Bangkok At Beltline 100 S Central Expy Suite 108
DRINKS
BEVERAGE
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Canned Soda
Coconut Juice
Flavored Soda
Flavored Tea
Hot Coffee
Hot Tea
Lemonade bottle
Palm Juice
Pinky Milky
Ramune (Japanese Sprite)
SHIRLEY TEMPLE
Sweet Ice Tea
THAI COFFEE
Thai Ice Tea
Thai Iced Green Tea
Thai Lemon Tea
Unsweeted Iced Tea
Greeny Milky
FOOD
Appetizers
Avocado Crispy Rolls (3 rolls)
Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro,and cream cheese served with sweet & sour sauce and cream cheese served with sweet & sour sauce
Bangkok crabsticks (5 sticks)
Crabmeat, shrimp, and chicken in spring roll wrapper, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce
Bangkok Fresh Rolls (4 pcs)
Fresh vegetables and steamed shrimp wrapped with rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.
Bangkok Shrimp (5 pcs.)
Marinated shrimp in spring roll wrapper, deep fried & served with sweet & sour sauce
Bangkok wings (6 pcs.)
Thai style chicken wings with pepper and garlic flavor served with Thai sriracha and sweet & sour sauce
Beef Jerky
Thai style marinated beef, deep fried and served with Siracha sauce.
Combination Platter
Crispy spring rolls (2 pcs.), fried tofu (2), Bangkok shrimp (2) & corn patties (2). Served with sweet & sour sauce cucumber sauce topped with ground peanuts
Corn Patties (4 pcs.)
Fried corn patties served with sweet & sour cucumber sauce topped with ground peanuts
Crab Rangoon (5 pcs.)
Imitation crabmeat with cream cheese, wrapped with wonton skin & served with sweet & sour sauce
Crispy Fried Tofu ( 8pcs.)
Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce top with cucumber and grounded peanut
Crispy spring rolls (4 pcs.)
Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with vegetables served with sweet & sour sauce.
Edamame
Steamed soybeans with salt
Fried calamari (6 pcs.)
Fried calamari strips served with sweet & sour sauce
Fried coconut shrimp (5 pcs.)
Shrimp dipped in batter, rolled in coconut, and fried golden served with sweet & sour sauce.
Fried pork ribs
Fried marinated pork ribs served with sweet and sour sauce.
Gyoza (5 pcs, Chicken or Vegetable)
Steamed or fried pot stickers served with spicy soy sauce
Kor moo tod
Fried marinated pork jaw served with dry Thai chili sauce
Larb tod (5 pcs.)
Fried spicy chicken ball salad served with dry Thai chili sauce
Satay Chicken (5 pcs.)
Skewers of grilled, marinated chicken served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad.
Thai Dumplings (5 pcs.)
Chicken & shrimp, carrots & shiitake mushrooms wrapped with wonton skin & served with spicy soy sauce
Thai Fish Cake (5 pcs.)
Fresh fish paste, red curry paste, and kaffir lime leaves served with cucumber sauce
Thai herbal fried chicken (boneless)
Fried chicken with Thai herbs and seasoning served with sriracha and sweet & sour sauce
Thai sausage (2 pcs.)
pork sausage with red curry paste, Kaffir lime leaves, and spice
Salad & Soup
House Salad
Fresh green vegetables with homemade peanut dressing.
Lab Salad
Ground meat mixed with onions, Thai spicy herbs, Thai vinaigrette, and toasted rice grains.
Mango Salad
Shredded mango, iceberg lettuce, red bell paper, red onion, garlic, coconut sugar, fish sauce, tamarind paste, lime juice, topped with fried onions, and roasted cashew nut.
Papaya Salad (Thai Or Lao Style)
Fresh shredded green papaya mixed with ground peanuts, tomatoes, garlic, and Thai special lime juice sauce.
Seaweed Salad
Spicy Beef Salad
Sliced grilled beef mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and Thai spicy herbs in Thai vinaigrette.
