Khao Mun Gai

$15.95

The authentic Thai street food style chicken (thigh meat) served over rice simmered in chicken stock and Thai herbs. Served with sauce of fermented soybeans, ginger, garlic, Thai chilies, vinegar, house-made syrup, and soy sauce. Garnished with cucumbers and cilantro, and accompanied by a light soup (house-made chicken broth)