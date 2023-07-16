DRINKS

BEVERAGE

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Coconut Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Flavored Soda

$3.95

Flavored Tea

$3.95

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Lemonade bottle

$3.50

Palm Juice

$4.50

Pinky Milky

$4.50

Ramune (Japanese Sprite)

$3.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.95

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.25

THAI COFFEE

$3.95

Thai Ice Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Thai Lemon Tea

$4.45Out of stock

Unsweeted Iced Tea

$3.25
Greeny Milky

Greeny Milky

$4.50

FOOD

Appetizers

Avocado Crispy Rolls (3 rolls)

Avocado Crispy Rolls (3 rolls)

$8.95

Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro,and cream cheese served with sweet & sour sauce and cream cheese served with sweet & sour sauce

Bangkok crabsticks (5 sticks)

Bangkok crabsticks (5 sticks)

$8.95

Crabmeat, shrimp, and chicken in spring roll wrapper, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce

Bangkok Fresh Rolls (4 pcs)

Bangkok Fresh Rolls (4 pcs)

$7.45

Fresh vegetables and steamed shrimp wrapped with rice paper. Served with peanut sauce.

Bangkok Shrimp (5 pcs.)

Bangkok Shrimp (5 pcs.)

$8.95

Marinated shrimp in spring roll wrapper, deep fried & served with sweet & sour sauce

Bangkok wings (6 pcs.)

Bangkok wings (6 pcs.)

$9.45

Thai style chicken wings with pepper and garlic flavor served with Thai sriracha and sweet & sour sauce

Beef Jerky

Beef Jerky

$8.45

Thai style marinated beef, deep fried and served with Siracha sauce.

Combination Platter

Combination Platter

$13.45

Crispy spring rolls (2 pcs.), fried tofu (2), Bangkok shrimp (2) & corn patties (2). Served with sweet & sour sauce cucumber sauce topped with ground peanuts

Corn Patties (4 pcs.)

Corn Patties (4 pcs.)

$6.95

Fried corn patties served with sweet & sour cucumber sauce topped with ground peanuts

Crab Rangoon (5 pcs.)

Crab Rangoon (5 pcs.)

$7.45

Imitation crabmeat with cream cheese, wrapped with wonton skin & served with sweet & sour sauce

Crispy Fried Tofu ( 8pcs.)

Crispy Fried Tofu ( 8pcs.)

$7.45

Deep-fried tofu served with sweet and sour sauce top with cucumber and grounded peanut

Crispy spring rolls (4 pcs.)

Crispy spring rolls (4 pcs.)

$6.95

Crispy fried spring rolls stuffed with vegetables served with sweet & sour sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.95

Steamed soybeans with salt

Fried calamari (6 pcs.)

Fried calamari (6 pcs.)

$7.95

Fried calamari strips served with sweet & sour sauce

Fried coconut shrimp (5 pcs.)

Fried coconut shrimp (5 pcs.)

$8.95

Shrimp dipped in batter, rolled in coconut, and fried golden served with sweet & sour sauce.

Fried pork ribs

Fried pork ribs

$8.95

Fried marinated pork ribs served with sweet and sour sauce.

Gyoza (5 pcs, Chicken or Vegetable)

Gyoza (5 pcs, Chicken or Vegetable)

$7.25

Steamed or fried pot stickers served with spicy soy sauce

Kor moo tod

Kor moo tod

$8.95

Fried marinated pork jaw served with dry Thai chili sauce

Larb tod (5 pcs.)

Larb tod (5 pcs.)

$10.95

Fried spicy chicken ball salad served with dry Thai chili sauce

Satay Chicken (5 pcs.)

Satay Chicken (5 pcs.)

$8.45

Skewers of grilled, marinated chicken served with peanut sauce & cucumber salad.

Thai Dumplings (5 pcs.)

Thai Dumplings (5 pcs.)

$7.45

Chicken & shrimp, carrots & shiitake mushrooms wrapped with wonton skin & served with spicy soy sauce

Thai Fish Cake (5 pcs.)

Thai Fish Cake (5 pcs.)

$8.45

Fresh fish paste, red curry paste, and kaffir lime leaves served with cucumber sauce

Thai herbal fried chicken (boneless)

Thai herbal fried chicken (boneless)

$8.95

Fried chicken with Thai herbs and seasoning served with sriracha and sweet & sour sauce

Thai sausage (2 pcs.)