Thai Style Glass Noodle Salad
Special homemade Thai vinaigrette mixed with grounded chicken, shrimp, and glass noodles. Topped with cilantro and onions.
Cup of Tom Yum Soup
Thai style spicy and sour soup with mushroom, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onions and cilantro.
Bowl of Tom Yum Soup
Thai style spicy and sour soup with mushroom, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onions and cilantro.
Cup of Tom Kha Soup
Thai coconut milk soup with mushrooms, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onion and cilantro.
Bowl of Tom Kha Soup
Thai coconut milk soup with mushrooms, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onion and cilantro.
Bowl Crabmeat Soup (Clear Broth)
Tasty clear soup with real crabmeat, yellow onions, green onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and clear noodles. Topped with onions and cilantro.
Tom Zaap
Poh Tak Soup
Tom Som Gai
Seafood Salad
Entree
Broccoli Stir Fry
Sauteed broccoli and carrots with light brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.
Cashew Nut Stir Fry
Sauteed yellow onions, green onions, pineapple, carrots, fresh mushroom, and bell peppers with special brown sauce and topped with cashews. Served with steamed white rice.
Fresh Basil Stir Fry
Sauteed yellow onions, green onions, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and fresh basil with house special brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.
Fresh Garlic Stir Fry
Sauteed fresh ground garlic, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and fresh basil with house special brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.
Ginger Stir Fry
Sauteed ginger, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, and celery with light brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.
House Teriyaki
Sauteed broccoli, carrots and cabbage with house teriyaki sauce.
Mixed Vegetables Stir Fry
Sauteed yellow onions, green onions, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, and water chestnuts with light brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.
Pad Peanut
Choice of meat, sauteed with coconut milk, and topped with spicy peanut sauce. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli and carrots with steamed white rice.
Spicy Eggplant
Minced chicken, eggplant, bell peppers, yellow onions, and fresh basil leaves with Thai soybean paste, and brown sauce.
Spicy String Bean
Red curry paste stir-fried with green bean, kaffir lime leaves
Sweet and Sour Stir Fry
Sauteed carrots, yellow onions, green onions, tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers, and cucumbers with house sweet and sour sauce. Served with steamed white rice.
Thai Black Pepper Beef
Curries
Green Curry
Green curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots, sweet peas, and fresh basil leaves. Served with steamed white rice.
Massaman Curry
Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, and yellow onions, topped with peanuts. Served with steamed white rice.
Panang Curry
Panang curry paste mixed with kaffir lime leaves cooked with coconut milk, sweet peas, bell peppers & fresh basil leaves. Served with steamed white rice.
Pineapple Curry
Bell peppers, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves.
Red Curry
Red curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, zucchini, bamboo shoots, sweet peas, and fresh basil leaves. Served with steamed white rice.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, and yellow onions. Served with steamed white rice.
Fried Rice
Bangkok Fried Rice
Combination (chicken and beef) Thai style fried rice with eggs, tomatoes, and onions.
Basil Fried Rice
House special fried rice with bell peppers, yellow onions, and fresh basil leaves.
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, eggs, and onions. Topped with sauteed crabmeat.
Green Curry Fried Rice
Green curry paste sauteed with rice, sweet pea, bell peppers, yellow onions, and basil leaves.
House Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, eggs, and onions.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fries rice with yellow curry powder, pineapples, raisins, bell peppers, carrots, sweet peas, corn, string beans, fresh onions, tomatoes, and eggs.
Red Curry Fried Rice
Red curry paste sauteed with rice, sweet pea, bell peppers, yellow onions, and basil leaves.
Noodle
Bangkok DRY Noodle Beef
Special sweet black sauce with thin rice noodles and bean sprouts, topped with onions, cilantro and ground peanuts.
Beef Noodle Soup
Thai beef soup with thin rice noodles and bean sprouts, topped with onions and cilantro.
Crispy Noodle Pad Thai
Crispy wonton wrapper cooked with bean sprouts, green onions, and egg with tamarind sauce and topped with ground peanuts.
