangoon Roll$15.00
Imitation crab, avocado, cream cheese, and masago
- Las Vegas Roll$15.00
Eel, cream cheese, imitation crab, and asparagus
- Thunderball Roll$15.00
Tuna, salmon, cream cheese, imitation crab, and avocado deep-fried and topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo
Thai Menu
Appetizers
- Egg Rolls$6.00
Deep-fried chicken or veggies, 4 pieces
- Fresh Spring Rolls$6.00
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, and rice noodle wrapped in rice paper
- 5 Pieces Shrimp Roll$8.00
Seasoned shrimp deep fried in crispy wrapper
- Crab Rangoon$6.00
6 pieces
- Fried Tofu$6.00
Deep fried tofu, served with peanut sauce
- Butterfly Shrimp$9.00
6 pieces of deep fried breaded jumbo shrimp served with homemade sriracha mayo sauce
- Chicken Satay$8.50
Tender chicken breasts marinated in thai curry, coconut milk, and spices, grilled on skewers and served with peanut sauce
- Potstickers$6.00
6 pieces ground pork, cabbage onion, and garlic
- Steamed Potsticker$6.00
6 pieces ground pork, cabbage onion, and garlic
- Tempura Calamari$9.00
- Fried Calamari$10.00
- Bangkok Sampler$13.00
(3) crab rangoon, (2) egg rolls, (2) shrimp rolls, and (3) potstickers
Soups & Salads
- Small Tom Kha Soup$6.75
Traditional thai hot and sour soup with coconut milk lemongrass, lime leaves, green onions, tomatoes, and lime juice and mushrooms
- Large Tom Kha Soup$13.00
Traditional thai hot and sour soup with coconut milk lemongrass, lime leaves, green onions, tomatoes, and lime juice and mushrooms
- Small Tom Yum Soup$6.75
Traditional thai hot and sour soup with lemongrass, lime leaves, green onions, tomatoes, lime juice, and mushrooms
- Large Tom Yum Soup$13.00
Traditional thai hot and sour soup with lemongrass, lime leaves, green onions, tomatoes, lime juice, and mushrooms
- Wonton Soup$6.00
- Miso soup$3.50
- Beef Salad$13.00
Tender slices of beef with onions and lemongrass served with tangy homemade dressing
- Cucumber Salad$6.00
- House salad$6.00
- Papaya Salad$12.00
Green papaya, hot thai chili, tomato, fresh garlic, shrimp, and topped with peanuts
- Seafood Salad$18.00
Mixed seafood with sliced onions and lemongrass served with a tangy homemade dressing
Pho
Bangkok Chef's Specialties
- Bangkok Salmon$19.00
Salmon with Thai curry sauce, white onions, bell peppers, and basil leaves
- Beef Asparagus Roll$17.00
Strip lion steak wrapped over asparagus then pan fried and topped with teriyaki sauces
- Blue Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Blue crab, egg, onion, scallion, garlic, and basil leaves
- Fried Chicken Wings$12.00
Deep fried breaded marinated chicken wings
- Jalapeno Bomb$16.00
Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna topped with spicy mayo
- Large Red Snapper$34.00
Deep fried red snapper topped with delicious chef's special sauce
- XL Red Snapper$40.00
Deep fried red snapper topped with delicious chef's special sauce
- Moo Tod Kratiem$17.00
Deep fried marinated pork, garlic, black pepper. Garnished with cucumber and tomatoes
- Pineapple Fried Rice$16.00
Shrimp, pineapple, white and green onions, carrot, egg, and green peas
- Poke Bowl$20.00
Base sushi rice, avocado, cucumber strips, marinated tuna or salmon hawaiian style, and masago
- Red Duck Curry$26.00
Tender duck breast with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, bell peppers, and red curry paste
- Roast Duck Basil$26.00
Roast duck stir-fried with onions, bell peppers, and basil topped with Thai chili sauce
- Salt and Pepper Shrimp$17.00
Deep fried shrimp stir fried with salt, pepper, and jalapeno
- Seafood Basil$18.00
Shrimp, squid, scallop, and mussel stir-fried in our special sauce with basil leaves, bell peppers, white, and green onions
- Soft Shell Crab Basil$20.00
Deep fried jumbo soft shell crab topped with stir-fried onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, and chef's special sauce
- Spicy Vegetable$13.00
- Thai Basil Deluxe$14.00
Ground chicken, bell peppers, onions, and basil leaves served with an egg
Noodles
- Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, egg, and green onions
- Pad See-Ew$14.00
Sauteed thick rice noodles with broccoli and egg in thai sweet brown sauce
- Drunken Noodles$14.00
Stir-fried thick noodles with basil, bamboo shoots, onion, broccoli, baby corn, egg, and bell peppers in spicy sauce
- Lad Na$14.00
Thick rice noodles, carrots, and broccoli in gravy thick brown sauce
- Pad Woon Sen$14.00
Stir-fried clear noodles, carrot, red/green peppers, white/green onions, bamboo shoots, baby corn, broccoli, and egg in a a brown sauce
- Rama Noodles$14.00
Our special homemade peanut sauce on a bed of fresh broccoli and pad thai noodles
- Kao Soy$14.00
Curry
- Massaman Curry$14.00