Thai sausage (2 pcs.)

$9.95

pork sausage with red curry paste, Kaffir lime leaves, and spice

Salad & Soup

House Salad

House Salad

$7.95

Fresh green vegetables with homemade peanut dressing.

Lab Salad

Lab Salad

$13.95

Ground meat mixed with onions, Thai spicy herbs, Thai vinaigrette, and toasted rice grains.

Mango Salad

Mango Salad

$9.95

Shredded mango, iceberg lettuce, red bell paper, red onion, garlic, coconut sugar, fish sauce, tamarind paste, lime juice, topped with fried onions, and roasted cashew nut.

Papaya Salad (Thai Or Lao Style)

Papaya Salad (Thai Or Lao Style)

$8.95

Fresh shredded green papaya mixed with ground peanuts, tomatoes, garlic, and Thai special lime juice sauce.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95
Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$13.95

Sliced grilled beef mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and Thai spicy herbs in Thai vinaigrette.

Thai Style Glass Noodle Salad

Thai Style Glass Noodle Salad

$13.95

Special homemade Thai vinaigrette mixed with grounded chicken, shrimp, and glass noodles. Topped with cilantro and onions.

Cup of Tom Yum Soup

Cup of Tom Yum Soup

$5.50

Thai style spicy and sour soup with mushroom, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onions and cilantro.

Bowl of Tom Yum Soup

Bowl of Tom Yum Soup

$12.95

Thai style spicy and sour soup with mushroom, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onions and cilantro.

Cup of Tom Kha Soup

Cup of Tom Kha Soup

$5.50

Thai coconut milk soup with mushrooms, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onion and cilantro.

Bowl of Tom Kha Soup

Bowl of Tom Kha Soup

$12.95

Thai coconut milk soup with mushrooms, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onion and cilantro.

Bowl Crabmeat Soup (Clear Broth)

Bowl Crabmeat Soup (Clear Broth)

$15.95

Tasty clear soup with real crabmeat, yellow onions, green onions, carrots, mushrooms, celery, and clear noodles. Topped with onions and cilantro.

Tom Zaap

$16.95

Poh Tak Soup

$18.95

Tom Som Gai

$16.95
Seafood Salad

Seafood Salad

$16.95

Entree

Sliced beef sauteed with yellow onions, green onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and black pepper.
Broccoli Stir Fry

Broccoli Stir Fry

$13.95

Sauteed broccoli and carrots with light brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

Cashew Nut Stir Fry

$13.95

Sauteed yellow onions, green onions, pineapple, carrots, fresh mushroom, and bell peppers with special brown sauce and topped with cashews. Served with steamed white rice.

Fresh Basil Stir Fry

Fresh Basil Stir Fry

$13.95

Sauteed yellow onions, green onions, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and fresh basil with house special brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.

Fresh Garlic Stir Fry

Fresh Garlic Stir Fry

$13.95

Sauteed fresh ground garlic, peppers, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and fresh basil with house special brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.

Ginger Stir Fry

Ginger Stir Fry

$13.95

Sauteed ginger, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, and celery with light brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.

House Teriyaki

House Teriyaki

$13.95

Sauteed broccoli, carrots and cabbage with house teriyaki sauce.

Mixed Vegetables Stir Fry

Mixed Vegetables Stir Fry

$13.95

Sauteed yellow onions, green onions, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, fresh mushrooms, bell peppers, and water chestnuts with light brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.

Pad Peanut

Pad Peanut

$14.95

Choice of meat, sauteed with coconut milk, and topped with spicy peanut sauce. Served on a bed of steamed broccoli and carrots with steamed white rice.

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$13.95

Minced chicken, eggplant, bell peppers, yellow onions, and fresh basil leaves with Thai soybean paste, and brown sauce.

Spicy String Bean

$13.95

Red curry paste stir-fried with green bean, kaffir lime leaves

Sweet and Sour Stir Fry

Sweet and Sour Stir Fry

$13.95

Sauteed carrots, yellow onions, green onions, tomatoes, pineapple, bell peppers, and cucumbers with house sweet and sour sauce. Served with steamed white rice.

