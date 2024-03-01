BANGKOK STREET Thai Street Food
Food Menu
Starter
- Veggie Luk Chin Ping (Vegetarian Meatballs)$12.00
Thai-style veggie meatballs on sticks with house spicy tamarind sauce (contains soybean and wheat)
- Pork Luk Chin Ping (Pork Meatballs)$12.00
Thai-style pork meatballs on sticks with house spicy tamarind sauce
- Beef Luk Chin Ping (Beef Meatballs)$12.25
Thai-style beef meatballs on sticks with house spicy tamarind sauce
- Veggie Spring Rolls$11.00
Deep-fried egg rolls filled with silver noodles, carrots, cabbage, and cilantro, served with house sweet and sour sauce
- Thai Fish Cake$11.00
Pounded fish with curry paste and green beans, served with Thai cucumber relish
- Chicken Satay$13.50
Chicken slices, marinated, skewered, and grilled, served with peanut sauce and Thai cucumber relish
- Fried Tofu$10.00
Deep-fried tofu served with house spicy tamarind sauce and mixed with peanuts
- Spicy Wings$13.50
Spicy chicken wings served with homemade sweet chili sauce (spice level: 3/5)
- Chill Out Wings$13.00
Sweet and savory deep-fried chicken wings
- Grilled Calamari$14.50
Grilled calamari served with seafood lime dressing
- Crispy Pork Belly$13.00
Crispy pork belly served with sweet soy sauce
Salad
- Crying Tiger (Beef Salad)$18.00
Grilled beef, mixed with shallots, onions, mint, ground roasted rice, Thai chilies, and lime juice, served with fresh vegetables
- Waterfall Pork (Grilled Pork Salad)$18.00
Sliced grilled pork mixed with shallots, onions, mint, ground roasted rice, Thai chilies, and lime juice, served with fresh vegetables
- Larb Gai (Chicken Salad)$15.00
Ground chicken mixed with chopped onions, lime juice, ground roasted rice, Thai chilies, lemongrass, and mint, served with fresh vegetables
- Som Tum (Papaya Salad with Sticky Rice)$15.95
Green papaya, Thai chilies, tomatoes, lime juice, dried shrimp, and ground peanuts, served with fresh vegetables and sticky rice
- Bangkok Cucumber Salad$14.00
Cucumber with chopped red onions, peanuts, green onions, garlic, dried shrimp, Thai chilies, and lime juice
Soup
- Tom Kha Gai (Chicken Coconut Milk Soup)$17.95
Chicken with fresh mushrooms, onions, galangal, and lemongrass cooked in coconut milk with Thai chilies
- Tom Yum Goong (River Prawn Hot & Sour Soup)$24.95
River prawn in hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, onions, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, galangal, lime leaves, and Thai chilies (contains shrimp paste)
- Tom Saap (Spicy Pork Rib Soup)$19.95
Popular Northeastern Thai Dish. Thai pork ribs are cooked for 90 minutes with cilantro, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, and Thai chilies, all seasoned with lime
STREET Rice
- Bangkok Fried Rice$16.50
Classic stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, and cilantro
- Crispy Chicken over Fried Rice$18.00
Crispy chicken over fried rice, served with house sweet chili sauce
- Crab Meat Fried Rice$20.50
Stir-fried jasmine rice with crab meat, egg, green onions, and cilantro
- Wagyu Beef over Fried Rice$22.00
Sliced grilled wagyu beef over stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, green onions, and carrots
STREET Noodles
- Pad Thai$16.50
Sautéed rice noodles with egg, green onions, ground peanuts, and bean sprouts in a house tamarind sauce, served with a slice of lime
- Pad See Ew$16.50
Thick rice noodles sautéed in a black bean sauce with Chinese broccoli, and garlic
- Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$16.50
Thick rice noodles sautéed in Thai chilies, onions, bell peppers, and sweet basil (contains shrimp paste)
- Rad Na (Gravy Noodles)$17.50
Thick rice noodles served in homemade gravy with soybean paste, Chinese broccoli, cabbage, and carrots
STREET Curry
- Green Curry (Served with Jasmine Rice)$18.50
Green curry with bamboo, bell peppers, eggplants, basil, and green beans, served with rice
- Red Curry (Served with Jasmine Rice)$18.50
Red curry with bamboo, bell peppers, basil, eggplants, and green beans, served with rice
- Yellow Curry (Served with Jasmine Rice)$18.50
Yellow curry with potatoes, carrots, and white onions, served with rice
- Roasted Duck Curry (Served with Jasmine Rice)$23.50
Roasted duck with red curry, bamboo, bell peppers, basil, eggplant, green beans, tomatoes, and pineapples, served with rice
STREET Dish
- Pad Kra Praw (Thai Basil Chicken)$16.50
Sautéed ground chicken with Thai chilies, onions, bell peppers, and fresh basil
- Eggplant Chicken$16.50
Sautéed eggplant with chicken, sweet Thai basil, bell peppers, and chili sauce
- Prik Khing (Spicy Green Beans with Crispy Pork Belly)$18.50
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with green beans, aromatic lime leaves, bell peppers, and red chili sauce
- Pad Kana (Chinese Broccoli with Crispy Pork Belly)$18.50
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, garlic, Thai chilies, and a hint of soy sauce
- Lime & Garlic Spicy Salmon$23.00
Tender steamed salmon in lime and garlic sauce, sparked with Thai chilies and topped with fresh cilantro
- Crab Omelette$35.50Out of stock
Thai-style omelette: crispy on the outside, fluffy inside, filled with crab meat
- Spicy Pork Ribs$20.00
Tender pork ribs, steamed to perfection for 60 minutes, then drenched in a fiery Thai basil stir-fry sauce
- BBQ Chicken (Served with Sticky Rice)$19.95
Juicy grilled chicken breast, marinated with cilantro, garlic, and soy sauce, accompanied by a flavorful Thai dipping sauce, and served with sticky rice
- BBQ Pork (Served with Sticky Rice)$19.95
Succulent grilled pork, perfectly paired with a savory Thai dipping sauce, and served with sticky rice
- BBQ Beef (Served with Sticky Rice)$29.95
Grilled beef cooked to medium temperature, paired with a savory Thai dipping sauce, and served with sticky rice
STREET Vegan
- V Thai Basil Mushroom & Tofu$16.50
Stir-fried tofu with garlic, basil, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms
- V Eggplant Crispy Tofu$16.50
Sautéed eggplant with crispy tofu, sweet Thai basil, bell peppers, and chili sauce
- V Stir Fried Bean Sprouts with Crispy Tofu$16.50
Stir-fried bean sprouts with crispy tofu, garlic, and onions
- V Fried Rice$16.50
Stir-fried jasmine rice with crispy tofu, onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli, and cilantro
- V Tofu in House Gravy$16.50
Stir-fried tofu with bell pepper and onions in house gravy sauce