Thai massaman curry with coconut milk, potatoes, carrot, white onion, peanut, and sweet coconut milk
- Panang Curry$14.00
Thai panang curry with coconut milk, red bell green bell, and fresh basil leaves
- Red Curry$14.00
Thai red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red and green bell, and basil leaves
- Green Curry$14.00
Thai green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red and green bell, eggplant, string bean, and fresh basil leaves
- Yellow Curry$14.00
Entrées
- Cashew Entrée$14.00
Stir-fried in chili paste with cashew nuts, red bell peppers, white onions, green onions, and carrot
- Ginger Entrée$14.00
Stir-fried ginger, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, white onions, and green onions in brown sauce
- Pea Pod Entrée$14.00
Stir-fried fresh pea pod, carrot, and white onion with homemade brown sauce
- Asparagus Entrée$14.00
Stir-fried fresh asparagus, carrot, white onion, and garlic with homemade brown sauce
- Sweet & Sour Entrée$14.00
Stir-fried with white onion, green onion, pineapple, green peppers, and tomato in a sweet and sour sauce served with breaded chicken
- Thai Basil Entrée$14.00
Choice of protein (sliced, not ground), bell pepper, onion, and basil leave
- Mixed Vegetables Entrée$14.00
Pea pod, broccoli, baby corn, mushroom, carrots, white onion, cabbage, and bean sprout
- Garlic Entrée$14.00
Stir-fried with garlic, cabbage, broccoli, and carrot
- Broccoli Entrée$14.00
Stir-fried with broccoli and carrot in brown sauce
- Rama Entrée$14.00
Stir-fried with choice of protein in our special homemade peanut sauce on a bed of fresh broccoli
- Pepper Steak Entrée$15.50
Stir-fried red and green bell peppers, carrot, white onion, green onion, and tomatoes with brown sauce
- Vegetable Deluxe$13.00
- Pad Phet$14.00
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$11.75
Rice, green onions, white onions, garlic, egg, carrot, and peas
- Basil Fried Rice$11.75
Basil, rice, green onions, white onion, garlic, egg, carrot, and bell peppers
- Volcano Fried Rice$11.75
Rice, chili paste, tomatoes, green onions, white onions, garlic, egg, and carrot
- Crabmeat Fried Rice$13.00
With white onion, egg, carrot, and peas
- Bangkok Spicy Fried Rice$11.75
Protein with bell peppers, onion, bamboo shoots and basil leaves, topped with homemade sauce
- Curry Fried Rice$11.75
Choice of protein, rice, egg, green onion, garlic, carrot, and peas stir-fried with curry sauce and coconut milk
Kids Menu
Desserts
Bento Box
- Chicken Teriyaki Bento$18.00
Chicken teriyaki, 4 pieces California rolls, 3 pieces sushi, miso soup, and salad
- Salmon Teriyaki Bento$22.00
Salmon teriyaki, 4 pieces California rolls, 3 pieces sushi, miso soup, and salad
- Steak Teriyaki Bento$22.00
Steak teriyaki, 4 pieces California rolls, 3 pieces sushi, miso soup, and salad
- Thai Sushi Combo$18.00
Chicken pad thai, 4 pieces California roll, miso soup, and salad
- Shrimp Tempura Bento$18.00
Shrimp and vegetable tempura, 4 pieces California roll, miso soup, and salad
- Tonkatsu Bento$16.00
Deep fried breaded panko pork, 4 pieces California roll, miso soup, and salad
- Chicken Katsu Bento$14.00
Deep fried breaded panko chicken, 4 pieces California roll, miso soup, and salad
- Thai Basil Chicken Bento$16.00
Stir-fried sliced chicken with brown sauce, bell peppers, onion, and basil leaves, 4 pieces California roll, miso soup, and salad
Side
- Chili Oil$0.50
- Chili Paste$0.50
- Fried Crispy Noodle$3.00
- Crush Peanut
- Dry Chili$0.50
- Eel Sauce Cup$0.50
- Ginger$1.00
- Soy Sauce$0.50
- Wasabi$1.00
- Small Ginger Dressing$5.00
- Large Ginger Dressing$8.00
- Ginger Dressing Cup$1.00
- Gluten Free Soy Sauce
- Limes
- Low Sodium Soy Sauce
- Pan-Fried Noodle$3.00
- Peanut Sauce Cup$1.00
- Potsticker Sauce$0.50
- Rice$2.00
- Spicy Mayo Cup$0.50
- Spring Roll Sauce$0.50
- Sriracha Sauce$0.50
- Steamed Clear Noodle$3.00
- Steamed Noodle$3.00
- Steamed Thin Noodle$3.00
- Steamed Vegetable$3.00
- Steamed Wide Noodle$3.00
- Sweet & Sour Sauce$0.50
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- French Fries$4.50
- No Disposable Items
- Mushroom$1.00
- Peanut$1.00
- Peas$1.00
- Egg$1.00
- Lime$1.00
- Extra Sauce$1.00
- Pineapple$1.00
- Potatoes$1.00
- Cashew Nut$1.00
Drinks
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.50
- Club Soda$3.50
- Fountain Coke$3.50
- Coke Can$1.50
- Diet Coke Can$1.50
- Sprite Can$1.50
- Fountain Diet Coke$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Ice Tea$3.50
- Kiddy Cocktail$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Ramune Grape$3.50
- Ramune Melon$3.50
- Ramune Orange$3.50
- Ramune Strawberry$3.50
- Ramune Soda$3.50
- Ramune Original$3.50
- Red Bull$3.50
- Fountain Sprite$3.50
- Thai Iced Coffee$5.00
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00
- Water Bottle$1.00