Thai Black Pepper Beef

$15.95

Curries

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.95

Green curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, eggplants, bamboo shoots, sweet peas, and fresh basil leaves. Served with steamed white rice.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$13.95

Massaman curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, and yellow onions, topped with peanuts. Served with steamed white rice.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$13.95

Panang curry paste mixed with kaffir lime leaves cooked with coconut milk, sweet peas, bell peppers & fresh basil leaves. Served with steamed white rice.

Pineapple Curry

$13.95

Bell peppers, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.95

Red curry paste in coconut milk with bell peppers, zucchini, bamboo shoots, sweet peas, and fresh basil leaves. Served with steamed white rice.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, and yellow onions. Served with steamed white rice.

Fried Rice

Bangkok Fried Rice

Bangkok Fried Rice

$14.95

Combination (chicken and beef) Thai style fried rice with eggs, tomatoes, and onions.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

House special fried rice with bell peppers, yellow onions, and fresh basil leaves.

Crabmeat Fried Rice

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$16.95

Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, eggs, and onions. Topped with sauteed crabmeat.

Green Curry Fried Rice

Green Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Green curry paste sauteed with rice, sweet pea, bell peppers, yellow onions, and basil leaves.

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$12.95

Thai style fried rice with tomatoes, eggs, and onions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Fries rice with yellow curry powder, pineapples, raisins, bell peppers, carrots, sweet peas, corn, string beans, fresh onions, tomatoes, and eggs.

Red Curry Fried Rice

Red Curry Fried Rice

$12.95

Red curry paste sauteed with rice, sweet pea, bell peppers, yellow onions, and basil leaves.

Noodle

Bangkok DRY Noodle Beef

Bangkok DRY Noodle Beef

$14.95

Special sweet black sauce with thin rice noodles and bean sprouts, topped with onions, cilantro and ground peanuts.

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.95

Thai beef soup with thin rice noodles and bean sprouts, topped with onions and cilantro.

Crispy Noodle Pad Thai

Crispy Noodle Pad Thai

$14.95

Crispy wonton wrapper cooked with bean sprouts, green onions, and egg with tamarind sauce and topped with ground peanuts.

Dry Khao Soi

Dry Khao Soi

$17.95

Northern-style yellow curry stir fry with egg noodles, crispy chicken, pickled mustard, red onion, scallions, cilantro, and crispy egg noodles

Glass Noodle Pad Thai

$14.95

Glass noodles cooked with bean sprouts, green onions, and egg topped with ground peanuts.

Glass Noodles Stir Fry

Glass Noodles Stir Fry

$13.95

Sauteed carrots, yellow onions, green onions, fresh mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, celery, and eggs mixed with clear noodles and brown sauce.

Khao Soi Noodle Soup

Khao Soi Noodle Soup

$15.95

Northern-style yellow curry, egg noodles, chicken, pickled mustard, red onion, scallions, cilantro, and crispy egg noodles

Kua Kai Noodle

Kua Kai Noodle

$14.95

Wok fried flat noodles with chicken and eggs. Served over a bed of green leaf lettuce, topped with scallions, with a side of the Thai sweet sriracha sauce.

Lad Nah Noodle

Lad Nah Noodle

$14.95

Stir-fried flat rice noodles, broccoli, and carrots in a brown gravy sauce

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)

$13.95

Sautéed wide flat noodles with broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, yellow onions, bell pepper, eggs & fresh basil with spicy brown sauce.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Sauteed wide flat noodles with broccoli, carrots, and eggs with sweet brown sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.95

Thin rice noodles cooked with bean sprouts, green onions, and egg with tamarind sauce and topped with ground peanuts.

Tom kha noodle soup

Tom kha noodle soup

$14.95

Thin rice noodles in coconut milk soup with mushrooms, tomatoes, and yellow onion, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onion and cilantro.

Tom yum noodle soup

Tom yum noodle soup

$14.95

Thin rice noodles in spicy and sour soup with mushroom, tomatoes, and yellow onion, infused with kaffir lime leaves, galanga, and lemongrass. Topped with onions and cilantro.