Dry Khao Soi
Northern-style yellow curry stir fry with egg noodles, crispy chicken, pickled mustard, red onion, scallions, cilantro, and crispy egg noodles
Glass Noodle Pad Thai
Glass noodles cooked with bean sprouts, green onions, and egg topped with ground peanuts.
Glass Noodles Stir Fry
Sauteed carrots, yellow onions, green onions, fresh mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, celery, and eggs mixed with clear noodles and brown sauce.
Khao Soi Noodle Soup
Northern-style yellow curry, egg noodles, chicken, pickled mustard, red onion, scallions, cilantro, and crispy egg noodles
Kua Kai Noodle
Wok fried flat noodles with chicken and eggs. Served over a bed of green leaf lettuce, topped with scallions, with a side of the Thai sweet sriracha sauce.
Lad Nah Noodle
Stir-fried flat rice noodles, broccoli, and carrots in a brown gravy sauce
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
Sautéed wide flat noodles with broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell pepper, eggs & fresh basil with spicy brown sauce.
Pad See Ew
Sauteed wide flat noodles with broccoli, carrots, and eggs with sweet brown sauce.
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodles cooked with bean sprouts, green onions, and egg with tamarind sauce and topped with ground peanuts.
Tom kha noodle soup
Thin rice noodles in coconut milk soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, and yellow onion, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onion and cilantro.
Tom yum noodle soup
Thin rice noodles in spicy and sour soup with mushroom, tomatoes, and yellow onion, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onions and cilantro.
Chef Special
Goong Op Woon Sen (shrimp in a pot)
Delicious mung bean noodles steamed in a clay pot with shrimp. Served with steamed white rice.
Orange Chicken
Fried chicken with orange sauce, carrot, and broccoli. Served with steamed white rice.
Roti Gai
Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, mixed with chicken, potatoes, and yellow onions topped with peanuts, and served with Thai-style pancakes and steamed white rice.
Shrimp Love Scallops
Sauteed shrimp and scallops with mushrooms, carrots, onions, celery, bell peppers, and ginger in garlic light brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.
Thai style Basil Stir Fry
Sauteed minced chicken, bell peppers, yellow onions, and fresh basil leaves with house special Thai sauce and topped with Thai-style fried egg. Served with steamed white rice.
Volcano Chicken
Breaded deep fried chicken topped with house special chili sauce and served with grilled, buttered onions, and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed white rice.
Volcano Shrimp
Marinated grilled shrimp topped with house special chili sauce, served with grilled, buttered onions, and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed white rice.
KID'S MENU
Fish
Fillet with Basil Sauce
Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet topped with sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, yellow onions & fresh basil in house special brown sauce & topped with crispy basil leaves.
Fillet with Garlic Sauce
Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet topped with garlic sauce.
Fillet with Ginger Sauce
Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet topped with sauteed ginger, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, and celery with light brown sauce.
Fillet with Lab Sauce
Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet topped with onions, Thai spicy herbs, Thai vinaigrette, and toasted rice grains.
Fillet with Sweet and Sour Sauce
Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet with sauteed carrots, fresh mushrooms, and sliced bell peppers in tamarind sauce.
Fillet with Teriyaki Sauce
Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet with sauteed broccoli, carrot, and cabbage in house Teriyaki sauce and top with sesame seed.
THAI SPECIAL DISHES
HOR MOK TALAY ( Steamed seafood curry)
Khao Mun Gai
The authentic Thai street food style chicken (thigh meat) served over rice simmered in chicken stock and Thai herbs. Served with sauce of fermented soybeans, ginger, garlic, Thai chilies, vinegar, house-made syrup, and soy sauce. Garnished with cucumbers and cilantro, and accompanied by a light soup (house-made chicken broth)
Thai Crying Tiger
Thai Style Papaya Salad with Grill Chicken
Thai-style grilled marinated chicken thigh served with Green Papaya Salad(topped with ground peanut) and Sticky rice.
Hung Lae Curry
Rich Northern Thai sweet and spicy Beef curry (no coconut milk ) with ginger and topped with peanut. Serve with steamed rice.