Chef Special

Goong Op Woon Sen (shrimp in a pot)

Goong Op Woon Sen (shrimp in a pot)

$17.95

Delicious mung bean noodles steamed in a clay pot with shrimp. Served with steamed white rice.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.95

Fried chicken with orange sauce, carrot, and broccoli. Served with steamed white rice.

Roti Gai

Roti Gai

$14.95

Yellow curry paste with coconut milk, mixed with chicken, potatoes, and yellow onions topped with peanuts, and served with Thai-style pancakes and steamed white rice.

Shrimp Love Scallops

Shrimp Love Scallops

$18.95

Sauteed shrimp and scallops with mushrooms, carrots, onions, celery, bell peppers, and ginger in garlic light brown sauce. Served with steamed white rice.

Thai style Basil Stir Fry

Thai style Basil Stir Fry

$15.95

Sauteed minced chicken, bell peppers, yellow onions, and fresh basil leaves with house special Thai sauce and topped with Thai-style fried egg. Served with steamed white rice.

Volcano Chicken

Volcano Chicken

$14.95

Breaded deep fried chicken topped with house special chili sauce and served with grilled, buttered onions, and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed white rice.

Volcano Shrimp

Volcano Shrimp

$17.95

Marinated grilled shrimp topped with house special chili sauce, served with grilled, buttered onions, and steamed vegetables. Served with steamed white rice.

KID'S MENU

Homemade Fried Chicken Nuggets

Homemade Fried Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

With steamed vegetables and rice.

Kid Fried Rice

Kid Fried Rice

$6.95

with steamed vegetables.

Fish

Fillet with Basil Sauce

Fillet with Basil Sauce

Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet topped with sauteed bell peppers, mushrooms, yellow onions & fresh basil in house special brown sauce & topped with crispy basil leaves.

Fillet with Garlic Sauce

Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet topped with garlic sauce.

Fillet with Ginger Sauce

Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet topped with sauteed ginger, onions, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers, and celery with light brown sauce.

Fillet with Lab Sauce

Fillet with Lab Sauce

Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet topped with onions, Thai spicy herbs, Thai vinaigrette, and toasted rice grains.

Fillet with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Fillet with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet with sauteed carrots, fresh mushrooms, and sliced bell peppers in tamarind sauce.

Fillet with Teriyaki Sauce

Grilled salmon fillet or fried Basa Fillet with sauteed broccoli, carrot, and cabbage in house Teriyaki sauce and top with sesame seed.

THAI SPECIAL DISHES

HOR MOK TALAY ( Steamed seafood curry)

HOR MOK TALAY ( Steamed seafood curry)

$18.95
Khao Mun Gai

Khao Mun Gai

$15.95

The authentic Thai street food style chicken (thigh meat) served over rice simmered in chicken stock and Thai herbs. Served with sauce of fermented soybeans, ginger, garlic, Thai chilies, vinegar, house-made syrup, and soy sauce. Garnished with cucumbers and cilantro, and accompanied by a light soup (house-made chicken broth)

Thai Crying Tiger

Thai Crying Tiger

$29.99
Thai Style Papaya Salad with Grill Chicken

Thai Style Papaya Salad with Grill Chicken

$17.95

Thai-style grilled marinated chicken thigh served with Green Papaya Salad(topped with ground peanut) and Sticky rice.

Hung Lae Curry

Hung Lae Curry

$14.95

Rich Northern Thai sweet and spicy Beef curry (no coconut milk ) with ginger and topped with peanut. Serve with steamed rice.

SIDE ORDER

Brown Rice

$2.50

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Egg roll (1piece)

$1.95

Fresh Chili with Fish Sauce

$1.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Peanut Sauce

$1.50

Roti

$2.50

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Steamed Noodles

$2.50

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$1.00

Dessert

Desserts

Black Rice Pudding with Plum Seeds

$6.25

BLACK RICE SUNDAE

$7.95

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$6.95

CLASSIC TIRAMISU

$7.95
Cotton Cheese cake

Cotton Cheese cake

$7.95
Fried Banana with Ice Cream

Fried Banana with Ice Cream

$7.95
Matcha cheesecake

Matcha cheesecake

$7.95
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$7.95
SWEET STICKY RICE WITH MANGO

SWEET STICKY RICE WITH MANGO

$7.95

Sweet Sticky Rice with Thai Custard

$6.99